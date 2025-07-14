What I Wish I Knew When Starting Umamusume: Pretty Derby
The latest sensation in gaming may be a bit unexpected as Cygames’ Japanese horse racing game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has made its way overseas after being a title in Japan for four years. With that said, there is a lot that goes into getting off the right hoof and Esports on SI has you covered on the do’s and dont’s of getting into the game.
Here is an in-depth beginner's guide on Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Support Cards over Characters
While the exciting cut scenes and most popular characters are the Three-star SSR characters, in Umamusume, some of the actual best characters are the one and two-stars. This is the case for a couple of reasons.
The first is that in the early game, certain three-star characters can't be used to their full potential. This is because characters like Mejiro McQueen (one of the three-star characters) don't have the right support cards (more on that later) to make her a top-tier threat. The reason this is the case is because Mejiro McQueen has affinity to Long tracks and with because of that, she needs different stat focuses than other characters like Sakura Bakushin O (who starts off as a one-star character) and Silence Suzuka who are easier to complete runs with since they are Front runners and only really need to focus on speed.
The second reason that lower-cost characters can raise their star level to match the SSR characters and even surpass them. Every character in the game can eventually become a five-star character. Its just that at a base level, the three-star characters have a head start.
Since players can use a wide variety of characters to complete career runs, the most important thing players should focus on is Support Cards. Support cards are acquired the same way as Characters, which is through the Scout menu. Using currency to pull Support cards costs just as much as Characters, but they provide way more value. This is because Support cards are needed for every run to give your characters…support.
Support cards give characters a wide variety of bonuses throughout their career from stats, to skills, to energy recovery and more. And the higher-tier support cards provide way more value than the lower tier ones. Also, Support cards can be used on any character runs. So make sure you are pulling for support cards more often than characters, but also pull for your favorite characters as well, but maybe not every single one that shows up on a banner.
Rerolling is key
For players familiar with Gacha games, the term rerolling is one that is very familiar and is something that almost every seasoned pro will go through when starting a new game. For players that dont know, rerolling is the process of going through the initial tutorial of the game and getting whatever free currency the game gives you to start, using it immediately to try to pull for high-rarity characters and cards and if they dont get what they want, they delete their account and relaunch the game and try again. This is done as many times as necessary to establish a good starting account.
Some games have very bad reroll processes that take up to 30 minutes to do. But Umamusume: Pretty Derby might have the fastest reroll process of any modern-day gacha game. All a player has to do once the game is downloaded is go through the initial tutorial which on the first time takes a few minutes. And then for the actual reroll process on the main screen go to options, then hit “delete user data”. This will delete the actual user profile, but the game remembers that the player has already completed the initial tutorial, allowing them to skip through everything and immediately access the main menu.
What to look for on an initial account.
With the importance of support cards outlined as well as some notable good characters on the initial banner, players should look to keep an account that has one to two three-star SSR characters and one to two SSR support cards. Some support cards are not created equally with certain support cards having way more benefits than others despite being the same rarity.
That is because every support card has a stat tied to them. But the cards with Speed and Stamina stats are way more in demand since those are the two most important stats in the early game. So players should try to make sure their account’s SSR cards Speed and Stamina focused.
Save for future banners
The global release of Umamusume: Pretty Derby is around four years behind the JP release. This has its pros and cons. The catch is that anything new coming to the game on the JP side is literally years behind the global side. However, that is one of the pros. Because it’s already known what content is in the game in Japan, players can now optimally plan in advance for certain Support cards and characters instead of being blindsided a new character or support card being a meta staple when they are caught lacking with no currency.
It also shows which cards and characters have longevity, so its important to look into what cards and characters coming out will be good for a long time. There are already cards that are out now that will be good for years to come, like Biko Pegasus and Super Creak. But there is a card coming out very soon that is still the best card in Japan, even four years later. Kitasan Black. Make sure to save for that card.
Esports impact
Umamusume: Pretty Derby may be a mobile game, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon. The game features a deep learning curve as well as a legitimate PvP system. Essentially, all the pieces are there for this game to become an esport, so knowing how to play the game properly will prepare players once an esports league gets announced.