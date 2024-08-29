Who Has the Most Subscribers on Twitch?
Between free Amazon Prime subscriptions and the paid offering, Twitch streamers at the top of the platform are earning thousands of dollars every month through the direct support of their audience. But who are the biggest streamers on Twitch and just how big of a gap in subscribers is there between first place and 10th?
Fortunately, there's a handy tool that answers this exact question in detail.
The biggest English-speaking streamers on Twitch by total active subscribers (according to Twitch Tracker) are:
- Kai Cenat
- Jynxzi
- Hasanabi
- Caseoh
- PirateSoftware
- Agent
- Summit1G
- xQc
- PlaqueBoyMax
- Pestily
While Kai has been the king of Twitch for some time, this chart shows just how impressive Jynxzi's rise has been over the last year. The chart also shows just how far ahead these two titans are compared to the rest of the pack. While Hasan and Caseoh hold respectable third and fourth place totals, there is then a massive gap with the rest of the top 10.
Twitch has always been something of a "rich get richer" ecosystem. For the longest time, the platform showed streamers in any given category by total views, meaning the big names were always shown first and likely to drawn in new viewers before any other broadcaster in the category. This is partly why we see so much diversity of content in the top 10.
Kai has been a Just Chatting god, drawing huge views with celebrity guests and big events. Jynxzi grew almost entirely off of Rainbow Six Siege, a truly impressive feat given the game's relative size compared to bigger titles like Valorant and Fortnite. Hasan is known for his political content, and PirateSoftware streams primarily in the software and game development category. His rise is particularly noteworthy as his growth came largely due to finding enormous success through YouTube shorts.