TFT Patch Notes 14.17 - New Game Mode,Balance Changes
Its time for the bi-weekly Teamfight Tactics update. In TFT Patch 14.17, players can expect a slew of balance changes to Traits, Champions, Augments, Charms and Items in order to keep the game balanced. There is also a new game mode making its debut when the patch goes live to give players a brand new PvE experience.
TFT Patch 14.17 goes live on all servers on Wednesday, August 28. Here is an in-depth breakdown of everything players need to know.
New Game Mode - Tocker's Trials
Riot is bringing in the first PvE game mode to TFT in Patch 14.17 with the introduction of Tockers Trials. This game mode pits players against 30 different boards that get harder with each clear. Players have three lives and the game will play out just like a standard game of TFT (leveling, xp and shops all work the same).
Players will earn points based on performance factors with the ultimate goal to clear all 30 rounds which will unlock Chaos Mode, a new difficulty featuring even harder challenges.
Traits
Faerie is the big winner in TFT Patch 14.17 as there are numerous buffs to incentivize players going deep into that trait. Other traits being buffed include Chrono and Hunter alongside adjustments to Sugarcraft and Arcana.
Arcana
- Arcana, High Arcana Emblem Base Damage Amp: 6/9/12/15% >>> 8/12/18/25%
- Arcana, High Arcana Emblem Damage Amp per Emblem: 3/5/7/10% >>> 2/3/4/6%
- Arcana, High Arcana Hecarim AD: 10/25/45/70% >>> 10/25/50/80%
- Arcana, High Arcana Xerath True Damage per 3 charms: 3/5/7/10% >>> 3/5/6/9%
Bastion
- Bastion Armor/MR: 15/40/70/120 >>> 15/40/75/140
Chrono
- Chrono 4 Time Freeze duration: 2.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds
- Chrono 4 bonus AP: 35 >>> 45
- Chrono 6 bonus AS: 60% >>> 80%
Eldritch
- Eldritch AP per Eldritch Champion Star Level: 10 >>> 12
- Eldritch 7, Many-Eyed Beast Base Health: 1000 >>> 1100
Faerie
- Faerie Crown Damage Amp: 25/40/45/75% >>> 25/40/50/75
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor (6 Faerie) Health: 150 >>> 250
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor (6 Faerie) Armor/MR: 30 >>> 4
- Faerie Eternal Monarch’s Crown (9 Faerie) 25 Stack Damage Amp: 15% >>> 50%
Honeymancy
- Honeymancy Bees: 3/5/7 >>> 3/6/9
Hunter
- Hunter AD: 15/40/70% >>> 15/45/80%
- Hunter Post-takedown AD: 30/65/110% >>> 30/70/120%
Incantor
- Incantor Team AP: 10/20 >>> 10/30
Mage
- Mage AP: 70/90/105/135% >>> 70/90/110/150%
Multistriker
- Multistriker Extra attack chance: 30/55/70/100% >>> 30/60/70/100%
Portal
- Portal Bomb base damage: 90/285/400/1250 >>> 90/235/300/1250
- Portal Flag bonus AS: 20/21/22/55% >>> 20/25/30/55%
- Portal Poro snax heal: 6.5/7/7.5/9% HP >>> 7/8/9/15% HP
Pyro
- Pyro Team AS per cinder: 1% per 4 >>> 2% per 5
- Pyro AS: 12/25/45/60% >>> 10/25/40/55%
- Pyro Execute threshold: 12/12/12/15% >>> 10/10/10/15%
Shapeshifter
- Shapeshifter HP: 10/15/21/30% >>> 10/16/24/35%
Sugarcraft
- Sugarcraft AP/AD: 12/25/35 >>> 20/30/40
- Sugarcraft bonus treat sugar breakpoints: 600/950/1325/1750/2200 >>>
- 600/975/1375/1800/2300
Units
A ton of balance changes are coming to champions in TFT Patch 14.17. Despite being nerfed in the TFT 14.16 b-patch, Ahri is being nerfed once again as she has still been dominant post update. As for buffs, Gwen and Jinx are getting adjustments that should make them even better. Hecarim is getting a few buffs and so is Briar.
Jayce
- Jayce AD: 50 >>> 55
Nomsy
- Nomsy Base Spell AD%: 345/350/355% >>> 400/400/400%
Soraka
- Soraka Spell Damage: 195/290/440 >>> 200/300/450
- Soraka Spell Healing: 100/120/150 >>> 120/140/180
Twitch
- Twitch Spell AD%: 160/160/160 >>> 180/180/190%
Ziggs
- Ziggs Mana: 0/50 >>> 0/40
Ahri
- Ahri Ability magic damage: 140/210/325% AP >>> 135/200/310% AP
- Ahri Ability true damage: 90/135/210% AP >>> 85/125/195% AP
Akali
- Akali Kunai Damage: 155/155/170% AD >>> 135/135/150% AD
Cassiopeia
- Cassiopeia AS: 0.75 >>> 0.8
Shyvanna
- Shyvana Armor/MR: 40 >>> 45
- Shyvana Ability damage: 45/65/100% AP + 1% HP >>> 50/70/110% AP + 1% HP
Hecarim
- Hecarim HP: 800 >>> 850
- Hecarim Mana: 0/50 >>> 0/40
- Hecarim Passive Charge AD%: 50% >>> 120%
- Hecarim Passive Charge AP: 100/150/240 >>> 80/120/195
- Hecarim Cleave AD%: 130/130/140% >>> 145/145/155%
Jinx
- Jinx Bugfix: Now correctly calculates bonus true damage using final AD rather than just base
- AD.
- Jinx AD: 55 >>> 50
- Jinx Spell AS: 105% >>> 100%
- Jinx Spell True Damage AD Ratio: 35% >>> 25%
Swain
- Swain Armor & MR: 45 >>> 50
- Swain HP on first cast: 275/325/400 >>> 300/375/450
- Swain HP on other casts: 150/200/275 >>> 180/230/280
- Swain Damage on first cast: 30/40/65 >>> 20/30/50
Veigar
- Veigar Spell Damage: 200/300/480 >>> 240/330/475
Vex
- Vex Spell Shield: 350/405/480 >>> 380/430/480
Gwen
- Gwen max Mana: 0/40 >>> 0/30
- Gwen Casts Per Snip: 2 >>> 1
- Gwen Base Spell Damage: 125/190/570 >>> 95/145/430%
- Gwen Small Snip! Damage: 50/75/225% >>> 40/60/180%
Nami
- Nami Bubble Damage: 220/330/1500 >>> 240/360/1800
Nasus
- Nasus Ability health steal: 400/600/5000 >>> 300/480/5000
Briar
- Briar AS on Transform: 60/60/666% >>> 75/75/666%
- Briar Bite AD%: 200/200/999% >>> 250/250/2000%
- Briar, Ravenous trait, Damage Per Missing HP: 0.6% >>> 0.8%
- Briar, Ravenous trait, HP Gain when fed: 150 >>> 180
- [Hyper Roll] Briar, Ravenous trait, Damage Per Missing HP: 3% >>> 4%
Morgana
- Morgana Spell Damage: 140/210/888 >>> 150/225/2000
- Morgana Spell True Damage Health Threshold: 25% >>> 33%
Milio
- Milio Buff Mana buff: 30/130 >>> 40/120
- Milio Spell Damage: 290/435/999 >>> 333/500/1000
Xerath
- Xerath Spell Damage: 200/300/666 >>> 220/330/777
Syndra
- Syndra Ability damage: 205/310/480% AP >>> 215/325/500% AP
- Syndra Ability adjacent damage: 100/150/235% AP >>> 105/155/240% AP
Mordekaiser
- Mordekaiser Spell Shield: 200/250/325 >>> 210/250/300
Neeko
- Neeko Ability self-heal: 18% Max HP >>> 15% Max HP + 100
Shen
- Shen Ability durability: 35/35/40% AP >>> 35/40/50% AP
Ryze
- Ryze Number of Targets: 4/4/6 >>> 3/3/6
Taric
- Taric 3-star ability now does damage in a 3-hex radius, up from 2.
Augments
Hero augments have been some of the most popular and best-performing augments in the game. But in TFT Patch 14.17, picking up a hero augment in the mid-game will now be a harder decision due to not recieveing a full two-star version of the champion selected.
- Combat Bandages I HP Threshold: 50% >>> 60%
- Exiles I 25% HP Shield >>> 20% HP Shield
- Item Ladder has been disabled due to a bug, we’ll reenable it once the bug is fixed
- Keepers I Shield: 160 >>> 145
- Pumping Up I Initial AS: 6% >>> 8%
- A Golden Quest: An overperforming reward output has been updated
- Ascension can no longer appear on 2-1
- Ascension Damage Amp: 50% >>> 60%
- Avenge the Fallen Bonus Stats: 18% >>> 20%
- Clockwork Accelerator AS: 6% >>> 9%
- Combat Bandages II HP Threshold: 50% >>> 60%
- Combat Bandages II HP Restore: 250-600
- Deja Vu+ (Galio): Gain a 2-star Galio >>> Gain 2 Galios
- REWORKED Dragon’s Spirit: Gain a Dragon’s Claw. Champions who are equipped with a Dragon’s Claw gain 100 HP and 10% Durability”
- Flexible Health per emblem: 25 >>> 10
- Long Distance Pals Stats Share: 20% >>> 22%
- Metabolic Accelerator has been removed
- Molten Caramel+ (Rumble) Gain a 2-star Rumble >>> Gain 2 Rumbles
- Potions 201 (Witchcraft) AD & AP Gain: 20% >>> 25%
- Pumping Up II Initial AS: 8% >>> 10%
- Spellblades Damage: 150% >>> 120%
- [Sweet Tooth+ (Nunu) Gain a 2-star Nunu >>> Gain 2 Nunus
- Three’s Company 3 Costs Granted: 4 >>> 5
- Worth the Wait Round Delay: 2 >>> 1
- Anger Issues Armor & MR: 30 >>> 35
- Blossoming Lotus III Crit Chance: 10% >>> 12%
- Final Ascension Base Damage Amp: 15% >>> 20%
- Final Ascension Ascended Damage Amp: 45% >>> 50%
- Giant and Mighty Max HP: 5% >>> 4%
- Going Long Initial Gold: 10 >>> 15
- Hedge Fund Gold: 20 >>> 22
- Invested++ Gold: 36 >>> 45
- Level Up! Initial XP: 8 >>> 12
- Pumping Up III Initial AS: 10% >>> 12%
- Tiniest Titan Gold per round: 1 >>> 2
- Tiniest Titan+ Gold per round 1 >>> 2
- Tiniest Titan+ Initial Gold: 15 >>> 8
- AFK Gold: 18 >>> 20
- Placebo AS: 1% >>> 2%
- Cauterize Can now appear on 2-1
- Hunting Frenzy Execute Threshold: 12% HP >>> 10% HP
- Keepers II Shield: 240 >>> 230
- Giant and Mighty Max HP: 5% >>> 4%
Charms
Some new charms are being added to the game in TFT Patch 14.17. One is an early game charm, two mid-game and two late-game to add some more variety into the pool. Xerath charms are also being adjusted.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 2/3) Magic Mirror - 2g - Gain a 1-star copy of a
- random champion you fielded last combat.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 3/4) Starless Shield - 1g - Next combat: Grant 300
- Shield to your 1-star champions.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 3/4) Comfort Food - 1g - Gain 1 player health. Gain 2
- more if you lose the next player combat.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Scrappy - 4g - Next combat: 2 champions without
- items gain a temporary completed item.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Phantom Artifact- 2g - Gain a temporary Artifact
- for 1 round.
- [*] Artifactinate has been removed
- [*] All Threes Gold Cost: 2 >>> 1
- [*] All Fours Gold Cost: 4 >>> 3
- [*] Assembly Gold Cost: 10 >>> 12
- [*] Conjure Emblem Gold Cost: 15 >>> 12
- [*] Moonlight Ritual Gold Cost: 2 >>> 3
- [*] Summon Dragon AD: 405 >>> 315
- [*] Ultra Ascension Gold Cost: 1 >>> 0
- [*] Ultra Ascension Time Delay: 25 >>> 22 sec
- [*] Ancient Ritual (Eldritch) Attack Speed: 10% >>> 20%
- [*] Busy Bees (Honeymancy) Bee Speed: 15% >>> 25%
- [*] Queen’s Gambit (Faerie) Gold Cost: 2 >>> 1
- [*] Quickening (Chrono) Gold Cost: 2 >>> 1
- [*] Piece of Cake (Sugarcraft) Sugar Gained: 10 >>> 25
- [*] Portal Hopping (Portal) Gold Cost: 2 >>> 0
- [*] Pyromania (Pyro) Cinders Granted: 8 >>> 10
- [*] Spitfire (Dragon) Gold Cost: 2 >>> 1
- [*] Supreme Arcana (Arcana) Gold Cost: 2 >>> 1
- [*] Supreme Arcana (Arcana) Damage Amp & Durability: 15% >>> 20%
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, Chariot Gold Cost: 5 >>> 3
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, Judgment Gold on Win: 8 >>> 12
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, Judgment XP on Lose: 12 >>> 20
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, The Lovers Gold Cost: 4 >>> 2
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, The Sun Gold Cost: 40 >>> 32
- [*] Xerath Ascendant Charm, The World Gold Cost: 36 >>> 30