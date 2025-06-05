How to Unlock the Full Mario Kart World Roster: Kamek's Crystal Ball Explained
As expected, not all 50 characters are available right from the start. Players will need to win races and conquer various Cups to unlock the full roster gradually.
The lineup is divided into two groups: Main Characters and NPC Drivers or Creatures. While the latter may not be as iconic as staples like Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser, they’re still beloved figures from across the Nintendo universe and bring their unique charm to the track.
At launch, players will have immediate access to 17 Main Characters and 15 Creatures, with the remaining 7 Main Characters and 11 NPC Drivers/Creatures locked behind gameplay progression. To unlock the full roster, racers must complete challenges, win Cups, and demonstrate their skills on the track.
Let’s dive into which characters are available from the start, and which ones you’ll have to earn through gameplay.
All Unlocked Characters in Mario Kart World
Each racer in Mario Kart World belongs to a specific "Weight Class" and comes with a variety of unlockable outfits for maximum customization. A character's weight class influences their kart's handling, speed, and how they react to collisions with other racers or obstacles on the track.
While each character starts with a default look, additional outfits can be unlocked through continued gameplay and achievements.
1. Mario
Mario is a well-balanced Medium weight racer with the most unlockable outfits at 10.
2. Luigi
Luigi is a Medium weight racer and offers nine unlockable outfits, tying with Peach and Yoshi.
3. Yoshi
Yoshi is a Medium weight racer with nine unlockable outfits featuring his colorful variations.
4. Peach
Peach is a Medium weight racer with nine unlockable outfits for customization.
5. Bowser
Bowser is a Heavy weight racer, allowing him to knock around other racers with ease, and has five unlockable outfits.
6. Toad
Toad is a Light weight racer known for his extreme speed and acceleration, with five unlockable outfits.
7. Toadette
Toadette is a Light weight racer like her counterpart Toad, with five unlockable outfits.
8. Koopa Troopa
Koopa Troopa is a Light weight racer with six unlockable outfits.
9. Wario
Wario is a Heavy weight racer with eight unlockable outfits.
10. Waluigi
Waluigi is a Heavy weight racer with six unlockable outfits.
11. Baby Mario
Baby Mario is a Light weight racer with four unlockable outfits.
12. Baby Luigi
Baby Luigi is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits.
13. Baby Peach
Baby Peach is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.
14. Baby Daisy
Baby Daisy is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.
15. Baby Rosalina
Baby Rosalina is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.
16. Pauline
Pauline, the Mayor of New Donk City, joins as a Heavy weight racer with two unlockable outfits.
17. Shy Guy
Shy Guy is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits.
All Locked Characters in Mario Kart World
18. Donkey Kong
Donkey Kong is a Heavy weight racer with two unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Mushroom Cup.
19. Daisy
Daisy is a Light weight racer with seven unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Flower Cup.
20. King Boo
King Boo is a Heavy weight racer with four unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Leaf Cup.
21. Rosalina
Rosalina is a Heavy weight racer with five unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Star Cup.
22. Lakitu
Lakitu is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Shell Cup.
23. Birdo
Birdo is a Medium weight racer with three unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Banana Cup.
24. Bowser Jr.
Bowser Jr. is a Light weight racer with four unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Lightning Cup.
All NPC Drivers in Mario Kart World
25. Dry Bones
26. Wiggler
27. Hammer Bro
28. Nabbit
29. Goomba
30. Piranha Plant
The following NPC Racers can only be unlocked by using the Kamek item for the first time.
New to Mario Kart World, the Kamek item appears as a purple crystal ball with swirling spell symbols and a golden base shaped like Kamek's face. When activated, Kamek flies ahead, summoning waves of a specific enemy type that temporarily transform all racers in front of the user.
31. Cataquack
32. Chargin' Chuck
33. Cheep Cheep
34. Coin Coffer
35. Conkdor
36. Cow
37. Dolphin
38. Fish Bone
39. Monty Mole
40. Para-Biddybud
41. Peepa
42. Penguin
43. Pianta
44. Pokey
45. Rocky Wrench
46. Sidestepper
47. Snowman
48. Spike
49. Stingby
50. Swoop
Esports Impact
Some may be surprised to learn that Mario Kart actually has a deep and robust esports history. There are groups of hardcore gamers playing in Mario Kart Wii tournaments to this day. In competitive Mario Kart games, the meta almost always converges around a single character. It remains to be seen which character will emerge as the true king of Mario Kart World, but once all the best racers have the full cast unlocked a tier list should emerge pretty quickly.