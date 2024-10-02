Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker Transmog Guide
World of Warcraft has been around for a long time, 20 years to be precise. Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker was WoW's very first legendary weapon. It comes from WoW's first raid, Molten Core, which is only available in the original 40-man raid format unique to vanilla World of Warcraft.
Patience will be required to obtain this weapon and it will be worth it to show off one of Warcraft's most iconic weapons to your allies and enemies alike!
How To Obtain Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker
As mentioned above, the weapon comes from the game's first raid, Molten Core. Molten Core is located in Blackrock Mountain. This mountain can be found not too far east of Stormwind between the zones of Searing Gorge and the Burning Steppes. After flying into the mountain, you'll see some chains and some platforms above. Look down towards the bottom of the chains and you'll se an area with a blood elf male NPC standing near a door (shown below).
Talking to this NPC, will allow you to teleport into the Molten Core raid instance. This is where you'll begin your journey towards wielding Thunderfury.
Step 1: Collecting the Bindings
Like most legendaries in World of Warcraft, Thunderfury is obtained through a long quest chain. To start this quest chain you must first loot one of the Bindings of the Windseeker. There are two halves. Each half drops from a different boss in Molten Core.
- The left Binding of the Windseeker drops from Baron Geddon
- The right Binding of the Windseeker drops from Garr
Back in the day, guilds would be clearing the raid anyway for the loot. That meant many guilds would obtain these bindings naturally just by playing the game. Unfortunately, doing it 20 years later for transmog purposes means that this first step can be the most frustrating and annoying.
The bindings have a very low drop chance. Theoretically, you could get lucky and get both bindings on your very first attempt of running the raid; more realistically, however, depending on how many characters you do it on each week, it's likely going to take at least a month if not a few just to get one of the bindings.
You only need one binding to start the next step, but you will eventually need both bindings.
Step 2: Vessel of Rebirth in Silithus
After obtaining one of the bindings (it doesn't matter which order you get them in), go to the Crystal Vale area in Silithus. The zone coordinates are (30, 11). Here you'll talk to Highlord Demitrian to obtain the Vessel of Rebirth. Use this item from your inventory to turn in the quest.
Step 3: The Final Hurdle
This isn't the final step to obtaining Thunderfury, but it's the last big hurdle. During this step, you'll be working on the quest "Thunderaan the Windseeker" and this will require collecting a few things.
- The other binding that you haven't collected yet
- The Essence of the Firelord
- 10 Enchanted Elementium Bars
The Essence of the Firelord is a guaranteed drop for Ragnaros so long as you are actively on this quest. The 10 Enchanted Elementium Bars can be either expensive or time-consuming. The choice is yours. They are purchasable on the auction house and may not be that expensive all these years later depending on the server.
If you want to grind them yourself, you'll need 300 Classic Mining skill and to obtain the "Goblin's Guide to Elementium" tome from Master Elemental Shaper Krixix in Blackwing Lair.
Crafting Enchanted Elementium Bars requires:
- 10 Arcanite Bars
- 3 Elemental Flux
- 1 Elementium Ingot
- 1 Fiery Core
Alchemists make the arcanite bars and can be bought on the auction house. The elemental flux can be purchased from any Classic blacksmithing supplies vendor. The elementium ingot drops from the same boss that dropped the tome and Blackwing Technicians in the same instance. The fiery core drops from Molten Core bosses and random trash mobs also within the Molten Core raid.
After obtaining all the required materials, head back to Highlord Demitrian in Silithus to turn in the quest. Once you turn in the quest, Highlord Demitrian will summon Prince Thunderaan. Kill the prince and loot the item "Dormant Wind Kissed Blade" to start the final quest.
Step 4: The Final Step
The last quest is called "Rise, Thunderfury!" This quest requires you to present the blade to Highlord Demitrian who will reward you with Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker. You can now use the weapon as a transmogrification appearance.