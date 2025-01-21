Is Ultra Ego Vegeta Coming to Sparking Zero? - What We Know
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero just launched its first DLC, which included power-packed characters like Cell Max, Beast Gohan, and even Orange Piccolo. However, this expansion isn't the last of the content coming to Sparking Zero, far from it.
Though fans are looking to the future for Daima characters, manga content is also in the back of every player's mind. Moro, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego Vegeta are all incredibly popular fighters who could potentially fly into Sparking Zero, but they'll likely only be available if the right conditions are met.
Is Ultra Ego Vegeta in Sparking Zero?
As of January 2025, Ultra Ego Vegeta isn't in Sparking Zero and there aren't any officially announced plans to add the purple-haired form. Ultra Ego is Vegeta's version of Ultra Instinct, more or less. Beerus showed Vegeta Ultra Ego first, and it's now one of the prince's most notable forms. A picture posted by UnrealEntGaming on X shows Vegeta's unique power-up in all its glory.
Unfortunately, the Dragon Ball Super anime hasn't yet introduced Ultra Ego Vegeta, along with other new characters who appeared during or after the Moro arc in the manga. Though occasionally nuggets of content from Super's manga, like new attacks, make it into DB video games, an addition as big as Ultra Ego Vegeta is unlikely to be introduced soon.
Aside from the fact that the anime provides an opportunity to find voice actors for each new character, it can be speculated that the reason manga content isn't added to games is because Bandai Namco doesn't have the appropriate permission or licensing agreement with Shueisha. Though Bandai has permission to create content from the Dragon Ball Super anime, they seemingly haven't pushed Shueisha too hard on the topic of manga-exclusive characters.
Sparking Zero's Producer, Jun Furutani, was asked about the possibility of manga-only content in Sparking Zero during an interview with IGN. The response was, "At this point, the short answer is, it's difficult for him to talk about these things. Yeah, yeah. Due to various situations. I'm sure you understand." As the answer suggests, it's unlikely that we'll hear much about this topic soon.
In the end, Bandai Namco probably doesn't see a need to create characters from manga-only content, since a significant amount of fans only watch the anime. The greatest possibility of Ultra Ego Vegeta making his way into Sparking Zero is Toei animating Dragon Ball Super's latest arcs, which doesn't have a set timeline as of yet. However, there's always a possibility that video games will adapt manga content sooner.
