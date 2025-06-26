bbno$, Ludwig to Feature at TwitchCon San Diego 2025: How to Get Tickets
TwitchCon is nearing 10 years of convention history, and its 2025 event will include plenty of familiar faces. Streamers Ludwig, emiru and fuslie will all be present, and this year will also include a surprise guest: rapper and musician bbno$ is pulling up to the party. Let's review a recap of everything to know for TwitchCon San Diego 2025, including what to expect, the basic schedule, and which partnered streamers are attending.
TwitchCon San Diego 2025: What to Expect
TwitchCon is one of the world's largest content creator conventions. It occurs annually and is officially endorsed by Twitch.tv. During the event, internet personalities deliver panels, meet and greet fans and promote their platforms. TwitchCon takes place annually, typically in the summer or fall, and rotates between locations in North America and Europe.
TwitchCon 2025 will hold extra significance. Since the first convention took place in 2015, this year marks TwitchCon's 10th anniversary. Twitch is celebrating with "A Decade of TwitchCon" as a theme. San Diego, California, will host its main North American meeting.
Schedule: When Will TwitchCon 2025 Occur?
TwitchCon 2025's main event will occur between Friday, October 17 and Sunday, October 19 2025. This means the convention will span one full weekend. Interested gamers can obtain tickets here.
Which Streamers Will be at TwitchCon 2025?
As of June 25 2025, TwitchCon has officially announced its list of partnered streamers. The lineup features creators from diverse industries, including content creation, esports, and music. Famed rapper bbno$ is one of the event's headliners, alongside streamer, caster and entrepreneur Ludwig. Here's a recap of which creators are confirmed for TwitchCon 2025 so far:
- bbno$
- Ludwig
- Cinna
- Sejam
- Jessu
- Craft
- emiru
- maya
- Kreek
- FanFan
- Sajam
- farrahrized
- swagg
- fuslie
- sushidragon
- aldo_geo
- DeusAmir
Canadian musician bbno$ has enjoyed gaming and pop culture throughout his career. He hosts an active Twitch channel, @bbnogames, and a YouTube account with the same handle. While he is most well-known for his song releases, he is a streamer in his own right with over 200,000 YouTube subscribers and 160,000 Twitch followers. bbno$ often plays casual games like Minecraft and Among Us, but also dabbles in more competitive titles. He is an avid cosplayer and has previously dressed up as Hatsune Miku, Silco and Viktor from Arcane and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Esports Impact
TwitchCon is most famous for its streamer presence, but the event also includes plenty of esports names. For example, Ludwig is well-known within the esports community as a commentator and caster in the FGC, specifically for Super Smash Bros. Melee. Fellow attendee Sajam is also entrenched in the tournament scene and has commentated for Street Fighter and other titles.
Many TwitchCon streamers also play and stream games with esports circuits. emiru and fuslie, for example, have both broadcast Marvel Rivals and VALORANT. While not professional athletes, they also regularly compete in streamer tournaments and showmatches, promoting larger circuits. Some esports organizations, like 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan, also sign streamers to represent their teams as content creators.