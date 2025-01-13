Top 10 Most Watched Marvel Rivals Streamers
Since its launch in December, Marvel Rivals has found a way to be among the top streamed games on the platform. The Hero-shooter featuring characters from Marvel's extensive comic book universe takes the familiar gameplay from Overwatch and mixes in some new ideas, like team-up mechanics, to give its own flavor to the genre. It also helps that the game has been one of the most successful launches we've seen in a while for a project of this size.
It'll come as no surprise then that a most-watched Marvel Rivals list will feature some veterans of the Overwatch scene, but a couple of FPS titans have been putting in serious time with the game as well.
Here are the Top 10 Most Watched Marvel Rivals Twitch Streamers using data provided by Sullygnome.
10. eskay - 485,229 Hours Watched
First among the long-time Overwatch pros and streamers on this list, Eskay has made a career out of making the support role look easy. Touted as one of the top Lucio players, she made her name in the game by having an aggressive playstyle for a role that skews more toward passivity.
The expectation would be that she would be on support in Marvel Rivals, but instead, she is one of the game's top Psylocke players. The aggression and mobility she showed off with Lucio have played well into the character's toolkit which is geared around harassing opponents.
On top of regularly streaming the game and creating content, she's in the Top 100 ranked players.
9. dafran - 518,999 Hours Watched
Another Overwatch pro and streamer making the list, dafran played the game at the height of the Overwatch League. His playing career may have been short, but his popularity stayed high during his transition to a full-time streamer.
Mostly known for his DPS play in hero shooters, he brings all that experience to Marvel Rivals. He even makes strategists like Mantis look like demons in the kill feeds of his games. It's no wonder that he ranks among the Top 50 ranked players.
8. ML7support - 524,809 Hours Watched
As the name suggests, ML7support is usually holding down the supporting role in his games and that's no different here in Marvel Rivals. Overwatch was his game of choice before Rivals and he's easily transferred over his skills here.
He has multiple videos and content showing off how to push the limits of strategists with some insane in-game challenges and just seems to be all about pushing the limits of what's expected from the role.
7. Jay3 - 537,178 Hours Watched
Jay3 is not only pushing the limits of what we have all come to expect from content creators playing a new game, but he's also finding ways to be a bridge between the top players of the game and the world's biggest streamers. He's collaborating with big names like Ninja, Cloakzy, Nadeshot and TimTheTatman and showing them how things are done in high level games while being entertaining and informative.
It's the perfect formula for becoming one of the top names in a streaming category.
6. Nadeshot - 705,741 Hours Watched
Speaking of Nadeshot, he has found his way on the list of top-watched streamers of this game. His storied career as a multiple-time Call of Duty champion and founder of 100 Thieves hasn't slowed him down from being one of the top streamers in any category he plays.
You should know what to expect from a Nadeshot stream if you've spent any amount of time around FPS titles and that familiarity is leading to big watch time numbers in the category.
5. Supertf - 916,003 Hours Watched
As another championship winning FPS pro player in the mix, super has really come into his own as one of the most entertaining streamers in hero-shooters today. A tank player in his championship Overwatch League days, he makes Captain America look like the most feared character in the game. It helps that his Wolverine play is equally as fearsome but infinitely more hilarious.
Be careful who you choose to ban against Super.
4. Flats - 1,341,618 Hours Watched
Flats has one of the best feel-good stories in the Overwatch community. He took his time to consistently create content for the game when the perception of it was waning and he's enjoyed the success of that gamble. The same strategies that have worked during his rise in Overwatch are seeing him become one of the top streamers in Marvel Rivals.
A willingness to compete at high levels, produce entertaining content, playing with a core community, and putting in the streaming hours are helping to establish Flats within the growing popularity of Marvel Rivals.
3. TimTheTatman - 1,409,586 Hours Watched
TimTheTatman has the ability to turn any game he plays into a comedy special. That's no knock on his skill, it just so happens that he finds himself in some of the most hilarious scenarios known to gaming. In Marvel Rivals that trend isn't stopping and anyone interested in a good time watching the game should keep an eye out for these moments.
He already has one of the oddest highlight clips captured on stream so far, and his reaction is gut-wrenchingly funny.
2. shroud - 1,714,103 Hours Watched
The gold standard of FPS streamers, shroud puts on a master class whenever the game involves clicking heads. He's quickly climbing that ladder to the Rank 1 spot in the game as he's already within the Top 150 ranked players.
With his Fragathon in full swing, he'll be looking to get as many kills as possible in multiple titles. Expect to see a lot of hours of shroud fragging out in Marvel Rivals matches.
1. Necros - 5,165,357 Hours Watched
There's a special reward for those willing to put in the most time into any endeavor, and for Necros, that reward is the number one most-watched streamer in this category. He's been creating content for the game for months now, long before the games launch, but more importantly, he has the most stream time of any of the streamers on the list.
Putting in work with Spider-Man, Black Panther and other DPS characters on a daily basis while being one of the most informed about the state of the game will easily make your stream a must-watch for the community.