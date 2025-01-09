Teamfight Tactics Patch Schedule for 2025
A new year means a new patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics. 2025 brings some exciting changes to the game, but knowing when those changes will happen is important to the playerbase. Thankfully, Riot Games has outlined its update schedule a year in advance. Here is the TFT Patch schedule for 2025.
- TFT13.3 January 9, 2025 (Thursday)
- TFT13.4 January 23, 2025 (Thursday)
- TFT13.5 February 5, 2025
- TFT13.6 February 20, 2025 (Thursday)
- TFT13.7 March 5, 2025
- TFT13.8 March 19, 2025
- TFT14.1 April 2, 2025
- TFT14.2 April 16, 2025
- TFT14.3 April 30, 2025
- TFT14.4 May 14, 2025
- TFT14.5 May 28, 2025
- TFT14.6 June 11, 2025
- TFT14.7 June 25, 2025
- TFT14.8 July 16, 2025
- TFT15.1 July 30, 2025
- TFT15.2 August 13, 2025
- TFT15.3 August 27, 2025
- TFT15.4 September 10, 2025
- TFT15.5 September 24, 2025
- TFT15.6 October 8, 2025
- TFT15.7 October 22, 2025
- TFT15.8 November 5, 2025
- TFT16.1 November 19, 2025
- TFT16.2 December 10, 2025
Because Riot Games operates on a set schedule, even though its the beginning of the year, the exact dates for every patch is already available to see. Riot typically operates patches on Wednesdays throughout the year every two weeks but there are the occasional extended patches (like at the end of the year before Riot’s winter break) and the occasional patch releasing on Thursdays which are outlined above.
Another change that players may notice is that the name of the patches are no longer referred to by the traditional season followed by the patch number. For example, last year was season 14, so patches were listed as 14.1, 14.2 and so on. This year, even though TFT and League of Legends will operate on the same schedule, the patch naming structure will be different between the games. TFT patches will now start with TFT in the front of its name, followed by the set number (in the early part of the year, it will be Set 13), followed by the patch number of this set. So, the first patch of 2025 will be the third patch of TFT Set 13, hence the name TFT13.3.
If there are unannounced changes to the patch schedule, this article will update with new information as it's made available.