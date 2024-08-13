TFT Patch Notes 14.16 — Blaster Buffs
After a wild first two weeks of the newest Teamfight Tactics expansion, TFT Set 12: Magic n’Mayhem, it's time to move past the two-cost reroll metagame and into something entirely new. The patch notes, which aim to balance the game to make it better for both casual and competitive players alike, are finally here. This patch is a big one as its the first patch since the expansion came out.
Players will want to pay attention to the changes in this patch as TFT Patch 14.16 goes live on Wednesday, August 13th. Here is everything players need to know.
Traits
Faerie is the trait with the most focus on it in TFT Patch 14.16 as players in the last patch rarely pushed past the two-piece interval. Riot is focusing on some massive buffs to make the trait more enticing to build vertically.
As for some nerfs, Preserver has been a little too good in the late game thanks to the units in the trait providing incredible board flexibility. Other changes are buffs to Frost, Blaster, Warrior and Scholar.
- Blaster Damage Amp: 8/15/30% to 12/25/45%
- Blaster Damage Amp after cast: 25/45/90% to 25/50/90%
- Faerie Crown damage amp: 25/35/40/75% to 25/40/45/75%
- Faerie (6) Queenguard’s Armor Healing/shielding power: 30% to 35%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Health: 100 to 150
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen damage: 12% to 15%
- Frost AP/AD: 15/30/45/75% to 16/35/50/80%
- Preserver Healing: 2.5/4.5/7/10% HP to 2/4/6/9% HP
- Preserver Mana gain: 3/5/8/12% to 3/5/7/11%
- Preserver ticks while a unit is manalocked will now grant that mana after the manalock ends.
- Scholar Mana per attack: 3/5/10 to 3/6/12
- Warrior Damage Amp: 10/18/25% to 10/20/30%
- Warrior Omnivamp: 10/18/25% to 10/20/30%
Champions
Its the day of reckoning of the two-cost champions that set the meta ablaze in the previous patch. Syndra, deservingly so, is being gutted while Kassadin and Kog’maw are also seeing significant nerfs.
On the buff side, Katarina, Ryze, Varus and Briar headline the units to watch heading into Patch 14.16.
Seraphine
- Mana: 10/70 >>> 10/60
Soraka
- Ability damage: 180/270/405% AP >>> 195/290/440% AP
Warwick
- Ability damage: 50% AD >>> 55/55/65% AD
Ahri
- Ability magic damage: 135/200/280% AP >>> 140/210/325% AP
- Ability true damage: 90/135/210% AP >>> 100/150/230% AP
Galio
- Ability damage reduction: 15/20/25% AP >>> 20/25/30% AP
Kassadin
- Ability stacking damage: 35/50/80% AP >>> 30/45/70% AP
- Ability shield: 300/335/370% AP >>> 260/285/310% AP
Kog’Maw
- Ability damage: 290/300/325% AD >>> 280/280/290% AD
Shyvanna
- Ability damage: 35/50/75% AP + 1.5% HP >>> 45/65/100% AP + 1% HP
- Item class changed from Magic Tank to Magic Fighter
Syndra
- Ability total cast time: 0.3 seconds >>> 1 second
- Ability bonus rift damage: 35% >>> 30%
- Ability damage: 225/340/520% AP >>> 205/310/480% AP
- Ability adjacent damage: 110/170/260% AP >>> 100/150/235% AP
Katarina
- Ability damage: 160/240/365% AP >>> 175/260/420% AP
Karma
- Ability no longer heals adjacent allies when an enemy dies.
Ryze
- Ability damage: 80/120/300% AP >>> 85/130/300% AP
Varus
- Ability cast time: 2.5 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds
Briar
- AD: 60 >>> 65
Augments
Certain augments are being removed from the game since they simply did not hit the mark in Riot’s expectations. While other augments are being changed to get them to the level Riot expects of them.
- The following Augments have been removed: Arcane Conduit, Draconic Mastery, On the House
- Avenge the Fallen Bonus stats: 15 >>> 18
- Built Different II is now exclusive with Two Tanky
- Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Health per item component: 50 >>> 60
- Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Gold drop chance per item component: 8% >>> 10%
- Clockwork Accelerator Buff frequency: Every 4 seconds >>> Every 3 seconds
- Endless Hunt (Hunter) has been renamed to “Hunting Frenzy”
- Hunting Frenzy (Hunter) REWORKED: Your Hunters execute enemies below 12% health and
- gain 10% Attack Speed. Gain a Twitch and a Kog'Maw.
- Eternal Growth+ Immediate health gain: 100 >>> 60
- Explosive Growth+ XP gain per round: 10 >>> 11
- Fast Forward AS gain: 25% >>> 40%
- Fortune Favors the Bold: 8-10 loss cashout nerfed by ~10%
- Fortune Favors the Bold: Some 13-14 loss cashouts improved
- Flexible Bonus emblems: Every Stage start >>> Start of the next 3 stages
- High Horsepower Bonus AS: 100% >>> 150%
- High Horsepower Ability Damage Amp: 235% >>> 300%
- Higher Education (Scholar) Mana spend: 100 >>> 80
- Higher Education (Scholar) AS: 10% >>> 12%
- Item Collector II Health per item: 15 >>> 10
- Keepers II Shield: 260 >>> 240
- Molten Caramel (Rumble) Ability Damage Amp: 190% >>> 200%
- Molten Caramel (Rumble) Omnivamp: 15% >>> 20%
- Pilfer Gold Granted: 4 >>> 0
- Practice Partners (Mage) Mana gain: 4 >>> 5
- Press the Attack (Multistriker) Damage: 5.5% HP >>> 5% HP
- Row Rejuvenation II Base Omnivamp: 9% >>> 10%
- School Mascot (Eldritch): No longer has Rabadon’s Deathcap at 5 and 7 Eldritch.
- School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Health: 5% >>> 10%
- School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Ability Power: 10 >>> 30
- Spellblades Damage: 175% AP >>> 150% AP
- Support Golem I is no longer offered on 2-1.
- Sweet Tooth (Nunu) Bonus Health: 200 >>> 100
- Three’s a Crowd Bonus Health: 66 >>> 75
- Trait Tracker is now exclusive with Flexible
- Two Healthy Bonus Health: 90 >>> 80
- Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Damage: 80% >>> 85%
- Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Time between Wallops reduced from 0.25s >>> 0.15s
- Worth the Wait I Round delay: 4 >>> 2
- Beggars Can Be Choosers Gold: 4 >>> 7
- Find Your Center bonus health: 10% >>> 15%
- Find Your Center is no longer offered on 2-1.
- Item Collector I Health per item: 10 >>> 5
- Keepers I Shield: 175 >>> 160
- Ones Twos Three 1-cost champions: 3 >>> 2
- Restart Mission Number of 2-star 2-costs: 2 >>> 3
- Restart Mission now properly states that champions are removed rather than sold.
- Row Rejuvenation I Base omnivamp: 7% >>> 8%
- Anger Issues Armor/MR: 25 >>> 30
- Assassin’s Toolbox REWORKED: Now grants a Prowler’s Claw and an Infinity Edge
- immediately
- At What Cost Bonus XP: 16 >>> 8
- Dark Alley Dealings Round delay: 5 >>> 3
- Giant and Mighty HP: 325 >>> 300
- Immovable Object Bonus effect: 70% >>> 60%
- Prismatic Ticket Free reroll chance: 50% >>> 45%
- Prismatic Ticket is no longer offered on 4-2.
- Support Golem II is no longer offered on 2-1.
- What the Forge Health per Artifact: 110 >>> 220
Charms
The new set mechanic has been a good addition to the game but with TFT Patch 14.16, Riot is making sure that some charms that are outliers either way are put in check. The main change is that Desperate Plea is being removed due to it being game-warping.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 2/3) Copycat - 1g - Get a 1-star copy of the first
- enemy unit to die next combat.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 5+) Spawn Swarm - 4g - Next combat: Your first two
- front-row units spawn a voidling after death.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Ironclad Spirit - 1g - Next combat: Your team
- gains 30 Armor.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Mystic Spirit - 1g - Next combat: Your team gains
- 30 Magic Resist.
- Backrow Star Cost: 5g >>> 2g
- Desperate Plea has been Removed
- Enhance Cost: 2g >>> 1g
- Gear Swap Removed
- Minor Gambit Gold for winning: 2 >>> 3
- Phantom Emblem Cost: 8g >>> 6g
- Shivinate is now offered on Stage 2/3 (was 3/4)
- Summon Dragon AD: 450 >>> 405
- The Star (Ascendant) Cost: 5g >>> 7g
- Tinker Cost: 1g >>> 0g
- Tinker is now offered from Stage 2 onward
- Treasure Party Cost: 8g >>> 6g