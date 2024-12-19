Ultron confirmed for Marvel Rivals thanks to Hot Topic
Marvel Rivals has taken over the world over the last few weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. While the roster of Marvel heroes is already massive, as we all know, players are always on the lookout for who will be next. We already had a potential roster leak ahead of the game's launch earlier this month, and now we have some new evidence to support that leak thanks to none other than Hot Topic.
First spotted by Twitter user Rivals_Leaks (albeit, incorrectly attributing the leak to Amazon), Hot Topic posted a brand new Marvel Rivals T-shirt on its website featuring the Avengers villain Ultron.
The T-shirt features his design in the game, which doesn't stray too far from past iterations of the character. Although interestingly the T-shirt design features Peni Parker's logo on it, perhaps hinting that Ultron will have a Team-Up Ability with the character.
Marvel Rivals Ultron Moveset leak
Now that the cat is out of the bag, fellow Twitter user RivalsLeaks (without the underscore) has posted a full rundown of Ultron's moveset from an in-game menu.
Rivalsleaks also went on to say that Ultron will release during Marvel Rivals Season 1 and that he'll be a Strategist in-game. His moveset's names and descriptions are as follows:
Attacks
Abilities
- Q: Rage of Ultron – 'Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies or healing allies
- LShift: Dynamic Flight – 'Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode'
- E: Imperative: Patch – 'Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally'
- Right Click: Imperative: Firewall – 'Summon drones to grant bonus Health to allies within range, centred on himself and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch'
- Passive: Algorithm Correction – 'Hold Space to fall slowly'
It's currently unknown when Ultron will arrive in Marvel Rivals; but given the artwork has leaked, we wouldn't be surprised if he's the first character of Season 1 – which is set to launch in January 2025.