Top 5 FPS Releases of 2024
2024 has been a good year for gaming so far, and especially for First Person Shooter titles. With some extremely fun and underrated games already released, some just in their Alpha state, and some coming later in the year, here’s the most exciting FPS titles we’ve seen in 2024.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops (Alpha Test, 2025 Release)
Delta Force: Hawk Ops is currently running a month long Alpha test on PC, and it has FPS fans talking. Developed by Team Jade and Published by TiMi Studio Group, Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a Battlefield style shooter which sees players battle across large scale maps trying to capture or defend control points.
However, it also has a second game mode which is similar to Escape from Tarkov, seeing players compete to gather valuable loot before extracting from one of the several extraction points. If you die on the way, you’ll lose all your loot and have to start again. This is a very high stakes game mode, and the mix of smooth movement and classic weapons like the M16 has fans extremely excited for this release.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (20 November 2024 Release)
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a survival horror game developed by Ukrainian team GSC Game World. This will be the fourth game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise, and the first in 15 years. The game was initially announced for a release in 2022, but was then pushed back to 20 November 2024, but fans are still extremely excited.
What makes this title even more exciting is that the game will reportedly take around 100 hours to beat, and the map is entirely made by hand with no procedural generation. This means that no two buildings or even rooms throughout the whole map will be the same.
Concord (Out Now)
Concord is a brand new hero shooter developed by Sony, which was released on 23 August, 2024. The game sees players compete in the classic five vs five hero shooter format, with 12 maps at launch. Initial feedback is positive, and fans seem to really be enjoying it on day one.
Unrecord (2025 Release)
Unrecord is the most unique FPS title we have seen in a while, with players experiencing the game through the eyes of a police body cam. Players will have to make decisions in high stakes situations, and guide their character through the missions, but this gameplay will be like no other.
Developed by DRAMA, Unrecord has seen high praise from FPS fans around the globe, with its photorealistic graphics being extremely immersive in the trailers we have seen so far.
Splitgate 2 (Alpha Test, 2025 Release)
Splitgate 2 is the long awaited sequel to the beloved Splitgate. Developed by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 is a much more full version of the game that was developed by a small team, this time getting former EA developers on board. Splitgate 2 will feature factions and abilities, taking it closer to the norm of FPS titles nowadays. However, the portal mechanics still remain, and fans of the original Splitgate should still be excited.