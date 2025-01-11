Unlikely Leak Alleges Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Will Happen Next Week
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors are more prominent now than ever as we slowly approach Nintendo’s self-imposed deadline for a console reveal. The most recent leak that has the company’s rabid fans in a tizzy comes from a “source” with a bit of recent credibility.
While you shouldn’t take any leaks from anonymous internet sources at their word, even if they have a few hits under their belt, the search for any info on the Switch 2 is at an all-time high. As a result, when the leaker shared some correct early info on the PlayStation 5 Pro and Nintendo’s Alarmo, it is worth paying attention.
New Nintendo Switch 2 Leaked Release Date, Launch Games, and More
According to a Discord message from Average Lucia Fanatic, a leaker who previously shared "correct" early information on both the PS5 Pro and one of Nintendo’s last big announcements, the Alarmo, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed on Jan. 17.
Speculation about a Switch 2 reveal stream or focused Nintendo Direct has been circulating for months as the Japanese company remains mostly silent on the successor. However, the leaker also claims that the console will launch on March 3, nearly mirroring the launch cycle of the original Switch.
While Nintendo initially revealed the Switch in October 2016, the full release date announcement came alongside multiple game reveals and teasers in January 2017 before the console launched on March 3. Fully revealing the Switch 2 in January and launching it in March doesn’t sound as bold when you look at that comparison, but March 3 falls on Monday this year, which is not typically a day that companies like to release flagship products.
The leaker also alleges that the Switch 2 reveal will feature a trailer for Mario Kart 9, a new 3D Mario title, and a Red Dead Redemption 2 port. The alleged retail price for the console would be $400 in Canada, which further points to this being a fabrication since that would put the US price at around $277 unless something changes.
This isn’t the only leak we have seen, as, in just the last month we have also had multiple accessory brands share products designed for the Switch 2 that they claim are designed based on accurate models or information.
In one such instance with Genki at CES 2025 claimed to have access to an actual Switch 2 and used it to create models for its products, however, Nintendo has since said, to CNET Japan and Sankei Shimbun, that anything shown was “not provided to the company by [Nintendo]” and was “not official.” A Genki representative also reportedly backtracked, saying to GameSpark that the designs were based on leaked information rather than the claimed model.
Especially with the admitted retraction from Genki, this new leak should be taken very lightly as we head into an unknown period with for Nintendo and the inevitable Switch 2 reveal. As one Reddit user said, "Even a broken Alarmo is right twice a day."
