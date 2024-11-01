The Best Influencer Halloween Costumes of 2024 ft. Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig & more
The 2024 Halloween season saw plenty of enthusiasm from the gaming world. Stars including Valkyrae, Ludwig, Pokimane and IShowSpeed all dressed up to celebrate the holiday. Let's explore all the best and most creative Halloween costumes from fan-favorite influencers, streamers and creators!
Valkyrae - Starfire
Streamer Valkyrae kicked off Halloween festivities on October 28 by dressing up as Starfire from Teen Titans. In an X.com post, she posed next to a friend dressed up as Raven from the same series. The costumes were out-of-this-world.
IShowSpeed - Monkey D. Luffy
Streamer IShowSpeed picked the One Piece character Monkey D. Luffy as his 2024 Halloween costume. To add a unique twist, he decided to represent Gear 5 Luffy at the peak of his Devil Fruit powers. Speed even added a realistic X-shaped scar on his chest to complete the look.
Pokimane - Lola Bunny
Streamer Pokimane dressed up as a nostalgic childhood favorite character: Lola Bunny from Space Jam. This slam dunk costume included a bunny ear headband, fake fur and Lola Bunny's athletic basketball uniform.
Ludwig and QTCinderella - Robin and Poison Ivy
Streamers Ludwig and QTCinderella opted to dress up as pop-culture DC Comics characters Robin and Poison Ivy. The couple posted pictures of their costumes on X.com, complete with a spooky Halloween background.
Ludwig (again) - Werewolf
Ludwig had another trick up his sleeve this Halloween season. The streamer also dressed up as a werewolf in an elegant fur coat and animal makeup. He commented on this second costume with the lighthearted observation, "not dodging the furry allegations this Halloween."
LilyPichu and Michael Reeves - Ramona Flowers and Scott Pilgrim
Streamer LilyPichu and YouTuber Micheal Reeves transformed into Ramona Flowers and Scott Pilgrim from the iconic webcomic Scott Pilgrim this Halloween. It's the perfect couple costume for relaxing after a long day of rollerskating through alternate dimensions, attending punk-rock gigs and battling seven evil exes.
FaZe Lacy - Donatello
Famous Twitch personality FaZe Lacy went all out this year with an elaborate costume inspired by Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While he'll be returning to the FaZe house instead of the TMNT lair after fighting crime, it's an incredibly detailed look complete with a fighting staff, turtle shell and bright green body paint.
MatPat - MegaMan
YouTuber MatPat of Game Theory fame dressed up with his family as characters from the video game series Mega Man. The trio represented the OG Mega Man, mad scientist Dr. Wily, and the Mega Man X character Zero.
xQc - Mr Incredible
Well-known gamer, streamer and influencer xQc appeared on a stream with Mr Beast and IShowSpeed as Disney character Mr. Incredible. The outfit features exaggerated fake muscles and the superhero's iconic mask. The lighthearted look got plenty of laughs from the stream's audience.
ExtraEmily - Person cut in half
Twitch streamer and influencer ExtraEmily showed up to Emiru's Halloween party with a unique costume: a severed body cut in half. The costume was simple but effective with painted bloodstains on Emily's hoodie. Emiru and her fans were impressed by the costume's optical illusion.