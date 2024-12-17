Tekken 8 12/16 Patch Notes - Clive Rosfield Early Access & More
Tekken 8 won't stop adding new fighters to its ever-expanding roster. The action-packed fun usually includes powerful combatants, but it's a little different this time around. The Final Fantasy 16 protagonist is releasing in this patch, plus there are quite a few upgrades to the framework of Tekken 8.
RELATED: Final Fantasy Crossover - Is Tifa in Tekken 8?
Clive Rosfield is the FF character crossing over into the explosive world of Tekken, and players can't wait to play as their favorite hero. Soon enough, more Final Fantasy characters may be added, too, but we'll have the impressive Clive to hold us over until then.
Everything Coming in the 12/16 Patch
The most recent update for the fast-paced Tekken 8 is adding a ton of fun DLC content and many long-awaited features. Not only is Clive Rosfield jumping into the fight, but the Phoenix Gate Battle stage is also being added. Here's every notable detail from the official Tekken 8 patch notes, plus when you can access the DLC content.
Application Date and Time
[JST] From around 7:00 on Tuesday, December 17th, applied sequentially
[CET] From around 23:00 on Monday, December 16th, applied sequentially
[PST] From around 14:00 on Monday, December 16th, applied sequentially
Maintenance Date and Time
[JST] Tuesday, December 17th, 6:30 – 13:00
[CET] Monday, December 16th, 22:30 – Tuesday, December 17th, 5:00
[PST] Monday, December 16th, 13:30 – 20:00
Note: Please note that the date and time may change without prior notice. All online content will be unavailable during maintenance.
Impact of the Update
The application of the update data will affect the following modes and features:
“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS” / “MY REPLAY & TIPS”
Replay data from before the update will no longer be playable.
“ONLINE REPLAY”
All replay data from before the update will be deleted.
“SUPER GHOST BATTLE” / “GHOST MATCH”
The behavior and performance of characters after the update will be reflected in ghost data. There will be no loss of data.
The details of the update are as follows:
Downloadable Content (Paid DLC)
- Playable Character ""
- Battle Stage "PHOENIX GATE"
The above DLC is scheduled to be available on each platform's store from the following times:
Early Access:
[JST] From around 8:00 on Tuesday, December 17th
[CET] From around 0:00 on Tuesday, December 17th
[PST] From around 15:00 on Monday, December 16th
General Access:
[JST] From around 8:00 on Friday, December 20th
[CET] From around 0:00 on Friday, December 20th
[PST] From around 15:00 on Thursday, December 19th
Note: The playable character “Clive Rosfield” and battle stage “PHOENIX GATE” are included in the “Playable Character Year 1 Pass.”
Note: Early access is available to holders of the "Playable Character Year 1 Pass" included in the following products
- “TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack”
- “TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition”
- “TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition”
Note: During general access, a bundle including both the playable character “Clive Rosfield” and battle stage “PHOENIX GATE” will also be available. Please check your platform’s store for details.
TEKKEN SHOP
Added "TEKKEN FIGHT PASS -ROUND 4-"
- Achieve missions during the period to level up and earn various items
- About "TEKKEN FIGHT PASS":
In “PREMIUM,” more items can be obtained than in “FREE.”
In “FREE,” up to 100 “TEKKEN COINS” can be earned.
In addition to the 100 coins in “FREE,” “PREMIUM” allows earning up to 600 coins, for a total of 700 “TEKKEN COINS.”
TEKKEN 8 Patch Notes v1.10.01
December 16, 2024
The update data for TEKKEN 8 will be distributed with the following details:
Version
Ver.1.10.01
Application Date and Time
[JST] From around 7:00 on Tuesday, December 17th, applied sequentially
[CET] From around 23:00 on Monday, December 16th, applied sequentially
[PST] From around 14:00 on Monday, December 16th, applied sequentially
Maintenance Date and Time
[JST] Tuesday, December 17th, 6:30 – 13:00
[CET] Monday, December 16th, 22:30 – Tuesday, December 17th, 5:00
[PST] Monday, December 16th, 13:30 – 20:00
Note: Please note that the date and time may change without prior notice. All online content will be unavailable during maintenance.
Impact of the Update
The application of the update data will affect the following modes and features:
“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS” / “MY REPLAY & TIPS”
Replay data from before the update will no longer be playable.
“ONLINE REPLAY”
All replay data from before the update will be deleted.
“SUPER GHOST BATTLE” / “GHOST MATCH”
The behavior and performance of characters after the update will be reflected in ghost data. There will be no loss of data.
The details of the update are as follows:
Downloadable Content (Paid DLC)
- Playable Character ""
- Battle Stage "PHOENIX GATE"
The above DLC is scheduled to be available on each platform's store from the following times:
Early Access:
[JST] From around 8:00 on Tuesday, December 17th
[CET] From around 0:00 on Tuesday, December 17th
[PST] From around 15:00 on Monday, December 16th
General Access:
[JST] From around 8:00 on Friday, December 20th
[CET] From around 0:00 on Friday, December 20th
[PST] From around 15:00 on Thursday, December 19th
Note: The playable character “Clive Rosfield” and battle stage “PHOENIX GATE” are included in the “Playable Character Year 1 Pass.”
Note: Early access is available to holders of the "Playable Character Year 1 Pass" included in the following products
- “TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack”
- “TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition”
- “TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition”
Note: During general access, a bundle including both the playable character “Clive Rosfield” and battle stage “PHOENIX GATE” will also be available. Please check your platform’s store for details.
TEKKEN SHOP
Added "TEKKEN FIGHT PASS -ROUND 4-"
- Achieve missions during the period to level up and earn various items
- About "TEKKEN FIGHT PASS":
In “PREMIUM,” more items can be obtained than in “FREE.”
In “FREE,” up to 100 “TEKKEN COINS” can be earned.
In addition to the 100 coins in “FREE,” “PREMIUM” allows earning up to 600 coins, for a total of 700 “TEKKEN COINS.”
Added Collaboration Pack: Joshua Rosfield (FINAL FANTASY XVI)
- An item pack containing items
Character customization entire body: Undying Red
Character customization accessory: Nektar the Bold
TEKKEN BALL: Bomb King (Red)
Added Collaboration Pack: Jill Warrick (FINAL FANTASY XVI)
- An item pack containing items
Character customization entire body: Icy Blue
Avatar Skin: Clive
TEKKEN BALL: Bomb King (Blue)
Added “Damage Value Effects”
- Free hit effect (FINAL FANTASY XVI collaboration)
Added “Combat Santa Set”
- free avatar customization item set
TEKKEN FIGHT PASS
The following specifications have been added from "ROUND 4":
Extended specific mission completion criteria to include “Ghost Battle”
- the following missions can now be completed in "Ghost Battle" within "TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE" in addition to online matches:
“Win specified number of rounds missions”
“Deal specified amount of damage missions”
Added "Bonus Level"
- Extra Level unlocks upon reaching Fight Pass Lv. 60
- In Bonus Level, the following party effects can be obtained as additional rewards every 5 levels:
Holo Art “TEKKEN”, “TEKKEN 2”, “TEKKEN 3”, “TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT”, “TEKKEN 4”, “TEKKEN 5”, “TEKKEN 6”, “TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2”, “TEKKEN Revolution”, “TEKKEN 7” and “TEKKEN 8”
Note: Fight Pass levels cannot be purchased to increase levels in Bonus Level.
PRACTICE / VERSUS
Added features to "Photo Mode"
- Frame-by-frame advancement feature up to 60 frames (1 second)
- Wetness/Grime adjustment feature
- Expression and Gaze Direction change feature
- Gesture change feature
Note: Some features may not be available depending on the character and battle situation.
COMMUNITY
Added "Player Search"
Players can now search for other players via "Player Search" > "Search by Player Name" or "Search by TEKKEN ID"
AVATAR CUSTOMIZE
- Added 3 new Face Types and 1 new Face Outline option
RANKED MATCH
Added disconnect penalty
- Disconnecting during a match will now result in rank point reduction
Note: When rank points are reduced due to penalty, a notification will appear on the main menu screen.
PLAYER MATCH
Added passcode hide function
- Changed default setting to hide Pass Code
- Players can toggle Pass Code display by pressing [L3/L-stick/C] on the SESSION screen
REPLAY
Changed replay playback specifications
- For replays containing unowned downloadable content, players can now control owned characters
Note: Unowned downloadable content characters cannot be controlled.
OPTIONS
Added "Favorite Practice Settings"
- Added feature to save favorite practice settings and start practice immediately, skipping character and stage selection
- Can be enabled and customized in “Player Settings” > “Favorite Practice Settings”
- Settings apply to “PRACTICE,” “RANKED MATCH,” “QUICK MATCH,” and “GROUP MATCH”
Changed "Special Style UI" display specifications
- Can now toggle opponent’s and own Special Style UI display separately
- Toggles available in “Player Settings” > “Display Opponent’s Special Style UI” or “Display Special Style UI to Opponent”
PLAYABLE CHARACTERS
Behavior fixes and performance adjustments for some characters
- In V1.10, adjustments have been made primarily to hitboxes and collision detection to address unintended behaviors.
- Improvements have been made to sound effects, voiceovers, and visual effects to enhance overall quality.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where difficulty was not correctly reflected in EPISODE "Unforgotten Echoes"
- Fixed a bug where win rates for "GENMAJI TEMPLE" were not displayed in play data when the stage was not owned
NEXT: EVO 2024 Breaks Esports Record With Over 10,000 Competitors