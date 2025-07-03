Top 10 Kai Cenat Celebrity Collabs of All Time
Kai Cenat has brought on a fair share of popular names to his streams, and each collaboration has tended to make headlines. Beyond just bringing celebrities to share their life story and future works, Kai tries to bridge the gap between his audience and the guests, incorporating the chat and their thoughts and messages at every turn.
While Kai's career has been full of livestreams with cultural icons, there are a few notable appearance that really stand out, either because of the sheer scale or the drama that ensued before, during, or after the stream.
With Kai's organization AMP announcing a month-long streaming marathon all July long, there are sure to be some truly insane collabs dropping in the near future. Before the next era of Kai content kicks into full gear, let's look at some of the biggest celebrities that have dropped by Kai Cenat's stream room so far.
1. Druski and Kevin Hart
If we talk about events with regards to viewership numbers and media presence post-stream, Kai's sleepover collab with Druski and Kevin Hart in June 2024 is tough to beat. It's his most viewed livestream on the platform, peaking at 721,111 viewers and gaining 200,000 new followers.
The stream felt nothing more than a trio of friends having tons of fun and engaging in a variety of activities. You had Kevin taking a call from LeBron James, tryouts for Druski’s Coulda Been Records, and a bunch of short dance clips that were immortalized through memes.
2. Blueface and Chrisean Rock
This was one of Kai's collab streams that was more remembered for the drama over anything else. On November 21, 2022, Kai invited the couple after Blueface's recent legal issues, having been arrested and released on a $50,000 bail.
The stream had several issues right from the get-go, particularly with Blueface and Chrisean Rock's brash attitude towards the host. There were insensitive antics like forcibly removing Kai from his seat and slamming his friend into a couch, but the most significant moment was when Chrisean threw a chair and put a hole in Kai Cenat’s wall, later brushing it off with “My bad. You rich, you can get it fixed.”
3. Nicki Minaj
After Nicki dropped her Pink Friday 2 album on December 8, 2023, she joined Kai Cenat's stream almost a week later at around midnight. This felt more like a family stream as Kai's parents, siblings, and friends, being huge fans of Nicki, joined to chat with the artist for almost an hour.
Related Article: Streaming With the King: How to Watch the Kai Cenat x LeBron James Livestream on Twitch
The guest and host kept chat engaged with everything from dancing to playing tracks from Nicki's recent album to talking about relationship advice. The overall stream was a massive break, garnering nearly 350,000 viewers on Twitch, breaking Kai's previous record of 307,000 concurrent viewers.
4. 21 Savage
21 Savage is one of Kai Cenat's more frequent guests on stream, thanks to their relationship. Their collab on November 10, 2022, at the AMP house in Atlanta, peaked at 268,210 concurrent viewers, surpassing Kai’s previous record with Lil Baby (241,327 viewers).
This stream was one of Kai's earlier breakthroughs, which is why it's remembered as one of his best. From playing NBA 2K23 to having a FaceTime call with Drake, it was a blast all around. Drake even bet $121,000 on Kai beating 21 in NBA 2K, but, despite the incentive, Kai couldn't secure the bag against 21.
5. Lil Uzi Vert
November 2024 was a packed month for Kai Cenat because of the Mafiathon 2, where he brought on a bunch of celebs like Snoop Dogg, Denzel Curry, Serena Williams, Marshmello, and many more. However, one of the standout interactions during that month was when he brought over Lii Uzi Vert.
Not only was it a lively atmosphere on stream, but Lil Uzi even went a step further by performing live on Kai's stream. The VOD of the performance alone has over a million views on YouTube, with some fans even saying, "His streams are really just reality TV shows now." For a streamer, that's a huge compliment.
6. Tyla
While ostensibly planned to promote Tyla's upcoming debut album, there was considerable build-up for this specific livestream, particularly due to Kai's feelings. For context, Kai had a huge public crush on Tyla for some time, so when he brought her over for the stream, he was perhaps looking to finally tie the knot.
Related Article: Stream Sniper Trouble: Kai & Speed Earn a Victory in Fortnite after 80 Matches
The most talked-about moment of the stream (and the reason it's on the list) is undoubtedly where Kai asked Tyla out, and she friend-zoned him, saying, "We're friends, though." While the guest and host tried to play it off, Kai was constantly giving side-eyes to the camera, and the chat immediately picked up on the silent tension.
7. NLE Choppa
Like 21 Savage, Kai has collaborated with NLE Choppa several times, but their most recent stream together during the Mafiathon 2 subathon in November 2024 is arguably their biggest.
During the stream, NLE Choppa appeared alongside YouTuber and rapper DDG. Things went fine for a while, but when Kai and DDG staged a fake argument over a viewer comment suggesting “DDG fell off,” the situation escalated into a mock physical altercation while Choppa was out of the room.
The issue was resolved fairly quickly when Choppa understood it was a prank and came back into the room. He then dropped a freestyle with DDG, and everything went normal, but the prank clip got tons of attention and media coverage at the time.
8. Lil Baby
Lil Baby had a tremendous surge back in 2022, and when his album It’s Only Me was just released in October of that year, he appeared on a livestream with Kai Cenat. This was one of Kai's funniest and most wholesome streams to date, and it even broke his Twitch viewership record at the time.
Besides discussing the new album, Kai tried to teach Lil Baby the “Griddy” and “Get Sturdy” moves on stream, and even saw a little success in doing so. He also playfully offered $100,000 in fake bills, and Lil Baby jokingly proposed signing Kai to his 4PF label.
9. Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty has had regular appearances on Kai's livestreams, including the Mafiathon 2. The bulk of the viral moments during these appearances are usually the artist sharing music ideas, with one particular moment where Kai accidentally leaked “Super Soak” by Yachty and Drake.
Yachty was one of Kai's earlier high-profile rapper collaborations, so seeing their relationship develop over roughly half a dozen livestreams together is a joy to see. They chat, play games, listen to music, and create a bucketload of meme-worthy clips.
10. Chris Brown
Yet another Mafiathon collaboration in November 2024, famous pop artist Chris Brown came to Kai's stream, making this his first ever appearance on Twitch. They had an amusing dance battle to Future's "Mad Madness", with Chris even doing his staple front flip to show off.
However, while the two and the crew had a bunch of moments together, the collab itself was marred with controversy, notably because of Chris' public perception at the time. Kai was brought under fire for the partnership, which is likely why he was forced to delete the collaboration announcement on X. Still, the stream clips are available on his channel.
Esports Impact
Kai Cenat is arguably one of the faces of Twitch, the home of esports events, and these collaborations, most of which break the viewership records, only attract more people to that home. When you have celebrities like 21 Savage playing competitive games like NBA 2K, it's sure to bring a whole new audience and interest to those titles.