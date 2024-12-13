The Game Awards 2024: Every Major Game Announcement
The Game Awards 2024 saw Geoff Keighley’s award show celebrate its 10th anniversary along with another year of incredible accomplishments in the video game industry. And, to pair with the awards, a stacked lineup of game announcements blew audiences in-person and at home away.
Across the TGA pre-show and main broadcast, more than 20 different game announcements made their way across the stream. Ranging from new indie projects to multimedia juggernauts striking into new spaces, here is everything you might have missed looking back on The Game Awards 2024.
Pre-Show - Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Dave the Diver DLC, and more
In the short pre-show leading into the main broadcast, The Game Awards 2024 showcased multiple incredible games that were shown for the first time or got new details. Here is a smaller list of those announcements, leading into the main show and the groundbreaking reveals that followed.
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - A new Ninja Gaiden game developed by the Blasphemous at The Game Kitchen.
- Slay The Spire 2 - A new trailer for the indie hit's sequel that will drop in early access in 2025.
- Dave The Diver In The Jungle - A DLC expansion for Dave the Dive is planned to release in late 2025.
- Thick As Thieves - An immersive multiplayer stealth title from Deus Ex creator Warren Spector that will have a group of players working to steal one objective on a map and foil each other.
- Shadow Labyrinth - A metroidvania approach to Pac-Man with a darker tone based on the Secret Level animated short.
- Steel Paws - A new mobile title from legendary Sega developer and Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki.
- Kyora - Pug Storm, the team behind Core Keeper, is heading up what looks to be a Terraria-like multiplayer experience.
- Re/Match - A multiplayer soccer game from Sifu developer Sloclap. Set to drop in 2025.
- Solasta II - A sequel to 2021's Solasta: Crown of the Magister from Tactical Adventures.
The Witcher 4
The first true showing for CD Projekt Red’s new era, and trilogy, for The Witcher series got an extended look with Ciri at the helm as she takes over for Geralt as the franchise’s protagonist.
“We're kicking off a brand-new Witcher saga, this time with Ciri as the heart of the story!” game director Sebastian Kalemba said. “It feels so good to finally be able to say those words — for the longest time we knew that we wanted Ciri to be the protagonist of The Witcher IV; it just felt natural to us and we believe that Ciri deserves it. In this game we want to explore what it means to truly become a witcher by following Ciri on her Path. This trailer is a taste of both that, and just how dark and grounded the world of The Witcher can be.”
No release date was shared, but we will likely be waiting a while for this one.
Elden Ring: Nightreign
FromSoftware is taking a new approach to Elden Ring, launching a stand alone, multiplayer game that takes place adjacent to the original’s timeline. Not only will this game allow players to team up and take on every changing challenges and bosses, with some that look familiar from previous FromSoft projects, Elden Ring: Nightreign will release in 2025 to give yet another look at one of the most incredible worlds in recent memory.
Project Robot
From the legendary mind of Shadow of the Colossus creator Fumito Ueda, Project Robot is an in-the-works project that already looks like it will blend his team’s previous works with a mecha-theme. An incredible mix published by Epic Games—so it will be top of the line when we see more and get an actual name.
Split Fiction
Hazelight Studios is back with another co-op experience, this time putting players in control of two authors in a digital world designed to show them the stories they want to tell—and allow the CEO in charge of the company to steal them all. Those two authors specialize in fantasy and sci-fi respectively, which leads to the two bouncing between different themes as they bond and put together what is happening in the real world around them.
Launching March 6, 2025, this is an early lock for an upcoming hit from a former Game of the Year winning studio.
Steel Hunters
Wargaming, the developer behind World Of Tanks and other massive multiplayer titles in that vein, is taking on a new challenge with Steel Hunters in 2025. This PvPvE third-person shooter will be free-to-play and give players an experience reminiscent of something like Titanfall, where they pick a character that also controls a different type of mech and battles that take place at that giant scale.
Borderlands 4
After a reveal earlier this year, TGA 2024 gave us our first gameplay look at Borderlands 4. If you like Borderlands, it sure does look like more Borderlands with a story building on everything you’ve experienced in the past. It is still set to launch in 2025, though no date was shared yet.
Tekken 8 Adds Clive Rosfield
It might not be Tifa, but Tekken 8 is getting a Final Fantasy character as its first guest character. Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 will join the game as the final DLC fighter for T8’s first season of content on Dec. 19, or earlier if you have access to the Character Year 1 Pass.
Virtua Fighter Comeback
Following Tekken 8’s next DLC, Sega fired their own FGC-themed bullet by announcing the full return of Virtua Fighter. Developed by Yakuza staple Ryu Ga Gotoku, the new VF is currently in development with more details to come in the future while Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is launching in early 2025.
Yakuza Devs Enter Project Century
Ryu Ga Gotoku also showed of another untitled project called Project Century, which looks to take the classic Yakuza combat with a more violent twist in 1915 Japan. Think Yakuza meets Sleeping Dogs in some way, with more details to come in the future.
Turok: Origins
For the first time since 2019’s odd Turok: Escape from the Lost Valley, Turok is back with Saber Interactive’s Turok: Origins. All we really know about this is it will be a multiplayer, third-person shooter that has players fighting dinosaurs and other creatures using various overthetop weapons, with no release date mentioned.
Onimusha: Way Of The Sword
In the first of two blockbuster announcements from Capcom, the Japanese company announced it was reviving Onimusha with its planned 2026 release, Onimusha: Way Of The Sword. It is hard to tell if this return to Onimusha, for the first new title since 2006, will retain its hack-and-slash roots or delve more into a more traditional action formula for a new audience based on what we have seen so far.
Stage Fright
While it might not be a massive title, Stage Fright is the next co-op creation from the Overcooked team at Ghost Town Games. It looks like it will be focused on players being separated in different zones while needing to work together, and will have a story separating each character. It is also be published by No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Another game we know precious little about, it looks like Sega is taking the Sonic Racing formula back towards a crossover like with the beloved 2012 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. No additional details were shared other than that the game is “coming soon” and showed off Shadow rather than Sonic.
Mafia: The Old Country
Like with Borderlands 4, we saw Mafia: The Old Country revealed at gamescom in August, with this trailer giving us our first look at more story. A full gameplay reveal, along with a release date for that Summer 2025 window should drop at some point in the coming months.
Okami Sequel With Classic Lead
Capcom’s final announcement of the night was also its biggest, with the critically acclaimed Okami finally getting a sequel after nearly 20 years. We don’t have a date, and Capcom confirmed it has only just started full development on the game. However, fans should be thrilled as Okami’s original creator Hideki Kamiya is back to serve as the sequel’s director with his new studio Clovers, following his departure from PlatinumGames last year.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
The last big bullet in Geoff Keighley’s anniversary arsenal is potential the biggest he has ever shot, revealing the first new Naughty Dog IP in over a decade since The Last of Us. Moving beyond Earth and to the stars, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will bring the developer back to its roots with character action building on its past games and inspirations like Cowboy Bebop.
Other Big Announcements
All of the above were part of the Keighley’s big show that we might not have expected or seen for the first time as world premiers, but there was more to share too from existing games too.
There were a few new release dates shared, along with PC ports for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and The Last of Us Part II Remastered. But the biggest returning title to get something fresh was Helldivers 2, which got a shadow drop for its Omens of Tyranny, which adds tons of new content and the Illuminate to the game on all platforms.
