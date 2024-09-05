Top 5 Augments in TFT Set 12
The latest Teamfight Tactics expansion, TFT Set 12: Magic N' Mayhem is in full swing with players finally getting the hang of what comps and champions are meta viable. However, it may be hard to figure out what Augments players should be prioritizing to get the most LP.
Looking at data from MetaTFT.com we have gathered a list of the top augments players should be looking out for when they queue up in TFT Set 12. Here are the top five augments in TFT Set 12 as of Patch 14.17.
Spider Queen
Hero augments are still at the top of the game but instead of the two-star menaces, its the one-star champions that are shining brightly and no one is shining more than the Spider Queen herself, Elise.
The Elise Hero Augment turns her into a powerful carry that changes her ability from CC to DoT. Its so potent that the Augment sits at the top of the leaderboard with a 3.7 average placement.
Sugarcraft Crown
Coming in second place is the top placing Prismatic augment, Sugarcraft Crown. In the last patch, Sugarcraft was adjusted by putting more stats into the actual trait with a tradeoff of having higher Layer intervals. However, the stat increase is what makes this Augment busted.
Fiora, who is an honorary Sugarcraft champion at this point, is usually the best holder for the Sugarcraft Emblem is even better with it now. And of course, having access to the Six Sugarcraft chase trait gives the player the chance to hit the max stack highroll which automatically wins the lobby.
Little Buddies
Little Buddies is a Gold Augment that gives four and five cost champions increased Health and Attack Speed for every one and two-cost champions on their board.
Essentially this is best used in Vertical comps that have low-cost champions that act as Trait fodder as they would now have another use other than activating high breakpoints.
The best Vertical trait to use this augment currently l Portal which is one of the top comps in the game and especially so if they hit this augment.
Portal Crest
Portal is one of the best comps in the game as the Eight Portal interval once hit is essentially a free top four. However, that does require hitting a five-cost champion in Nora and the gap between the Six and Eight intervals is pretty massive. But that's why this augment is so high.
Portal Crest gives the player a Portal Emblem which will let players hit Eight Portal without needing the five-cost champion. This lets players spike extremely hard in the mid game and turn those top fours into potential firsts.
Bee-st Friends
Honeymancy got some significant buffs last patch and the Honemancey tailored augment is performing well because of it
The Bee-st Friends augment essentially adds an additional Bee to each Honeymancey champion which increases their damage output but it also grants a shield to Honeymancey champions whenever one dies. This is very good at keeping the carries of the comp alive in order to ramp up. Veigar and Kog’Maw are the heavy lifters for the Bee comp and with this augment, they can live longer and scale better.