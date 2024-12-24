The Best Esports Games of 2024
The 2024 Esports World: A Recap
Esports in 2024 was alive and well with multiple new releases, including Tekken 8 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Long-standing title League of Legends also reached new heights by shattering a 6.9 million concurrent viewership record at Worlds 2024, and Riot Games inducted its first-ever esports athlete to the company's Hall of Fame. In addition, a marginalized-gender player in VALORANT's Game Changers circuit ascended to Tier 1 play for the first time.
2024's esports scene included new releases as well — Valve's hero MOBA Deadlock is well on its way to prominence with blossoming pro and collegiate sectors, and Marvel Rivals is attracting plenty of attention as it begins its competitive circuit. Plus, mobile games including Free Fire and Honor of Kings gained international prominence outside the Asia-Pacific region and skyrocketed into mainstream esports after featuring in the 2024 Esports World Cup.
Competitive esports spans almost every genre, from fighting games to free-for-alls to first-person shooters. While many games made esports headlines this year, several titles emerged as the best in the community thanks to their high-energy fanbases, quality tournament scenes and worldwide presence. Let's explore the top ten esports game picks of 2024 including League of Legends, VALORANT, DOTA 2, Call of Duty and more.
The Top Ten Esports Titles of 2024
1. League of Legends
MOBA title League of Legends had an unprecedented year of esports success in 2024. The game's 2024 World Championship Grand Final between T1 and Bilibili Gaming shattered viewership records and became the most-viewed esports match in world history. Over 6.9 million concurrent viewers worldwide tuned in to watch the event.
Worlds 2024 was the fifth World Championship win of star player Faker and his team T1, adding to the event's allure. Faker also became the first Riot Games inductee to the developer's esports Hall of Legends in June 2024, showcasing his massive influence on modern esports. Alongside stellar views and engagement metrics, League of Legends' 2024 esports tournaments brought the hype and had immaculate fan energy.
Related Article: Worlds 2024 Finals: Faker Breaks Wins and Viewership Records
2. VALORANT
First-person shooter VALORANT is the second Riot Games competitive title on this list. Fans had plenty to be excited about in 2024, from VALORANT's VCT tournament run to its marginalized-gender Game Changers circuit and growing in-game Premier and Challengers pro qualification system.
VALORANT's esports sphere extends to collegiate and semi-pro levels and is part of the game's overall community culture. In addition to an intense VCT season culminating in the first win for a team from the game's China region, EDward Gaming, Apeks player florescent (formerly of Shopify Rebellion) became the first Game Changers player to ascend to Tier 1 VCT play this year.
3. DOTA 2
Valve's title DOTA 2 continued the international MOBA craze in 2024. The title's largest tournament this year took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was the first-ever hosted in Europe. European fans were overjoyed to watch their favorite MOBA title in person. In addition to showcasing DOTA 2 esports in the EU, The International 2024 included a massive 2.5 million USD prize pool. DOTA 2 was a key title in the 2024 Esports World Cup and will also feature in the 2025 Esports World Cup.
4. Fortnite
Released in 2017, Fortnite is an oldie but a goodie and maintains a consistently high-energy esports scene. The 2024 Fortnite Champion Series' Global Championship included participants from 50 teams and 18 countries and boasted a 2 million USD prize pool. Fortnite has been capitalizing on the game's resurgence with a nostalgic Fortnite OG game mode and a fresh Ballistic tac-shooter spin.
5. Counter-Strike 2
Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most long-standing and well-known esports, and the game's 2024 season did not disappoint. The title's 2024 competitive circuit culminated in the Shanghai Major, which ran through November and December. With over eighteen S-tier tournaments throughout the year sponsored by powerhouse companies, including Valve, BLAST, Intel and Perfect World, fans never ran out of matches to watch. Counter-strike 2's esports world also fosters the game's strong surrounding economies in betting and cosmetic trades.
6. Tekken
The Fighting Games Community, often known as the FGC, was alive and well in 2024. While the category includes many titles, one stood out this year: Tekken 8's January 2024 arrival breathed fresh air into the franchise's already healthy competitive scene. The game's 2024 World Tour Finals took place in tech hotspot Shibuya, Tokyo, and fans watched as the top 37 players worldwide competed for a 100,000 USD grand prize.
The Tekken series also just reached its two-decade anniversary this year, as its first title, Tekken, was released in 1994.
While the World Tour Finals circuit only began 8 years ago in 2017, the 2024 Tekken tournament scene proves the game's esports hype is here to stay.
7. Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III helped the franchise's healthy tournament scene thrive this year. In addition, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's October 2024 release has stimulated the game's esports sphere and introduced new dimensions of competition. The 2024 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia spotlighted Modern Warfare III as one of its titles, and the event has already announced Black Ops 6 and Warzone as headlining games in 2025.
8. Overwatch
Overwatch's esports sphere took a tumble when its Overwatch League (OWL) circuit closed last year, but Blizzard has shifted the game's competitive world in a new direction in 2024. The developer introduced the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) in January with a fresh format and revamped branding. Its first World Finals held in Stockholm was a promising start to the game's new esports era. Overwatch also maintains a healthy collegiate and semi-pro sphere accessible to athletes everywhere.
9. Apex Legends
Apex Legends esports thrived this year. While its 2024 Global Series' Championship conclusion is ongoing as of December, the battle royale shooter title's impact on the esports sphere has already been noticeable. Aside from its main competitive season, Apex Legends was selected as one of the 2024 Esports World Cup titles and will continue as a partnered game in 2025.
10. Deadlock
While Deadlock may not boast an established esports scene like other titles on this list, its meteoric rise in presence throughout 2024 was unprecedented. Valve released the MOBA title in September to rapid rave reviews. Just three months later, major tournaments and a collegiate esports scene (the Deadlock Collegiate Series) have already been established and the title even has a dedicated Liquipedia page.
Deadlock developers also regularly update the game, frequently communicate with the community and carefully curate its competitive experience. The game still has to fine-tune its tournament structure and prove its esports potential in time, but 2024 set the stage and provided Deadlock with a solid foundation that can flourish in the upcoming year.