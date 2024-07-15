Teamfight Tactics Magic n' Mayhem Charm Explained
Teamfight Tactics newest expansion, Magic n’ Mayhem has officially been revealed and that means that a brand new playing experience has hit the convergence for TFT players worldwide. Part of that playing experience is, of course, a brand new set mechanic as well as an improvement to existing systems.
Here is an in-depth look at what the new Charm mechanic is in TFT Set 12, some highlights of exciting new augments including the return of Hero Augments, and some brand new “high-risk” ones.
Charms
Charms are the headline new mechanic in TFT Set 12 as they fit the theme of tacticians becoming spell-slinging mages. Charms visually act like magic wands that give players a temporary advantage.
Charms in functionality are spells that appear in the shop every other refresh that take up the place of a unit but give the player something positive. For example, Comfort Food is a charm that says gain 1HP and if you lose the next player combat, gain 2 more. These charms, especially in the early game aren't necessarily game-warping but can provide some crucial help throughout the game.
Charms can be purchased one time per round and will appear in every other shop as long as the player doesn't already have one. Usually, these charms only exist for a single round but later in the game, the Charms get better and better. In the late game, charms become very powerful and can in fact, be the difference in placing top 4 and bottom 4 making buying the right one important.
One such charm is Desperate Plea which simply says Next Combat: If you would be eliminated, remain alive instead. Also important to note is while some of the early game charms don't have a gold cost, most of them do and some of the more powerful charms have a significant cost to go with their power. Comfort Food costs one gold, Desperate Plea costs five gold and Magnum Opus, which grants the user with a Permanent three-star five-cost at the cost of 66 HP also costs 99 gold to buy.
There are over 100 different charms in the set so go ahead and check them all out.
Augments
In addition to the 100 Charms in the game, the augment system is also getting a ton of new and exciting choices in the form of 140 new augments. While a decent amount of those augments are in the form of Crowns and Hearts, Riot has also brought back Hero Augments and a new type of augment that is being called “high-risk” augments.
Hero augments, which players may remember from TFT Monsters Attack! Are making a return to allow players who like having an easy time deciding what to play an option to easily execute that gameplan. Some of the champions that have specific Hero augments include Elise, Blitzcrank, Galio and Lillia.
But the more exciting augments lie in the new High-Risk augments. Essentially these augments act like quests. To unlock what the augment would give to a player, the player has to meet a condition.
For example, A Golden Quest states, When you start the turn with at least 161.8 gold, gain a 2-star 5-cost champion equipped with items. Another one is An Upgraded Adventure which states that after upgrading four units to 3-star, gain a magnificent reward. As for what that reward is, players will have to play to find out.
Think of these augments as similar to The Golden Egg. Where the risk is that you are down a prismatic but whether the storm and players will come out on top nearly every time.