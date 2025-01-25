Top 10 Most Watched Fortnite Streamers on Twitch
Fortnite still enjoys a place at the upper echelon of games that have captured the attention of the mainstream; years after the introduction of its Battle Royale mode. The game is responsible for some of the biggest moments in streaming history, like Ninja and Drake's iconic stream, Bugha becoming a millionaire overnight after becoming the World Cup Champion, and more recently seeing thousands tune in.
These moments have enriched the entertainment landscape in ways that seemed impossible before the game's arrival. It is a stalwart category on the top of Twitch's browse page and the streamers in it are among the best the platform has to offer.
Here are the Top 10 Most Watched Fortnite Twitch Streamers using data provided by Sullygnome.
10. HappyHappyGal - 4,230,825 Hours Watched
There might not be a better streamer on this list that encapsulates Fortnite's continued success in introducing new faces to the world. HappyHappyGal made Fortnite her full-time game in 2023 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2024, crushing personal viewership records and a nomination for Fortnite Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards.
It helps that she was ready to take on the genre with BR experience in Apex Legends. Now, she seems poised to take over in one of Twitch's most popular categories.
9. Piz - 4,480,992 Hours Watched
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Piz is a streamer who continues to be rewarded for their loyalty to Fortnite. The Italian streamer and pro player has been playing the game since 2018 and has seen its ups and downs for years. While his numbers today aren't reaching the peaks he received in 2021, his numbers have been trending upward in 2024.
As one of the few Italian streamers for the game, he's providing a key niche in content for Fortnite fans of the country and doing so at a high level.
8. NickEh30 - 5,075,217 Hours Watched
At some point in 2024, you may have come across a clip of the behind the scenes of NickEh30's video creation process. That's the magic of live content as it gives a completely different perspective from the more polished videos that can be found on his massively successful YouTube page.
With years of experience creating family-friendly content for Fortnite, both at the height of the game's popularity and its genesis, he's craved out a niche that goes beyond simply being one of the top players in the game.
7. Oatley - 6,466,419 Hours Watched
Following in the trend of family-friendly streamers is Oatley. The faceless pro player and content creator is redefining what it means to be a successful streamer without having a face cam. In 2024, he is in his best performing year as a streamer and his accolades as a pro player are growing. He is dominating on FNCS and winning multiple cups with top players.
At only 19 years old, this Australian streamer has many years ahead of him to chase after being one of the greats and is off to a good start by making this list.
6. Jolavanille - 7,933,644 Hours Watched
French streamer Jolavanille has made the most of the game in a relatively short amount of time. Starting his Fortnite streaming at the end of 2020, Jolavanille has found some interesting ways of building up his personality while also being a high-level player.
Mixing in IRL adventures with top gameplay is a growing trend among streamers within this category. Among the French community of Fortnite streamers, he has proven to be the best at this new approach.
5. rezon - 8,339,766 Hours Watched
The 18-year-old German streamer and pro player has been making a name for themselves since the age of 14. A top placer in FNCS competitions all over Europe, it will only take one breakout performance before he becomes a household name across Twitch.
Making content with top streamers like iShowSpeed is accelerating his rise. As his growth as a streamer continues, it is hard not to see him becoming more than a top Fortnite content creator in Europe.
4. Mongraal - 10,195,885 Hours Watched
An original poster child for young Fortnite pro players, British-born Mongraal played at the highest level during the peak of Fortnite's popularity. A Top 20 placer in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, his high-level play was a must-see event on stream and it has translated into consistent content.
His play brought with it a lucrative contract representing FaZe Clan, further building up his name. Today, he's been able to build himself up as one of the top creators in the game. His constant collabs with huge creators while maintaining top gameplay is his recipe for success.
3. Aussie Antics - 11,996,706 Hours Watched
Aussie Antics doesn't stray away too far from the common conventions of Fortnite streamers. He plays the game brilliantly, creates content, and brings big names together to put on a show. His X factor in all this is the amount of time that he puts in. He has the second highest amount of stream hours (2,357) right behind Oatley (2,775).
He's been consistent in putting in these hours for years now and has been seeing growth throughout the game's lifecycle. Aussie Antics is a testament to the idea that being able to show up regularly can do wonders in any pursuit.
2. MrSavage - 14,174,583 Hours Watched
MrSavage has a good argument for being dubbed Mr. Fortnite of 2024. It was his biggest year as a Fortnite streamer by all metrics and his name is synopsis with the game by many of the creators and pros in the scene.
Hitting all the right buttons as a competitor and content creator, his community has awarded the extra time he put in this year with hours upon hours of watch time.
1. Clix - 22,112,223 Hours Watched
There's a benefit to choosing to be at the top of your game for as long as it takes and since 2020, Clix has been one of the dominant forces in streaming Fortnite. Whether it's competitively or content-wise, the name Clix has been the gold standard for the category for years now and the gap is still widening.
His efforts to expand into more IRL has only helped bring out more of his personality and it has translated into more popularity for the streamer in other spaces on Twitch and beyond.
As long as Fortnite remains his number-one calling, it's hard to see anyone surpassing him at the top spot on Twitch.