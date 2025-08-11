Making Miary Zo: Why Tekken Devs Want to Get New Characters Right
Tekken celebrated another historical moment at Evo 2025 with Arslan Ash claiming his sixth title in epic fashion, but the spotlight was also on what comes next for Tekken 8 with Armor King and more updates on the horizon.
Heading into Evo this year, fans likely expected to see a glimpse of Armor King gameplay and what comes next for Tekken 8 for the rest of year two, which is exactly what they got. Starting with confirmation that the 2025 Tekken World Tour Finals will return to Europe from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, taking place in Malmö, Sweden.
Armor King - Tekken 8 Release Date and Details
In order to amp up the crowd right before Tekken 8’s top eight at Evo 2025, director Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray gave everyone their first look at Armor King in action with a new gameplay trailer.
In that trailer, the “Dark Supernova” impressed with a new design and flashy moves, giving an extended glimpse of how his explosive moves and brutal style fit right into Tekken 8’s gameplay. He will join the roster on Oct. 16, with early access going live on Oct. 13 for players with the Season 2 Character Pass.
For his Tekken 8 design, the team wanted to keep true to the classic Armor King fans have grown to love, keeping his “jet-black” looks while adding more hard edges, a long mane, and extra golden color to make him pop. His moveset has also been tailored to Tekken 8’s battle systems, adding in new ways to use things like flames, poison mist, and reversals.
“King is one of the good guys in pro wrestling, so he emphasizes throws and classic things like that. Armor King is all about the attacks and being a heel, a contrast to King,” Murray said to Esports on SI. “He’s the heel, kind of a bad guy, so a lot of his strategies have been tailored to that in Tekken 8.”
Who is Miary Zo in Tekken 8? New Character Release and Design Info
Following the Armor King deep dive, the Tekken Team had one more reveal to share, revealing an entirely new fighter, Miary Zo.
Miary Zo is a fighter from Madagascar that loves animals and uses a mix of martial arts originating from different parts of Africa. She will release as the final DLC character for Tekken 8’s Season 2 Character Pass, alongside a new stage, this Winter.
Miary Zo also marks a return to the Tekken team sharing more information about their fighters, giving more depth to their interests and details about the cultures at the core of their design. This includes giving Miary elements pulled from the unique characteristics of Madagascar, such as making her keenly interested in animals and their habitats, while sharing a bond with two ring-tailed lemurs Vanilla and Cacao.
“With things like her interest and love for animals, Madagascar has lots of animals to draw on that the local population is familiar with. That’s authentic,” director Kohei Ikeda said. “These are things we try to find when we actually go to locations and talk to people, especially the area’s Tekken gamers. Another example is how, in Africa, straight hair isn’t very common. But in Madagascar, there is around 30 percent of the population that does have straight hair. That is a small difference unique to a particular culture that we took influence for [when designing Miary.]
There was some backlash surrounding Miary Zo’s features in the 3D model shown compared to the concept art Bandai Namco also released after the reveal. The main point of discussion was around her skin being lighter and her facial structure not including the strong defining features displayed in the original concepts, which leads to her having “same face syndrome” with other Tekken 8 fighters, according to part of the community.
“I dont mind her being lighter skinned but I know they can do a bit better for her not to look like a tan Asian woman... cmon now,” YouTuber F.D. Signifier said in a community post. “Went and looked up Madagascar Women (respectfully) still feel like the in game model is far off. The concept art maybe is a bit too west African but the in game model is basically the same face all the women have. Anna looks closer to a black woman in the face than this girl. It's mostly the nose.”
Following the feedback from the Tekken community, Harada shared that the team was listening and making adjustments to Miary’s model, even showing tweaks. He also mentioned that a bug impacting some characters’ proportions was also being fixed, hopefully in time for the next patch.
What Goes Into Making New Tekken Characters?
The process of introducing new characters to Tekken has evolved over the years, with one key factor being the game's atmosphere and the available information surrounding the core concepts for each fighter. Murray noted that early on, introductions would focus more on the art of fighting like Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where people looking at Tekken might get interested because they “maybe heard of it, but didn’t really know much about it.”
Now, with access to things like YouTube, people can learn about martial arts more easily, so for characters like Miary Zo, the goal was to focus on a region where Tekken hasn’t pulled from in the past and fans had been asking for, which Harada and his team really wanted to highlight.
Murray noted that Africa has been brought up as a region of interest for the community for quite some time now, with many fans telling them to look into a local martial art called Dambe. That is where the initial interest came from, but Harada and some of the team had never been to Africa before, so they set out to try and get a grasp on the local culture with hands-on experience and research.
When visiting Madagascar, the Tekken team did what it always does when trying to learn more about an area, they reached out to the local Tekken community to connect with them before heading over. From there, they spent time getting acclimated and hanging out in spots that weren’t just “pinpoint tourist areas.”
“[The Tekken team] actually went to a school in Madagascar that was built by the French originally and got the chance to talk to local teachers and students, asking questions about anything that came to mind about Madagascar,” Harada said. “It is always a little bit of finding things to latch onto early on through research back in Japan and finding things when interacting with the local community. Whether through Tekken players, the guides that give us the lay of the land and culture, or just asking average people whatever comes to mind.”
Armor King and Miary Zo - Tekken 8 Esports Impact
As with the release of any character, both Armor King and Miary Zo will shift the meta for Tekken 8 in some capacity. It might not be a lasting impact, but at least the first few weeks after they launch will have players testing the waters with the new additions to the game’s expanding roster.
Armor King will just miss out on debuting at Evo France in October, as the major tournament runs from Oct. 10 to 12, while Armor King doesn’t drop into early access until Oct. 13.