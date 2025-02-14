The War Within Season 2 Preview — Release Date, Raid, Patch Notes
World of Warcraft: The War Within has largely been successful and received well by fans. It's not perfect, but it has certainly been another big step forward in the right direction in the eyes of many fans. With season one of The War Within bringing with it a new endgame pillar in the form of delves, reinventing the wheel (again) for mythic plus, and all the other things players would expect like new zones and a new raid, Blizzard was bound to drop the ball here and there.
As season one comes to a close soon and season two begins, it's time to take a look at all the new content coming in The War Within's newest update and see if Blizzard has addressed any of the shortcomings of season one.
- When Is Season 2 Of The War Within Coming Out?
- What New Content Is Coming In Season 2 Of The War Within?
- The New Zone: Undermine
- The New Raid: Liberation Of Undermine
- New Dungeon And Mythic Plus Season
- What's New With Delves In Season 2 Of The War Within?
- What's New With PvP In Season Two Of The War Within?
- Miscellaneous
- Esports Impact
When Is Season 2 Of The War Within Coming Out?
As per Blizzard's official Warcraft blog, season two of The War Within will be going live on March 4. The release date of the patch will correspond with the server maintenance as always which is 7 AM PST or 10 AM EST. World of Warcraft maintenance typically lasts 1 hour, but on major patch days, it can typically last 6+ hours, so players will likely have to wait quite a while from when the actual update is put out before they can play.
What New Content Is Coming In Season 2 Of The War Within?
Season two will be bringing with it all the regular bits of content players have come to expect over the years as well as expanding upon many things as well. The content can be broken down into five main categories:
- New zone
- New raid
- New dungeon/M+ season
- New delves
- New PvP season
Let's take a more in-depth look at each one:
The New Zone: Undermine
After all these years, players are finally going to the goblin major city, Undermine. WoW players have been wanting to visit Undermine for a long time and now they'll finally get to explore the ever-increasingly more important city.
Players will also be doing that exploration with speed and style thanks to the all new D.R.I.V.E. system being utilized in Undermine. Players will receive a customizable hotrod car that they'll use to traverse all over the city while engaging with the various goblin cartels. Dragonflight brought us dynamic flight and The War Within has brought us dynamic ground movement now with D.R.I.V.E.
In this new zone, players will get to progress different renown tracks with the goblin cartels of their choice for special rewards while progressing through a narrative all about the liberation of Undermine and stopping Gallywix. There's plenty of standard storytelling and plenty of the comedic goblin antics and charm that players have come to know over the years whenever goblins get involved.
The New Raid: Liberation Of Undermine
The Liberation of Undermine is an 8 boss raid. Here's the release schedule for the raid:
Week Of
Difficulties Unlocked
March 4
Raid Finder Wing 1, Normal, Heroic, Mythic
March 11
Raid Finder Wing 2, Story Mode
March 18
Raid Finder Wing 3
March 25
Raid Finder Wing 4
The raid features its very own renown track which functions like a combination of all other modern WoW renowns and the old-school raid reputations from back in the day. Killing mobs and bosses inside the raid will grant renown points. There is a weekly cap that will go up over time.
The other key feature the raid is bringing back is dinars. Dinars are items that allow the player to speak with a vendor and purchase a single raid weapon, trinket, or very rare item that is capable of being upgraded to the maximum mythic raid item level. It's a system that was used in Shadowlands' and Dragonflight's season 4 and was received incredibly well.
New Dungeon And Mythic Plus Season
Season two of The War Within will be bringing with it an all new dungeon, Operation: Floodgate. It is NOT a mega-dungeon like Tazavesh or Dawn of the Infinite. It's a standard 4 boss dungeon and will be also be included as one of the eight dungeons in the new mythic plus season. Here are all eight dungeons that will be in the new rotation:
- Operation: Floodgate
- Cinderbrew Meadery
- The Rookery
- Darkflame Cleft
- Priory of the Sacred Flame
- The Motherlode (from Battle for Azeroth)
- Mechagon - Workshop (from Battle for Azeroth)
- Theatre of Pain (from Shadowlands)
The standard Feats of Strength will be available to mythic plus players as always, as well as a brand new one.
Feat of Strength
Unlock Criteria
Reward
Keystone Explorer
Complete a dungeon within the timer
Nothing. Pride?
Keystone Conqueror
Achieve a Mythic+ Rating of 1500
Title, "the Enterprising"
Keystone Master
Achieve a Mythic+ Rating of 2000
Crimson Shredder Tank mount
Keystone Hero
Achieve a Mythic+ Rating of 2500
Should give an item to unlock other color variant effects on season two tier sets
Keystone Legend
Achieve a Mythic+ Rating of 3000
Enterprising Shredder Tank mount (depicted above)
Enterprising Hero
End the season at Mythic+ Rating in the region's top 0.1%
Title, "Enterprising Hero"
The War Within Keystone Legend: Season 2 is an all new reward for mythic plus players looking to push themselves and is intended to serve as mythic plus' equivalent to the Cutting Edge raid mount. The inclusion of "Season 2" in the title implies that players can likely expect this achievement moving forward into future seasons as well.
In addition to the above achievements, players can also earn a Keystone Hero: (name of dungeon) achievement for all eight dungeons in the rotation by successfully timing a +10 or higher and this will reward a teleport to the entrance of the specific dungeon that was completed.
What's New With Delves In Season 2 Of The War Within?
Delves are World of Warcraft's newest endgame pillar. It was mostly successful in season one, but it most definitely had its faults and shortcomings. Enjoyers of delves have a lot to look forward to in season two of The War Within.
The new season will be bringing an entirely new storyline for Brann and two new delves: Excavation Site 9 and Side Street Sluice. Brann's new nemesis is the "Underpin" who stole his hat. There will be all new curios to collect to empower Brann on the quest to get his hat back.
Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice are full length regular delves and The Underpin is the all new challenge delve. Players will be able to obtain better rewards for completely higher tier delves and all delves from tier four and above have been made harder.
The following season one delves will also be receiving a brand new variant:
- Fungal Folly
- Kriegval's Rest
- Earthcrawl Mines (two new variants)
- The Dread Pit
- Waterworks
- The Sinkhole
- Nightfall Sanctum
- Skittering Breach
- Tak-Rethan Abyss
- The Underkeep
- The Spiral Weave
The main reward for delvers in season two is the all new customizable mount the Delver's Gob-Trotter. There are plenty of Feat of Strengths for delvers to go after; too many to list them all here. The most notable ones are "Let Me Solo Him: The Underpin" for defeating The Underpin on the hardest difficulty with no help which will reward the player with a golden mount customization for their Delver's Gob-Trotter.
What's New With PvP In Season Two Of The War Within?
PvP players are often somewhat neglected from season to season in World of Warcraft, especially players who do not care for arena. Unfortunately for non-arena pvp'ers, season two of The War Within doesn't offer anything new. For players who do enjoy arena, there is an all new arena known as the "Cage of Carnage" to fight in.
The Gladiator mount for winning 50 games of 3v3 arena while at Elite rank is a Fel Bat and the viscious mounts are unique Electro Eels. There are achievements for Solo Shuffle and Battleground Blitz, but neither gives a substantial reward like a mount of transmog.
Miscellaneous
There is a new world boss that drops Undermine-inspired armor called "The Gobfather" that players can fight. There is also a meta achievement for 1600+ PvP rating OR 2000 Mythic+ Rating OR beating Gallywix on heroic or mythic that will grant a consumable item that will instantly grant one Catalyst charge for obtaining tier set gear.
Esports Impact
A new WoW season has huge reprecussions for all three competitive modes of World of Warcraft. From the new Mythic+ climb to the reset PvP ladder, players will need to learn a completely new meta to get ready for the top level tournaments and M+ pushes. But perhaps the most interesting competition to arrive with every new season is the legendary Race to World First that will take place between the world's top raiding guilds. With the two strongest teams in history each gunning for a lead in the TWW race, Team Liquid and Echo will need to bring their A-game into the goblin-infested raid in order to emerge victorious. Stay tuned for more details on how to watch all the esports action in Season 2 of The War Within.