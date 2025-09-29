Unlocking Every Disciple in FIre Emblem Shadows
Fire Emblem Shadows is a unique entry into Nintendo’s long-running strategy RPG series, where players take on the role of various units and try to survive a labyrinth through combat and social deduction.
Because Fire Emblem Shadows is technically a multiplayer experience at its core, the way you use and unlock units, which are called Diciples, is different than any other FE experience. Each Disciple has unique strengths, magic and other skills that make for slight variations in how you can approach playing for the light or shadows, which also means you want to have as many of them available as possible for your “army.”
It's unclear just how far high level esports for the game will rise over time, but the social deception aspect opens a brand new avenue for competitive gaming. But before you can even think about participating in any future tournaments, you'll need to have access to the right characters to play in the current meta.
Fire Emblem Shadows - All Characters and Returning Heroes
With every new Fire Emblem game, Intelligent Systems puts a focus on a fresh cast of characters that tie into whatever world the new storyline takes place in. For Fire Emblem Shadows, that means we get a brand new lineup of units that we have never seen before, all of which have animalistic traits and multiple forms depending on whether they are on the path of light or shadow.
Shadows also brings back characters from older Fire Emblem games, while making those heroes fit into the mobile game’s world by giving them animal features and forms. They might not directly tie into Kurt’s split story surrounding he goddess of shadow Fenris, but they are available to unlock and use.
Here is a full list of characters available as of the game’s launch, along with their Classes and Weapon types:
Disciple/Unite
Class
Weapon
Kurt
Infantry
Sword
Gotthold
Armored
Lance
Carina
Cavalry
Axe
Alberta
Cavalry
Staff
Zasha
Flying
Sword
Rose
Flying
Tome
Sai
Flying
Stone
Hati
Cavalry
Claws
Shea
Flying
Stone
Skoll
Cavalry
Claws
Tamamo
Infantry
Staff
Bartolomeus
Armored
Axe
Dimitri (Three Houses)
Infantry
Lance
Lyn (Binding Blade)
Infantry
Bow
How to Unlock All Disciples in Fire Emblem Shadows
Unlocking Disciples in Fire Emblem Shadows is done by playing the game and earning Souls for those units. Once you gather 12 Souls for a specific unit, they will automatically unlock, allowing you to use them in future battles, level them up and customize their loadouts.
As you collect Souls, you will also get different unlocks for the units. For every three Souls you get, the unit unlocks a new Magic art that can be added to their moves for upcoming battles.
You can track your progress in unlocking certain characters via the Story menu. Here, you can see how far you have progressed on the light and shadow paths, with each level offering different rewards, such as Disciple Souls, upgrade Medals and Crystals.
I managed to unlock a handful of units simply by battling online, using the “either side” setting to play both light and shadow paths and swapping between units. You can also play through the story to get additional rewards, though each chapter is locked behind a progression level, meaning you will need to battle online before they unlock.
Some Disciples will also only be available through the Season Pass, such as Lyn - Plains Wind. You can earn Souls for Lyn with the free pass, but you will need to pay for the premium pass to get enough to unlock her.
Fire Emblem Shadows - Best Characters and Strategies
Unfortunately, Fire Emblem Shadows doesn’t allow players to make the most of the franchise’s tactical RPG elements because it operates on an auto-battle system and is very limiting overall. That does not mean the game requires no skill, as picking the right loadout for your units and learning how to play within Shadows’ systems brings its own challenges.
You don’t get to choose where your character moves, meaning you will need to build out your offensive units to be as flexible in as many positions as possible. Otherwise, you might end up with magic or skills that will end up hurting your allies or buffing your enemies because you can’t line up the spaces properly like you could in a traditional Fire Emblem scenario.
There is a lot of depth to the magic in Shadows, especially once you reach higher ranks and have to start trying to play around multiple playstyles.
One of the most interesting and interactive elements of the game that you will want to master is the movement skills, which can push and pull allies or enemies with various effects. Learning how to best use things like Heal Pull or Wind Strike to manipulate positioning on the map
The social deduction element is simple at the start, as you will, at worst, have a 50/50 shot at correctly guessing who the traitor is at the end of the first round, due to there only being three players. The tutorial undersells how versatile you can be when trying to throw off the light players as a shadow, and you will quickly learn the goal for both sides
When I was grinding to unlock story chapters and units, I found that playing a character that has access to one reliable offensive move and good healing magic was a solid approach, especially when trying to play on the light side. HP is at a premium because of how high the damage output from both sides can be.
Rose, using an upgraded Tome and Wind Magic to pair with her Crossheal EX, can get you and an ally through a lot of tough situations. You can also give her Bow Fighter to summon an additional minion to distract or attack enemies from a distance. She is equally as deadly as a shadow, though you will want to summon your minions first before focusing on healing and magic damage.
Carina is also extremely strong, with the ability to permanently buff weapon damage for everyone in a specific area.