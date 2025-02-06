The Future of EA Esports - Battlefield Release Window, Apex Legends 2.0, & More
There are new games releasing all the time, but they don't always perform as well as expected within the gaming marketplace. As more and more updates are released for games like Apex Legends, The Sims, and Battlefield, fans have started to wonder what's next to come for Electronic Arts.
A recent EA investor call laid out what fans can expect in 2026 and beyond, in addition to offering new details about what might be in store for the future of Apex Legends and even the Dragon Age series. These are a few of the key takeaways from the February investor call.
Apex Legends is Getting an Upgrade
The most shocking news drop in EA's February investor call detailed the possibility of a massive upgrade for Apex Legends, of which the exact details remain unclear. However, it was stated that the new Battlefield will release prior to any major Apex overhaul, so we'll probably continue to get new seasons for the next couple of years.
Apex may simply get a new coat of paint or even receive a second iteration to keep things fresh. It's possible that Apex Legends could receive treatment similar to Overwatch, which released a second title but allowed players to keep their cosmetics and progress. New gameplay mechanics could even enter the mix, especially since there are so many ways to innovate upon the futuristic movement system.
Apex Legends was released in 2019, and we probably wouldn't see this hypothetical update until 2027 or even later. As such, Apex Legends 2 might coincide with the next console generation. Regardless of your opinion on Apex, a new release would surely bring lots of attention back to the fast-paced battle royale.
The Next Battlefield is Set to Launch in FY 2026
Battlefield Labs was just announced, to the pleasure of millions of fans. This program will help EA develop the next entry in the popular FPS franchise by allowing select players to help test and offer input during Battlefield's development. Since the next iteration is set to be the largest Battlefield ever, it's important that community feedback is considered.
Though Battlefield Labs is incredibly exciting on its own for EA fans, the investor call also made it clear that the plan is to release the next Battlefield in FY 2026. With the help of community members through Battlefield Labs, it's likely that they'll meet this deadline and players will get their hands on the newest action-packed adventure within the next two years.
The last release of a Battlefield title was years ago now, so hopefully EA will provide a solid multiplayer experience that rivals their past entries. The last two Battlefield titles weren't as popular as expected, as discussed in the investor call, so it looks like the development teams are acknowledging flaws in Battlefield 5 and seeking to strengthen Battlefield's core attributes, such as environmental destruction.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Underperformed Expectations
The Dragon Age franchise has always garnered critical acclaim among RPG enthusiasts, though recent titles haven't impressed the single-player community. This phenomenon has been extended to the recently-released Dragon Age: The Veilguard as well.
While the call noted that Veilguard did have a strong launch initially and received some positive reviews from those who played the fantasy title, EA also acknowledged that it isn't a game that appeals to the overall gaming marketplace. It's unclear exactly how Dragon Age will be handled in the future, but EA are starting to come around to the idea that some of their story directions and gameplay mechanics simply aren't interesting to the average gamer.
While not an esports title, Dragon Age is a flagship series that EA expected to be a strong part of its 2024 lineup. For a publisher that controls so many pivotal esports, struggles in one part of the business can have long-reaching ramifications for studios more directly involved in competitive games.
Apex Legends Has Been Played by Over 200 Million Gamers
As stated during the call, 200 million gamers have stepped into the arena of Apex Legends. Though some accounts are bound to be the same player, and many gamers may have only played the battle royale for a match or two, it's still incredibly impressive that Apex has reached such an important milestone.
It's possible that Apex Legends could reach up to 300 or even 400 million players in the future, but that probably won't happen until it gets a major upgrade. Though the graphics aren't lagging significantly behind current-gen visuals, they could still be improved, especially for a launch on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 6.
As Apex Legends continues to grow in content, EA will likely see an increase in player count. The future is bright for battle royales in general, especially since the introduction of crossover events with popular franchises outside Apex's traditional scope.