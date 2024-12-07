The Best Weapons in Fortnite OG
The return of Fortnite OG has the whole community excited. Epic Games brought back the original map, along with all of the explosive equipment that was present in Chapter 1: Season 1. Even the Double Pump is back in action, so the nostalgic fun just won't stop.
As many players missed the first fun-filled season of Fortnite, it's worth discussing the most explosively-powerful weapons you can find in Fortnite OG. Like other excitement-filled chapters, there are multiple shotguns, assault rifles, and a plethora of other guns to equip for battle. Below, you'll find the best weapons in Fortnite OG, plus a little bit about what makes them each unique.
1. Pump Shotgun
Pump Shotguns are one of the strongest weapons in Fortnite for their high damage alone, but that's not the reason that they've made it to the top spot in Fortnite OG. In the early seasons of Fortnite, a mechanic called the Double Pump existed, which allowed you to shoot two Pump Shotguns without any cooldown between bullets fired.
The Double Pump was a beloved mechanic, and it's back in Fortnite OG for a limited time. First, grab two separate Pump Shotguns and position them side by side in your inventory. Next, fire one, then switch to your next weapon immediately, pulling the trigger a second time. If you manage to Double Pump correctly, then you'll possibly one shot your opponent. Overall, Pump Shotguns are just really solid weapons, especially if you can learn how to Double Pump.
2. Rocket Launcher
The Rocket Launcher is one of the most fun weapons in Fortnite OG and the battle royale as a whole. You can use it to destroy player structures, defeat groups of enemies, and even forge new paths in buildings. Despite its strength, you need to be careful while using a Rocket Launcher.
Unfortunately, Rocket Launchers can easily be their user's early demise if caution isn't thoroughly taken by a seasoned combatant. It's very easy to accidently shoot a rocket close enough to yourself that you take the majority of the blast's damage. However, taking precautions to avoid the deadly explosion in the fun-filled third-person shooter will swiftly turn the Rocket Launcher into a fan-favorite toy.
3. Grenade Launcher
If you're looking for an explosive weapon that has the potential to wipe out an entire squad in a single action-packed punch, then the Grenade Launcher is the greatest bet. It can shoot grenades at high speed, which then bounce off walls to hit nearby enemies that are awaiting the explosion.
You can also use a Grenade Launcher to destroy player buildings, which could potentially be useful if you can't effectively counter builders through traditional means. Nonetheless, the third-person shooter's original chapter didn't have many explosives, so a Grenade Launcher adds a spark in an otherwise dull lineup of weapons.
4. Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is a deadly piece of Fortnite equipment that can kill an enemy in a single power-packed shot. However, aiming accurately at a far distance is fairly challenging compared to a Pump Shotgun or Submachine Gun, so it's best for experienced players who visit Salty Springs often. Lots of streamers like Ninja love using snipers, though they're very experienced in third-person shooters.
For a strong weapon that can kill an enemy at a mile away, the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is your best bet. However, there are other long-range guns with scopes, like the Scoped Assault Rifle, so you can still battle it out at a distance if you aren't a fan of snipers.
5. Scoped Assault Rifle
The Scoped Assault Rifle is better than many other rifles in Fortnite OG for the simple fact that it has a scope. The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle may be great for some situations, but it's worth taking the Scoped Assault Rifle instead if you prefer rapid-fire guns.
The scope on this assault rifle isn't especially strong, but it'll still provide more magnification than the Burst Assault Rifle. You should ideally only keep one AR in your inventory to make room for healing items and tactical equipment.
6. Tactical Shotgun
The Tactical Shotgun isn't as powerful as the Pump Shotgun since Double Pump is back in Fortnite OG, but it may overtake the spot as the most powerful shotgun in future iterations.
Despite the Pump Shotgun being more powerful in Fortnite OG, the Tactical Shotgun has many advantages too. It fires fast, without the need to switch weapons, which is why it's better to use it if you're new to Fortnite. Tactical Shotguns aren't rare, so it's worth trying at least once.
7. Burst Assault Rifle
The Burst Assault Rifle is very powerful in the right hands. Unlike the regular AR, you can't fire it rapidly, instead offering a burst of bullets per shot. This is a fantastic weapon choice if you have strong aim, but it's less useful than a rapid-fire Assault Rifle if you're new to the Battle Royale.
In an action-packed battle, the Burst Assault Rifle will be your best friend since it can hit enemies multiple times. Stick to the Assault Rifle after hopping into Fortnite OG for the first time, then gradually move up to the burst version as you become a master of Fortnite's combat.
8. Submachine Gun
The Submachine Gun is a fun weapon if you like fast-firing guns. Its fire rate is higher than most weapons introduced in any chapter of Fortnite, so it's perfect for close-encounters.
There may be more SMGs introduced to Fortnite OG as more seasons become available in the nostalgic mode, but for now you can take pride in defeating an enemy using the OG Submachine Gun. With a clip of 35 rounds to boot, you'll rarely ever have to reload.
9. Assault Rifle
The OG Assault Rifle is back once again, and although it's not the most powerful weapon in Fortnite, it's quite the nostalgic experience to wield the fan-favorite gun. Compared to the Scoped Assault Rifle or Burst AR, there's nothing super special about this weapon.
If you played the original Chapter 1, then it's likely you've used the common Assault Rifle dozens of times. As such, this AR has the advantage of being familiar to most players, even if it's not the best weapon in Fortnite OG.
10. Revolver & Pistol
The Revolver isn't a very strong gun, but it is fun to use since it's the most unique weapon outside of the Grenade Launcher. You can find Revolvers in chests and wherever else loot may be found, so they're common enough that you can pick one up in each match.
If you've always wanted to be a cowboy, then the Revolver may be a good weapon choice, but it's not notable otherwise. However, the Revolver is considered to be slightly better than a standard Pistol, so it's not by any means the worst gun in Fortnite OG.