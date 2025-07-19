Ubisoft Under Fire After New 'Stop Killing Games' Statements: 'Nothing is Eternal'
The Stop Killing Games movement, which aims to preserve offline play for all games even after publisher support ends, has united gamers in every genre from farming sims to FPS. As games shift from physical sales to digital copies, the community worries they may not have permanent ownership of the experiences they love. Avid supporters have even consolidated their efforts into a website, which features a petition with over 1.3 million signatures and has sparked legislation that is currently under review in several countries.
While netizens are showing near-unanimous support for the initiative, its emergence has broadened the divide between everyday players and the companies that produce their favorite titles. Well-known publishing personalities, such as Pirate Software, have fallen out of the internet's favor after expressing distinct disapproval of the movement. After a recent shareholder discussion, Ubisoft's CEO is now experiencing similar backlash from former fans. Here's a recap of the situation.
Ubisoft's CEO Speaks Out About 'Stop Killing Games': 'Nothing is Eternal'
Ubisoft has published plenty of major gaming titles. From single-player adventures like the Assassin's Creed franchise to the highly competitive Rainbow Six Siege series, its releases have a wide reach in the gaming world.
According to a report by Joe Pring, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot received a question about whether he supports the Stop Killing Games initiative during the company's 2025 General Meeting for shareholders. In his response, Guillemot stated that "Support can't last forever" for older titles and said:
"You provide a service, but nothing is written in stone, and at some point the service may be discontinued. Nothing is eternal."
Guillemot also acknowledged that "Players and buyers are forewarned that eventually the game may be discontinued [...] we are doing our best to make sure things go well for our players and buyers.”
Community Reactions
This is not the first time Ubisoft has come under fire for its stance on ceasing game support. In November 2024, several gamers filed a class-action lawsuit after the company ceased support for its racing game 'The Crew', claiming:
"Defendants misled customers by telling them they were buying a game, when in fact, all they were renting was a limited license to access a game [...] consumers thought they were obtaining the full bundle of sticks we know as property ownership, not the brittle bundle Defendants actually conveyed.
Ubisoft has since filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, but it remains unresolved and fresh in the community's minds. In fact, attendees at the General Meeting directly cited the incident when questioning Guillemot, and many netizens are remarking on it after the development.
Other gamers are dissatisfied with Guillemot's response, saying it does not fully encompass the movement's main concerns. @EarnByPobitra writes:
"Sure games end, but selling a 'service ' that can vanish without warning feels like a scam. I paid for something I expect to keep."
Another key point among commenters was how the statements seemed to misunderstand Stop Killing Games' actual goal. @Dante72572283 may have summarized it best in his reply:
"Nobody wants games servers to be live forever, that’s not possible. People just want an option to have the game playable offline and or options for people to set up private servers."
Indeed, much of Stop Killing Games' ventures focus on ensuring long-term offline access even after titles leave a multiplayer platform.
What Does 'Stop Killing Games' Mean for Esports and Gaming?
Guillemot's comments indicate a trend that extends beyond Ubisoft into the entire gaming industry. In basic business education, aspiring entrepreneurs will learn one crucial rule: companies can either provide a physical good or a service to their customers. While businesses previously marketed games as a tangible good, they have now shifted towards identifying them as a "service," like Guillemot stated. However, the customer perception remains the same, causing a subtle yet major disconnect between what players are buying and what publishers are selling.
Esports titles, especially, have the potential to be affected. Multiplayer competitive games rely on a healthy player base to survive, but many new releases fail to stay afloat in such a competitive niche. XDefiant and Spectre Divide are just a few of the titles that recently shut down, but there are plenty of others. When Concord, which cost 40 USD, went offline, Firewalk Studios famously issued full refunds to its buyers. If the team hadn't issued those refunds, the title's (admittedly small) player base would have been unexpectedly out a significant amount of money. Without permanent play initiatives or comprehensive refund guarantees, it could be easy for game developers to 'pump and dump' titles and exit the scene after they fail to take off.
Players are also turning to alternative avenues, such as emulators, modding, and piracy, to access older titles. For example, older FPS franchises have movement and combat variations between releases, allowing users to utilize older titles for a different in-game experience. Many publishers have heavily cracked down on these methods without addressing the root cause, leaving gamers unable to access content and failing to recognize potential markets. This has another unintended major effect: long-standing titles that have heavily impacted gaming history are disappearing over time, slowly becoming lost media.