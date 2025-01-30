Valkyrae Shocked to Appear as a Jeopardy Answer
It's no secret that streaming and esports are gaining a presence in pop culture. In fact, Pop Culture Jeopardy just included a 'Streamy Award Winners' category in its latest episode and famous influencer Valkyrae even featured in one of its questions. Let's explore what we know about Valkyrae's appearance in Pop Culture Jeopardy.
Who is Valkyrae?
Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter is an influencer, streamer and entrepreneur with over 1.3 million followers on Twitch. She is well known in the gaming world and enjoys playing titles including Fortnite, VALORANT and Marvel Rivals. Valkyrae is also active in esports as the co-owner of 100 Thieves.
Twitch Trivia: Valkyrae Appears on Pop Culture Jeopardy
Trivia buffs worldwide are familiar with the game show Jeopardy!, which has become a household name and run since 1964. The show features groups of three contestants who answer progressively harder questions to earn money. Contestants can pick from different categories such as history, art and technology, and the player with the highest earnings at the end of the game wins the sum as a cash prize.
Pop Culture Jeopardy is a more recent spin-off of the original show. It is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. Unlike the original Jeopardy!, Pop Culture Jeopardy focuses on popular-culture topics like music, celebrities, internet lore and more.
On January 29 2025, Season 1 Episode 25 of Pop Culture Jeopardy included Valkyrae in a question. The question was in the category 'Streamy Award Winners', which focused on livestreamers, and was worth 2,000 USD.
The question read:
In 2021, she won the Livestreamer Award -- she once joked her mom named her for the Nord mythology angels.
One contestant, Joslyn, almost immediately popped in with the correct answer, saying "Who is Valkyrae?"
Valkyrae's Reaction
Valkyrae was astonished to see herself featured on Pop Culture Jeopardy. After a fan shared a clip of the episode on X.com, she reposted it with the caption "How is this real lol." The post has already attained over 14,000 likes and plenty of replies.
The 'Streamy Award Winners' category in the episode was also accompanied by a 'Video Games Duos' theme. The categories' inclusions in the show reflect a greater trend of esports and streaming continuing to grow into mainstream pop culture.
