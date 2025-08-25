Is Everyone Viewbotting? Top Streamers See Huge Viewership Loss in New Twitch Update
In an attempt to put an end to the "constant battle" against viewbotting, Twitch recently announced that it would update its code to detect bloated viewer counts much more effectively. This was a long time coming, and the Support team informed everyone that artificially inflated channels will see a decrease in their view count. Still, the sitewide impact this had was may have been underestimated.
Since the update went live, thousands of streamers have lost a sizeable portion of viewership, causing a drop in average concurrent viewers (or CCV), watch hours, and other metrics that typically indicate a high following. The overall viewership has dropped by 5-22%, ranging from streamers averaging under 100 CCV to the top 500 creators, according to industry analyst Zach Bussey.
As a result, we saw advertisement agencies (that previously collaborated with these streamers) express that they feel misled due to inflated stats ignored by the platform for years.
However, based on reactions across the internet from Twitch viewers, the fallout has highlighted two key issues that severely impacted Twitch: not only have agencies and streamers who intentionally viewbotted devalued the site as an advertisement platform, but this artificial practice, being used and unacknowledged for so long, stifled discoverability and opportunities for countless smaller content creators.
Major Content Creators Weigh In On Twitch's Viewbotting Crackdown
On August 23, popular Twitch and Kick streamer xQc tweeted about Twitch's recent actions on banning viewbotted accounts, claiming that streamers part of major groups and organizations have "botted much more heavily."
He went on to point the finger at talent agencies, accusing them of "ad fraud" and deliberately deceiving both advertisement companies and the Twitch algorithm to undermine smaller creators.
Product Manager at SteamCharts, Nazar Babenko, jumped into the conversation with more concrete figures for both Twitch and Kick. According to him, more than 41,000 Twitch channels with 50+ average viewers had at least one stream signalling potential viewbotting. The situation is even worse on Kick; nearly "one in six streamers averaging 50+ viewers are now confirmed viewbotters."
MoistCritical and QTCinderella also made their videos talking about the dilemma, with Charlie commending Twitch’s initiative and QT suggesting next steps.
Meanwhile, other streamers who witnessed the plummet, like YourRage and Lacy, are preparing or have released statements on the viewership drop.
Twitch Made an Oversight: Large Streamers Were Equally Affected
Agency owner and streaming industry commentator Devin Nash on X further elaborated on the situation with context and consequences, claiming that organizations, including his own, effectively drained millions of dollars in advertising overall. Furthermore, he called out individual streamers and agencies acting independently, unbeknownst to each other, leading to this malpractice being widespread for years.
He goes on to say that when his agency ultimately discovered that the people they paid were peddling their products and services to largely fake audiences, they immediately pulled their ads from the site, potentially permanently, leaving smaller creators with fewer opportunities.
What makes the reveal interesting is that it directly contradicts Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's statement on a podcast with Noah Kara. While Dan admitted that viewbotting is an ongoing issue, he attributed it almost exclusively to smaller creators. Devin and the Twitch data, however, report tons of larger creators like OTK, Asmongold, and Mizkif significantly dipped in viewership numbers.
Blame Passed Around Twitch, Streamers, Agencies, and Even The Viewers
While the results and consequences seem apparent, it's not fully agreed upon as to who's responsible for the crash. While Twitch's negligence for the past few years appears to be a clear suspect, the issue becomes more complex on a streamer-to-streamer basis, since it's nearly impossible to tell who exactly viewbotted a specific streamer.
Related Article: Fan Outrage over Battlefield 6 Twitch Drop Disaster
When the blaming phase begins, each party has plausible deniability, making it easy to highlight the result but difficult to pinpoint the perpetrator. Some creators, like the one mentioned in QTCinderella's video, claim she couldn't tell if they were being viewbotted or not, and QT later also implies that talent and marketing agencies can do so with complete liberty to get a larger profit cut.
For context, a stream can be botted by the streamer, their agency, or even their viewers, all three of whom can do so without the others' consent or knowledge. The only exception is when the streamer and agency are legally obligated, but, according to advertisers, many agencies involved in viewbotting intentionally turn a blind eye to the matter.
What Does the Viewbotting Crisis Mean for the Future of Twitch
Most of the controversy and frustration by creators, as the widespread nature of viewbotting was exposed, has been focused on the lost opportunities stolen from unrecognized talent and the potential loss of sponsorship deals.
On one hand, the results show that botting was much more common than the Twitch community anticipated. The inflated channels were able to leverage discoverability on the platform, which would otherwise be given to smaller creators.
On the other hand, now that the cat's out of the bag, we could see ongoing and future sponsors permanently distance themselves from Twitch, or significantly reduce their spend based on lower expected viewership. This could deprive legitimate creators of potential deals.
Realistically, the only winners of the situation are large creators who didn't witness a dip in viewership since they never viewbotted. They don't have to explain themselves to the audience or agencies they're currently partnered with. Everyone else, including Twitch, bot services, exposed creators, upcoming streamers, and even the miscommunicated agencies, is in a tremendous loss.
It is, of course, worth noting that some streamers who were discovered to have viewbotted broadcast numbers may not have been guilty of the act themselves. As discussed before, agencies and even sponsors could bot a stream without the streamer ever knowing about it. Even a viewer could purchase botted views without the streamer's consent or knowledge. Part of what has the community as a whole so frustrated is the sheer difficulty in knowing who to blame.
YouTube has Steered Clear of the Viewbotting Allegations Thus Far
While Twitch and Kick are currently under scrutiny, YouTube has remained the only other major platform for livestreaming that has been praised for its efforts to control viewbotting. Devin Nash claimed that not only does he pay less for advertising per 1,000 views on the site, but he also sees more CPMs, meaning the audience there interacts with his ads much more frequently.
In fact, YouTube's invalid traffic rate (or IVT) is roughly ten times lower than that of its competitors, according to Nash, likely because of prior scrutiny and lower reliance on live metrics shielding it from the same scale of controversy.
Related Article: Someone Hacked Jynxzi's Twitch Account
Regardless, the platform may still get caught in the crossfire. The community backlash and the heated arguments surrounding Twitch and Kick's viewbotting situation may very well damage the entire landscape, bleeding into YouTube and leaving it impacted as well.
Esports Impact
Twitch has long been the home of esports, and we're already witnessing the controversy intertwining with players involved in the scene. FaZe YourRAGE was exposed for viewbotting after a sharp decline in his viewership post-update, which he plans to explain soon. xQc even accused the entirety of FaZe of having "bot servers" and hopes to elaborate on that next week.
Looking at the bigger picture, brands possibly moving away after the crackdown could result in lower investment in competitive events. If advertisers start pulling out after the initial wave, it could deter brands from funding prize pools and team sponsorships going forward, disproportionately harming smaller organizations and players who rely on these opportunities from and on the platform.
We have yet to see actual esports events directly accused of significant viewbotting in the post-Overwatch League era, but as the biggest esports events kick off over the next few months, all eyes will be on how those broadcast numbers compare to last year.