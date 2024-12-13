Tekken 8: When Does Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 Release?
Tekken 8 is ending its final season of DLC with a bang, bringing the game’s first crossover character, along with a new stage and other content.
While Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 wasn’t the guest fighter fans were expecting to see Bandai Namco pull for Tekken 8, but the flaming swordsman fits perfectly. And you won’t have to wait long to unleash the power of Ifrit in the ring.
Clive Rosfield Tekken 8 Release Date and Details
Tekken 8 will add Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 on Dec. 19 for all players, with 72-hour early access on Dec. 16 for Character Year 1 Pass owners.
As always, this means Clive will be available individually on all platforms for $7.99, or as part of that Character Year 1 Pass for $39.99, which also includes Eddy Gordo, Lidia Sobieska, and Heihachi Mishima.
Clive brings another Final Fantasy rep to Tekken, following FF15’s Noctis in Tekken 7—though many people were hoping for FF7’s Tifa to be the pick this time. His moveset blends his different forms of combat, including bringing his Eikon Ifrit and wolf Torgal into the fight, with Tekken 8’s systems.
Along with Clive, a new stage called Phoenix Gate that implements elements of Final Fantasy 16 into its background and interactable environments will release.
Clive’s release will end Tekken 8’s first full season of content, with Bandai already confirming that Season 2 will begin at some point in Spring 2025 alongside some major updates. More information about that content, along with what DLC characters could appear should drop in the coming months after Clive is live.