Valkyrae Launches the First Hihi Studios Project - How to Read Bad Influence
Valkyrae is one of the gaming world's most well-known streamers, but her influence extends far beyond Twitch and YouTube. As a co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves and media company Hihi Studios' founder, she is also a prolific businesswoman. Valkyrae's latest project, a Webtoon exclusive series called 'Bad Influence', has just launched. Let's explore everything we know about the release.
Who Is Valkyrae?
Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter is one of the world's most famous streamers. With over 1.5 million Twitch followers and 4 million YouTube subscribers, she has a significant influence in the gaming and content creation spheres. She often streams competitive games, including VALORANT and Marvel Rivals, and has even dabbled in voice acting roles. Valkyrae also has a unique esports connection: she is a partnered streamer for North American organization 100 Thieves. After joining as its first female streamer in 2018, she later became a co-owner of the team alongside Nadeshot and CouRageJD.
Valkyrae's New Webtoon
Alongside her content creation, Valkyrae is an active entrepreneur. In September 2024, Hofstetter launched Hihi Studios, a media company focusing on manga, animation, and comic releases. Valkyrae is an avid fan of pop culture comics — she has previously cosplayed as Starfire from Teen Titans and is known to enjoy anime.
“My community has always been the heart of everything I do,” she said in an exclusive interview with Variety. “When I saw what Otherly was building, I knew I had to be part of it. This partnership lets us launch and grow worlds fans will truly care about."
Earlier in 2025, Hihi Studios announced its first project: a comic called Appolyon. The series is still unreleased, but before it launches, fans can access another release: on Thursday, June 26 2025, manga and manhwa platform @webtoonofficial announced on its official X.com account that Bad Influence, a Hihi Studios webtoon, had been released.
On Webtoon, the comic's teaser summary is as follows:
"Weisshorn looks like a sugar-coated dreamland of smiling mascots, endless parades, and a Leader who loves you. But for Nel, it’s a lie. Branded a terrorist, she joins a rebel gang to tear it all down. The deeper she digs, the weirder it gets–strange visions, ghosts, and secrets buried for a reason. Some dreams are designed to keep you asleep. But if breaking free means letting go of everything that held her together? Then that's the price."
Bad Influence is a collaboration project between Otherly, a writing and illustration team, and Hihi Studios. Its creators are Orson James, Roman Calais and Jor Ros, who describe themselves as "three friends building wild worlds and raw, flawed characters."
Valkyrae also celebrated the comic's launch on her personal X.com account, writing, "my media company @hihistudios has many projects in the works, but this one being our first to officially launch makes me so unbelievably proud and excited."
How to Read Valkyrae's Webtoon 'Bad Influence'
Valkyrae's webtoon, 'Bad Influence', is a Webtoon exclusive comic. This means it is unavailable on other platforms (for example, Naver). Readers must navigate to webtoons.com or download the Webtoon app to find it. They can use the in-site search bar to locate the comic and click on individual episodes to start reading.
Webtoons work in a vertical format. Instead of flipping pages, readers can simply scroll down and access the next segment. Some Webtoons release periodically or on a Daily Pass — users need to purchase Coins to access new chapters ahead of time.
Esports Impact
We've seen a number of prominent esports figures launch their own companies or alternative revenue stream projects. Whether it was Ludwig's Offbrand events and production company or Nadeshot's lifelong dream of creating an energy company, esports figures are expanding into the world of entertainment in nearly every vertical.