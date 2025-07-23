You Can Watch the WoW Race to World First on Roku Next Patch
The Race to World's First has been a huge part of Blizzard Entertainment's iconic MMORPG World of Warcraft since the very beginning. The allure and prestige of being the very first set of adventurers to ever down the final boss of a raid tier has motivated the game's most hardcore and dedicated players for over two full decades at this point.
In the early days, the top guilds didn't stream their attempts online because live streaming had yet to really exist, but interestingly, even after platforms like Twitch became very commonplace for players to stream themselves playing WoW, the top guilds still never streamed their world-first kill attempts. No one wanted to give away secrets that would allow other guilds to catch up or surpass them.
That all changed at the beginning of the Battle For Azeroth expansion with the release of the Uldir raid. During the Uldir raid tier, Team Liquid (known as Limit back then) and other top guild Method streamed almost the entirety of their race. This was the beginning of the Race to World's First not only being a huge community event, but a huge esports event with tons of sponsors and content creators getting involved.
Fast forward to today, with World of Warcraft going into the final major patch of The War Within, and Team Liquid is feeling great after getting a hilariously easy World's First kill on Gallywix while preparing for the next major patch coming out in just a few weeks. This time, the broadcasting of the Race to World's First will be different.
The Partnership With Mirage Digital
Beginning on July 22, Team Liquid will launch a 24/7 live-streaming program experience on major OTT and FAST platforms surrounding the Race to World First event. This is the first time the event will be broadcast beyond Twitch and allow access to fans on other platforms as well.
It will be a multi-day broadcast that includes full coverage of the race and more. That more includes player profiles, boss fight strategy breakdowns, highlights of each day's worth of progress, and behind-the-scenes content exclusive to just these broadcasts.
Mirage Digital and Team Liquid both appear excited for the unique in-depth look into one of gaming's most exciting events that only happens about twice a year.
The Esports Impact Of This Partnership
World of Warcraft has never been a huge esports scene. The MDI has its fans, and the AWC has been around for a long time for the game's diehard PvP'ers, but it's never been in the same category as more conventional esports scenes like League of Legends or Valorant.
This partnership between Team Liquid and Mirage Digital is interesting in that its impact is hard to predict. It's allowing one of esports' most unique events to be experienced by brand-new, never-reached audiences for the first time.
While it's difficult to say how big the impact may end up being, it's definitely fair to say that increasing accessibility so that more people can watch is rarely ever a bad thing for esports.
