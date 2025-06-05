Esports illustrated

How to Unlock the Full Mario Kart World Roster: Kamek's Crystal Ball Explained

Trent Murray, Danny Appleford

Image via Nintendo

As expected, not all 50 characters are available right from the start. Players will need to win races and conquer various Cups to unlock the full roster gradually.

The lineup is divided into two groups: Main Characters and NPC Drivers or Creatures. While the latter may not be as iconic as staples like Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser, they’re still beloved figures from across the Nintendo universe and bring their unique charm to the track.

At launch, players will have immediate access to 17 Main Characters and 15 Creatures, with the remaining 7 Main Characters and 11 NPC Drivers/Creatures locked behind gameplay progression. To unlock the full roster, racers must complete challenges, win Cups, and demonstrate their skills on the track.

Let’s dive into which characters are available from the start, and which ones you’ll have to earn through gameplay.

All Unlocked Characters in Mario Kart World

Each racer in Mario Kart World belongs to a specific "Weight Class" and comes with a variety of unlockable outfits for maximum customization. A character's weight class influences their kart's handling, speed, and how they react to collisions with other racers or obstacles on the track.

While each character starts with a default look, additional outfits can be unlocked through continued gameplay and achievements.

1. Mario

Mario Kart World Mario
Image via Nintendo

Mario is a well-balanced Medium weight racer with the most unlockable outfits at 10.

2. Luigi

Mario Kart World Luigi
Image via Nintendo

Luigi is a Medium weight racer and offers nine unlockable outfits, tying with Peach and Yoshi.

3. Yoshi

Mario Kart World Yoshi
Image via Nintendo

Yoshi is a Medium weight racer with nine unlockable outfits featuring his colorful variations.

4. Peach

Mario Kart World Peach
Image via Nintendo

Peach is a Medium weight racer with nine unlockable outfits for customization.

5. Bowser

Mario Kart World Bowser
Image via Nintendo

Bowser is a Heavy weight racer, allowing him to knock around other racers with ease, and has five unlockable outfits.

6. Toad

Mario Kart World Toad
Image via Nintendo

Toad is a Light weight racer known for his extreme speed and acceleration, with five unlockable outfits.

7. Toadette

Mario Kart World Toadette
Image via Nintendo

Toadette is a Light weight racer like her counterpart Toad, with five unlockable outfits.

8. Koopa Troopa

Mario Kart World Koopa Troopa
Image via Nintendo

Koopa Troopa is a Light weight racer with six unlockable outfits.

9. Wario

Mario Kart World Wario
Image via Nintendo

Wario is a Heavy weight racer with eight unlockable outfits.

10. Waluigi

Mario Kart World Waluigi
Image via Nintendo

Waluigi is a Heavy weight racer with six unlockable outfits.

11. Baby Mario

Mario Kart World Baby Mario
Image via Nintendo

Baby Mario is a Light weight racer with four unlockable outfits.

12. Baby Luigi

Mario Kart World Baby Luigi
Image via Nintendo

Baby Luigi is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits.

13. Baby Peach

Mario Kart World Baby Peach
Image via Nintendo

Baby Peach is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.

14. Baby Daisy

Mario Kart World Baby Daisy
Image via Nintendo

Baby Daisy is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.

15. Baby Rosalina

Mario Kart World Baby Rosalina
Image via Nintendo

Baby Rosalina is a Light weight racer with five unlockable outfits.

16. Pauline

Mario Kart World Pauline
Image via Nintendo

Pauline, the Mayor of New Donk City, joins as a Heavy weight racer with two unlockable outfits.

17. Shy Guy

Mario Kart World Shy Guy
Image via Nintendo

Shy Guy is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits.

All Locked Characters in Mario Kart World

18. Donkey Kong

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong
Image via Nintendo

Donkey Kong is a Heavy weight racer with two unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Mushroom Cup.

19. Daisy

Mario Kart World Daisy
Image via Nintendo

Daisy is a Light weight racer with seven unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Flower Cup.

20. King Boo

Mario Kart World King Boo
Image via Nintendo

King Boo is a Heavy weight racer with four unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Leaf Cup.

21. Rosalina

Mario Kart World Rosalina
Image via Nintendo

Rosalina is a Heavy weight racer with five unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Star Cup.

22. Lakitu

Mario Kart World Lakitu
Image via Nintendo

Lakitu is a Light weight racer with three unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Shell Cup.

23. Birdo

Mario Kart World Birdo
Image via Nintendo

Birdo is a Medium weight racer with three unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Banana Cup.

24. Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. is a Light weight racer with four unlockable outfits, unlocked by completing the Lightning Cup.

All NPC Drivers in Mario Kart World

25. Dry Bones

26. Wiggler

27. Hammer Bro

28. Nabbit

29. Goomba

30. Piranha Plant

The following NPC Racers can only be unlocked by using the Kamek item for the first time.

New to Mario Kart World, the Kamek item appears as a purple crystal ball with swirling spell symbols and a golden base shaped like Kamek's face. When activated, Kamek flies ahead, summoning waves of a specific enemy type that temporarily transform all racers in front of the user.

31. Cataquack

32. Chargin' Chuck

33. Cheep Cheep

34. Coin Coffer

35. Conkdor

36. Cow

37. Dolphin

38. Fish Bone

39. Monty Mole

40. Para-Biddybud

41. Peepa

42. Penguin

43. Pianta

44. Pokey

45. Rocky Wrench

46. Sidestepper

47. Snowman

48. Spike

49. Stingby

50. Swoop

Esports Impact

Some may be surprised to learn that Mario Kart actually has a deep and robust esports history. There are groups of hardcore gamers playing in Mario Kart Wii tournaments to this day. In competitive Mario Kart games, the meta almost always converges around a single character. It remains to be seen which character will emerge as the true king of Mario Kart World, but once all the best racers have the full cast unlocked a tier list should emerge pretty quickly.

Published
Trent Murray
TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

Danny Appleford
DANNY APPLEFORD

Danny Appleford is a freelance journalist with over four years of experience and a degree in strategic communication. His work has been featured on outlets such as Upcomer, Dot Esports, and Dexerto. He specializes in covering top-tier esports titles including Call of Duty, CS2, League of Legends, Valorant, and more.

