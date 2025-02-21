Trench Coat Thing, and Free Groot Skin hit Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2
Marvel Rivals' next major update focuses on introducing new content and shifting how the game is played. And, where new heroes exist, there are always new costumes for players to purchase.
Not only does the Feb. 21 update introduce two new heroes with Human Torch and The Thing, but four new skins are dropping alongside them. That only accounts for the remaining Fantastic Four members too, as several other costumes will also be made available within a few days of Season 1 Part 2 launching.
Human Torch - Negative Zone Gladiator Skin Release Time and Price
Based on his iconic final stand and its aftermath in the Negative Zone from Fantastic Four 2011 run, Human Torch - Negative Zone Gladiator will bring some damning heat to Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21 at 7am ET.
- Price: 1,600 Units
- Content: MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
- Available permanently in the shop.
Human Torch will also have a First Family costume available to purchase just like the rest of the Fantastic Four when he is added to the game.
The Thing - Trench Coat Skin Release Time and Price
A new spin on Ben Grimm’s classic undercover look, Marvel Rivals players will be able to pick up the heavily requested Trench Coat costume when it goes live in the shop on Feb. 21 at 7am ET.
- Price: 1,600 Units
- Content: MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
- Available permanently in the shop.
The Thing will also have a First Family costume available to purchase just like the rest of the Fantastic Four when he is added to the game.
Magik - Punkchild Skin Release Time and Price
- Price: 2,200 Units
- Content: MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
- Likely Limited Time (removal date TBD)
Hulk - Punk Rage Skin Release Time and Price
- Price: 1,600 Units
- Content: MVP Animation, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray
- Likely Limited Time (removal date TBD)
How to Get the Free Groot - Carved Traveler Costume in Marvel Rivals
Just like the previous Thor - Reborn From Ragnarok, Marvel Rivals is offering players a free skin in a new seasonal event for Season 1 Part 2. This Groot - Carved Traveler costume will be part of Midnight Features II, which will reportedly unlock on March 1.
You will need to complete seasonal missions to fill in Midnight Features II panels. Once you reach the fifth and final page, you can claim the Groot - Carved Traveler costume for free. It only includes a skin, no emote or other content to go with it.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - New Costume Esports Impact
Costumes in Marvel Rivals are there to provide cosmetic content for players and revenue generator for NetEase Games on its free-to-play game. On the side, however, new skins do promote certain heroes and incentivize a portion of the playerbase to pick them up like a shiny new toy.
New heroes like Human Torch and The Thing will drive interest no matter what, but giving them cool skins, especially ones that were highly requested by the community, will push players to use them even more.
The same concept applies to skins like Punkchild for Magik, which will get players who might have dropped the character to give her another look, potentially spend some money, and then hop into matches to show off the new costume. Whether this impacts ranked play or meta usage is up in the air every season, but it at least makes the heroes slightly more appealing than a character without new flair.
You can watch the best esports pros in the game take these new skins for a test drive on Twitch. We recommend Necros, one of the best players in North America, who is live at time of publication.