PVP Elden Ring? - The Duskbloods Release Date, Switch 2 Exclusive Details
- The Duskbloods is a brand new title from Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware
- The game is described as a PvPvE title, supporting up to eight players
- The Duskbloods will be releasing in 2026 as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive
Last week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was filled with surprises (like the new features of Mario Kart World), but the biggest shocker had to be the reveal of The Duskbloods – a brand-new game from the Elden Ring developer FromSoftware. The game was shown off as one of the last big reveals, with the shocking announcement that it will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title.
What is The Duskbloods?
The Duskbloods is a brand new IP from the Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. The game is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who has directed nearly every soulslike game by the company (Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1 and 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring). The game is a gothic horror-inspired title in which players play as Bloodsworn, which are described as "a group whose members have achieved super-human abilities through the power of special blood" (basically, vampires).
While previous FromSoftware titles have had multiplayer elements, The Duskbloods joins the recently revealed Elden Ring Nightreign as a multiplayer-focused title. The game is described as PvPvE game (which is a game that features players fighting other players while also being pitted against NPCs). While not much about the game's loop has been revealed just yet, we do know that there are multiple areas and the game supports eight-player multiplayer.
Nintendo conducted an interview with the game's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, as a part of its 'Creators Voice' articles for Nintendo.com.
The Duskbloods trailers
Currently there is only one trailer for The Duskbloods, which was released as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025.
When is The Duskbloods' release date?
The Duskbloods release date is set for 2026. While Nintendo or FromSoftware hasn't confirmed an exact month or date, we think it's likely to release before the end of March 2026.
The previous two FromSoftware games – Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – both had their first gameplay trailers in June (2021 and 2018 respectively) and were released before the end of March the following year. So, considering The Duskbloods already has gameplay, we think an early 2026 release is likely.
What platforms is The Duskbloods releasing on?
The Duskbloods is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as an exclusive.
The trailer for The Duskbloods said "Available only on Nintendo Switch 2," rather than "coming first," so the likelihood is that The Duskbloods will only ever release for Nintendo systems, much like the Bayonetta series.
The Nintendo UK Store page for the game lists Nintendo and FromSoftware as the publisher of The Duskbloods. While rare, Nintendo's co-published titles have appeared on other platforms eventually, like Dragon Quest 11S and Triangle Strategy. However, a user on ResetEra noticed that – unlike Bloodborne – FromSoftware owns The Duskbloods IP, so don't lose hope just yet if you're after a PC release.
Will The Duskbloods be an esports title?
While The Duskbloods is a multiplayer-focused title, we don't foresee the game getting official eSports support. Previous FromSoftware soulslike titles haven't had official tournaments (there are some for Armored Core, however). However, Nintendo has hosted tournaments for the likes of Splatoon, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Kart, so you never know.
However, even if Nintendo and FromSoftware don't host official tourneys, there will no doubt be a mass of The Duskbloods tournaments set up by members of the community. Elden Ring is still having community PvP tournaments in 2025, so the massive FromSoftware fanbase will undoubtedly take matters into their own hands.