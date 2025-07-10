What Does Wit Do in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?
Umamusume: Pretty Derby is taking the world by storm and because of it, players are trying their hardest to train their favorite characters to be the best they can be. This is done by increasing character stats like Speed and Stamina.
While some of the stats are self-explanatory, Wit is not intuitive at a glance. No worries, here is a short but in-depth guide on what Wit does in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Explanation of Stats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
During Races, the main deciding factors of what separates winners and losers is a character's stats. Each stat plays a big role in performance, with some stats being more important than others in any given situation. Certain characters style’s and track aptitude also affect which stats are more important as well. But at the end of the day, each stat provides something unique that affects the outcome of the race.
Every stat is listed on a scale of zero to 1200 and along the way, each interval is outlined by a letter grade going from G all the way to SS.
What is Wit in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Wit is one of the five main stats that a character can level up. Just like its name, Wit determines how smart your character is in a race. This plays a role in how efficient your character is at positioning and maneuvering through the pack as characters with low Wit may get stuck behind others or may not take the optimal line.
On top of that, Wit is the primary stat that affects skill activation. Skills are crucial in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, as they are the only factor outside of stats that can impact the race. Skills do various things from recovering stamina to increasing velocity. Skills will periodically activate throughout the race, with more skills activating for a character who has high Wit.
Additionally, Wit helps preserve stamina. Certain characters have race styles that rely on preserving stamina and Wit’s role in that is being able to preserve Stamina efficiently. An example would be an End Closer whose goal is to not use any Stamina until the last corner of the Race and then use it all at once to overtake everyone. Wit helps keep that Stamina preserved until it's needed most.
Finally, Wit also helps prevent mistakes. During races, negative things can happen to your characters like late starts which are caused by low Wit. Essentially, the higher the Wit, the less mistakes just like in real life!
Esports Impact
Umamusume: Pretty Derby doesn't have a dedicated Esports scene. However, it features a robust PvP system with leaderboards, as well as a surprising amount of depth. The game is competitive, and with the overwhelming response since its Global release, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that an esports circuit can happen in the near future.
Having a mastery of what each stat does will make it easier for players to create optimal characters so during PvP battles, they will have higher chances of achieving top ranks. Wit is one of the hardest stats to grasp in concept so knowing what Wit does over players that dont can help players have an advantage over the competition.