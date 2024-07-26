The Top 10 TFT Set Mechanics
Teamfight Tactics has climbed to the top of the autobattler mountain by reinventing itself constantly. With massive game updates hitting the client every few months, it is essential that the gameplay experience keeps players engaged and while new champions and traits are important, it's also the new mechanics that keep players coming back.
Here is a complete ranking of every single set mechanic introduced into TFT all the way from Set 2 up through Set 11 as TFT enters a brand new expansion with TFT Set 12: Magic n'Mayhem.
1. Augments (TFT Set 6)
While Set 3 can be credited with saving TFT, it was Gizmos and Gadgets that made TFT the global icon it has become. Fresh of the release of the Animated Series, Arcane, TFT had big shoes to fill to keep the rally going and it stepped up big time.
The Augment system mechanic turned TFT into a Rogue-like, giving each player unique choices to enhance their game. With infinite replayability, Augments were such a smash hit that in every single set after, they have existed as a core gameplay mechanic and will likely never leave TFT.
2. Portals (TFT Set 9)
Hitting the top two are two sets whose set mechanics were so good, they have become a core gameplay mechanic. TFT: Runeterra Reforged brought back the idea of Galaxies back into TFT but this time gave players an option to vote on which “Portal” players would use for the game. These Portals are very similar to galaxies as they give the players something throughout the game. Ever since Set 9, Portals have made their return in every set including TFT Set 12: Magic n’Mayhem.
3. Galaxies (TFT Set 3)
After the disaster of TFT: Rise of the Elements, TFT: Galaxies had to go big or go home and with the addition of the Galaxies mechanic, TFT hit the jackpot. Galaxies made every game feel unique as at the beginning of the game, the rules were bent by giving all players something fun whether that be a free re-roll every round or infamously, having the starting carousel have four-cost units, Galaxies delivered in the fun department and have been an inspiration for future system and set mechanics.
4. Headliners (TFT Set 10)
Six sets removed from TFT: Fates came the second time Chosen were used as a set mechanic. TFT: Remix Rumble referred to the mechanic as “Headliners” in which they gave a +1 to the units trait and they came two-star on buy but the change it from the Fates counterpart, these units got a bonus on their Ability to make them stand out more. Overall, Headliners were better than Chosen in every way.
5. Chosen (TFT Set 4)
The first true controversial set mechanic came in TFT: Fates with the addition of Chosen units. These units would come with an extra +1 on their trait and a stat boost but more importantly, they also were bought at two-star champions meaning that on a typical Level Seven rolldown, the players that found a four-cost Chosen unit were way better off creating the concept of the Level Seven Casino that is still mentioned today.
6. Encounters (TFT Set 11)
TFT: Inkborn Fables brought in the “Encounters” mechanic that definitely spiced up each game to make every game feel different from the last. With random events happening throughout the game that affected everyone equally, Riot struck a good balance of fun and competitive with this mechanic even if some of the encounters were game warping or not impactful at all.
7. Shadow Items (TFT Set 5)
TFT took a a huge leap in complexity in TFT: Reckoning by introducing a set mechanic that essentially created double the items that existed in the game. But the biggest issue behind this was that the items were “high risk high reward” as they gave the user power but at the cost of a negative effect. These Shadow items were one of the biggest blunders in TFT history but in the mid-set, the introduction of Radiant items were popular enough that they still exist in current sets.
8. Hero Augments (TFT Set 8)
Only two sets removed from the introduction of what many consider to be the best set mechanic of all time, TFT: Monsters Attack! Mechanic was just a revamped version of augments. Hero Augments were a neat twist on the augment mechanic giving any unit the opportunity to be a super carry but it was lacking in the creativity department. Hero Augments do exist in some form in the current set though.
9. Dragons (TFT Set 7)
The Dragon mechanic was cool in concept as it was only the second time non-League of Legends units made their way into TFT but Dragons were also a pain point throughout the set as they restricted creativity being limited to one dragon per team. In the mid-set opening up Dragons to not having a limit backfired as the best comps turned into “oops all Dragons”.
10. Elemental Hexes (TFT Set 2)
Not all set mechanics are going to be revolutionary and the first one that was created missed the mark. Elemental hexes, which gave a random hex on the map special powers in each game, didnt create excitement or any new strategies in the game. Thankfully, the mechanics got a lot better after.