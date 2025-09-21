Tokyo Game Show 2025 Schedule: How To Watch TGS Online And All The Live Events

RUMOR: Forza Horizon 6 Japan Map Getting Stronger 🇯🇵



Australian Car importer Cult & Classic claimed on IG a Forza dev was scanning Kei cars (Suzuki Every, Subaru Sambar) for the next Horizon.



The post has since been deleted.



Where do you think the game will take place? pic.twitter.com/eHVtxS2mS6