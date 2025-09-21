Tokyo Game Show 2025 Schedule: How To Watch TGS Online And All The Live Events
With Summer Game Fest in June and Gamescom in August, Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025 is next on the list of most anticipated gaming expos this year. In addition to record-breaking exhibitor figures and major studios confirmed to have their own booths at the event, rumors are circulating about a few giant titles that may finally appear at the event.
Happening live at Chiba, Japan, Tokyo Game Show 2025 kicks off with its Business Day on September 25, followed by its first Public Day on September 26. Here is a recap of the entire event, including its schedule, start times, list of confirmed exhibitor booths and their lineups, and more.
Tokyo Game Show 2025 TGS Online And Main Event Schedule: Start Times And Shows
Tokyo Game Show 2025 kicks off with its Pre-Event Streams (TGS Online) on September 24, leading into the main exhibition from September 25 to September 28. The event opens with Business Day on September 25, followed by the Public Day on September 26, when the doors open to all visitors. As part of the pre-event lineup, Capcom has already confirmed a special showcase.
For the global audience, these are the times you can expect the Capcom broadcast of TGS Online to start:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 24 at 7 AM.
- East Coast US (EDT): September 24 at 10 AM.
- United Kingdom (BST): September 24 at 3 PM.
- Japan (JST): September 24 at 11 PM.
- Australia (AET): September 25 at 12 AM.
Once September 24 concludes, the 2-day Tokyo Game Show Business and the 3-day Public Showcase will begin, respectively, with the latter lasting throughout the weekend until September 28. Business Days are typically reserved for industry professionals and media, but they still have booths, shows, and announcements.
To summarize, here is a breakdown of all the events taking place on TGS, including TGS Online and the 30-minute Opening Ceremony on the main event:
Event Name
Date
Start Time
Capcom Online Special Program
September 24
7 AM PT / 10 AM ET
TGS Opening Ceremony
September 24
5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET
Keynote: Game Distribution Innovation
September 24
7 PM PT / 10 PM ET
AKIBA LOST Special Stage
September 24
9 PM PT / 12 AM ET (Next day)
Annapurna Interactive New Titles Stage
September 24
10:30 PT / 1:30 AM ET (Next day)
Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast
September 25
3 AM PT / 6 AM ET
Nioh 3 Official Program (Koei Tecmo)
September 25
4 AM PT / 7 AM ET
LEVEL-5 Official Program
September 25
5 AM PT / 8 AM ET
Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit – Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Special
September 25
6 AM PT / 9 AM ET
Shinsen Series Official Broadcast
September 25
8:05 PM PT / 11:05 PM ET
Battlefield 6 Single-Player Live Showcase
September 25
9 PM PT / 12 AM ET (Next day)
Red Bull Apex Takeover with Yuki Tsunoda
September 25
10:30 PM PT / 1:30 AM ET (Next day)
Sense of Wonder Night 2025
September 26
6 AM PT / 9 AM ET
Full Metal Schoolgirl Live Gameplay Special
September 26
8 AM PT / 11 AM ET
Tokyo Game Culture Awards Special Stage
September 26
7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET
Anniversary Title Producers’ Talk
September 26
9:15 PM PT / 12:15 AM ET (Next day)
Red Bull 283 Academy
September 26
10:45 PM PT / 1:45 AM ET (Next day)
Game Sanpo
September 27
6 PM PT / 9 PM ET
2K Games Showcase
September 27
7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET
Japan Game Awards 2025
September 27
9 PM PT / 12 AM ET (Next day)
Ending Stage
September 27
11:15 PM PT / 2:15 AM ET (Next day)
It's worth noting that the events above do not cover the developer and publisher booths that will be available in person at Tokyo Game Show during Public Days. There's a good chance we can see surprise announcements from there as well.
Confirmed Developers And Games For Tokyo Game Show 2025
As of now, Koei Tecmo, Capcom, Microsoft Xbox, Square Enix, Konami, SEGA, Atlus, and Bandai Namco are among the confirmed exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show. Most of these publishers and developers are planning to have their own booths and shows during the weekend, which you can either tune into or visit in person.
As for what they'll be showcasing, here is the list of major games to appear for each exhibitor:
Square Enix
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Octopath Traveler 0
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
- KILLER INN
Koei Tecmo Games
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Nioh 3
- Ninja Gaiden 4
Level-5
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
Capcom/Bandai Namco
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Code Vein II
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger
- Little Nightmares 3
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Street Fighter 6
SEGA
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Football Manager 26
- SEGA Football Club Champions 2025
Konami
- eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit
- Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru
- New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Professional Baseball Spirits A
- Project Zircon
- Silent Hill f
- Suikoden STAR LEAP
- Super Bomberman R 2
- Survival Kids
- WRC eBASEBALL
- Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball
Others
- Ghost of Yotei
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 May Appear At TGS 2025
According to many rumors circulating online, Tokyo Game Show 2025 may give us our first look at Playground Games' next major project: Forza Horizon 6. This has been the longest development cycle for any game in the Forza Horizon series by far. For context, Forza Horizon typically has a 2-3 year gap between releases, but the last Horizon entry, Forza Horizon 5, came out four years ago.
After years of speculation and a deleted post by the Australian company Cult & Classic regarding the Forza Horizon team taking Kei car images from them, it seems likely that Forza Horizon 6 will take place in Japan. Assuming that information is true, Tokyo Game Show feels like the most natural place to unveil the next installment.
Xbox will have its broadcast and booth at TGS 2025, so the team could use this opportunity to show off one of its most anticipated and popular first-party titles.
How To Watch Tokyo Game Show 2025 Online And Main Event
Beginning on September 25 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Japan, you can tune into the premier Tokyo Game Show Online on September 24 via their official YouTube broadcast. For specific streams, you can visit the publisher's channels on YouTube and Twitch directly.
If you wish to attend the event in person, you can purchase 1-day Admission, Fast, and Special tickets from the official Tokyo Game Show website. Sales have already started, and prices range from 1,500 to 6,000 Yen depending on the ticket type.
Esports Impact
While most games appearing at the Tokyo Game Show are anticipated single-player titles that may or may not have an active speedrunning community, the confirmed Battlefield 6 showcase and the rumored Forza Horizon 6 reveal are definitely points competitive players need to look out for.
Forza Horizon 5's release on PlayStation brought an entirely new community to the series, where players discovered class-specific and type-specific meta car picks to compete in small-scale tournaments. If Forza Horizon 6 launches on PlayStation alongside Xbox and PC, it could result in the largest active playerbase Forza's casual and competitive scene has ever seen on day 1.