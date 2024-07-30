Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.15: Welcome to Magic n'Mayhem
The time for a brand new Teamfight Tactics experience is finally here. TFT Set 12, Magic n’Mayhem is set to hit live servers at the start of Patch 14.15 which is Wednesday, July 31st. There is a lot to take in as the set brings in a brand new set of champions, traits and mechanics.
As for the things that are changing on the system side in Patch 14.15, Esports Illustrated has you covered. Here is a look at everything players need to know about TFT Patch 14.15.
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
System Changes
Leveling
With the introduction of charms, the overall econ in games will be inherently lower as charms, especially ones later in the game, will cost gold which will delay leveling. Because of that, the cost of leveling to Level 9 and 10 are seeing a slight decrease.
- XP needed per level 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10: 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/80/80 to 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/76/76
Bag Sizes
The makeup of this set includes an extra one cost unit which throws the odds of hitting champions for a loop. To combat this, the amount of certain costed champions are being tweaked to counter that change. Four and Five-cost champions are not seeing a change but the lower-cost champions are going to show up a little more in the general champion pool.
- 1-costs: 22 to 30
- 2-costs: 20 to 25
- 3-costs: 17 to 18
Related Article: Teamfight Tactics Magic n' Mayhem Battle Pass 1 - Rewards
Mana
It's been a long time coming but the mana system in TFT is finally seeing a significant change. For the longest time, if a champion gained mana past their max mana cap, the mana was essentially “eaten” and would not carry over to the next mana cast. This will no longer happen in TFT Set 12.
- Mana gained above max Mana from sources besides taking damage is now granted after the cast. Note this does NOT affect Mana gained while mana-locked, only the instance that puts you over. Example: a 0/40 unit with Spear of Shojin would gain 5 Mana after their first cast, as the attack that triggered their cast will carry over the additional 5 Mana now.
- Shielded units now gain the correct amount of Mana from taking damage (previously, they gained much less than intended). Note that units are mana-locked when self-shielded, so this mainly affects items like Locket of the Iron Solari and Crownguard.
Monsters and PVE
Riot has decided to make the PVE rounds a little more difficult in the later stages of the game to make the rounds a little more exciting for players instead of just using them as a pure “break” in the game. The buffs are not massive but players should be a little more careful now. As a good trade off, players will now be able to inspect the PVE monsters to have a better idea on how to combat them.
- Standard PVE Monsters are now inspectable (Minions, Krugs, Murkwolves, Razorbeaks,
- Elder Dragon, Rift Herald). Scuttle Crabs are not inspectable because they do not wish to be
- perceived and do not have Splash Art.
- Elder Dragon Health: 12000 to 10000
- Elder Dragon Armor: 0 to 50
- Elder Dragon MR: 0 to 50
- Minions MR: 0 to 10
- Murk Wolves, Big Wolf Health: 1100 to 1300
- Murk Wolves, Small Wolf Health: 360 to 550
- Murk Wolves Armor: 25 to 15
- Murk Wolves MR: 0to 15
- Razorbeaks Armor: 1 to 25
- Razorbeaks MR: 0 to 25
- Rift Herald no longer takes 20% less damage from attacks
- Rift Herald Armor: 50 to 100
- Rift Herald MR: 0 to 100
- All “Sentinels” have been renamed to “Golems”