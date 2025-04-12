Titanfall 3 Leak Explained - Fact or Fiction?
Titanfall 3 has been highly anticipated for the last decade, but when Apex Legends dropped unexpectedly in 2019, fans lost hope of getting a sequel. New leaks have recently emerged surrounding a third Titanfall title, but not everyone believes the hype.
There's a lot to know about the recent Titanfall buzz, so we're going to clear up the confusion regarding Respawn's next FPS. Titanfall 3 might not release tomorrow, but it could still be on the horizon.
Is Titanfall 3 in the Works?
On April 9th, Apex Legends leaker Osvaldatore posted to X with apparent Titanfall 3 details. Though the leaker didn't reveal their source, Osvaldatore did convey that the contact was "100%" sure about the newly revealed info.
RELATED: Apex Legends Season 24 Midseason Patch: Beast Mode, Skirmisher Updates
According to Osvaldatore, Titanfall 3 would be built in Unreal Engine 5, have multiple unique modes, and include live service features, like a battle pass. The leaker also shared that the game is "almost complete," though no release date was given.
Jeff Grubb Speaks Up
On the latest iteration of GameBreaking News, Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb voiced his opinion on Osvaldatore's leak, referring to it as "not real." He and Jason Fanelli also went on to share that they believe Respawn could have a development team focused on a Titanfall-like game, though he said it probably wouldn't be released by 2026.
Jeff Grubb is a well-known game journalist, and while his word holds weight, Respawn could be further along in development than he believes. Regardless, a Titanfall sequel will probably happen at some point, even if it isn't in the 2020s.
What Would Titanfall 3 Include?
Though Titanfall 3 probably won't be released in the next few years, it's likely that it will eventually come to fruition since it's so anticipated by the wider-FPS fan base. A sequel would possibly include a campaign since Titanfall 2 had a story mode, plus it was renowned for its narrative and fun gameplay.
RELATED: How to Watch the Year 5 ALGS Open - Tickets, Teams, & More
A multiplayer mode is a likely bet for a new Titanfall, as that's the foundation of the franchise. Respawn would probably prioritize creating new locations based around Apex Legends since they're set in the same universe. Titanfall Legends was a single-player game that was canceled before launch, but even that wasn't expected to have multiplayer, so it's possible that a sequel wouldn't focus on the online aspect.
Osvaldatore also mentioned the possibility of a weather system, increasing realism in the first-person shooter. The leak explains that the main mode would be called Extraction, but there's no way to confirm the rumors as real or fake.
Will Titanfall 3 Have New Guns & Titans?
New weaponry and vehicles would be a likely move in Titanfall 3, especially since the ability to customize a titan is half the fun. The upgraded mechs might include elemental abilities, while speedy titans may be able to pull off some cool maneuvers.
Though we don't have any info on the new titans yet, fan-favorite ones like Ronin will probably be brought back in a hypothetical sequel. Guns from Apex Legends could be reintroduced for Titanfall 3, too, so there's plenty of already-existing content to add.
Would Titanfall 3 Have An Esports Scene?
The first two Titanfall games didn't have a note-worthy esports scene compared to titles like Apex Legends and Valorant. As the competitive gaming industry grows by the year, the likelihood of an esports league for Titanfall increases dramatically.
RELATED: Respawn's Mystery Game Bites the Dust - Cancelled Before An Official Announcement
Respawn has strongly supported esports in Apex, so it won't be surprising if they do the same for future titles. Until the mysterious Titanfall 3 is actually released, there's no telling how it might impact the competitive FPS market.
Apex Legends is Still Respawn's Core Focus
Titanfall fans shouldn't get their hopes too high for a sequel. Titanfall 2 was released nearly a decade ago and there hasn't been any official headway on a direct sequel since. Respawn and EA have also confirmed their dedication to Apex Legends in recent years, both through words and action.
An investor call from earlier this year indicated that a sequel to Apex Legends could be in the works. If a second battle royale game is released by Respawn, then it probably wouldn't be Titanfall 3. Apex has built a massive following due to its free-to-play model and expansive roster of unique legends, so Apex Legends 2 is Respawn's most likely move.
Apex 2 would probably go the route of Overwatch 2 and Siege X, introducing new gameplay features and enhanced graphics, while allowing you to use the same account. A separate team could develop Titanfall 3 in the future, but a second iteration for Apex Legends will surely slow down development.