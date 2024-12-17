Valkyrae Is Voice Acting As A Bird — Goldbeak Trailer
Fans worldwide watch Valkyrae's YouTube streams and engage with her video-game commentary. Now, Valkyrae's voice will hit the big screen as she takes on a lead role as a main character in an upcoming film. Here's everything we know about Valkyrae, her first main character role in Goldbeak and what the movie has in store for watchers.
Who is Valkyrae?
Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is an American influencer, entrepreneur and streaming personality with over 1 million followers on Twitch and over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where she has an exclusive partnership deal. The 32-year-old has streamed since 2015 and is well known for her gaming and collaboration content. She is most famous for playing Fortnite but enjoys various games including Among Us and Minecraft.
Hofstetter streams for esports organization 100 Thieves and is its first signed female content creator. She also became a co-owner of the org alongside streamer and commentator Courage in 2020 "thanks to their amazing contributions to 100 Thieves."
In recent years, Hofstetter has been branching out into the business world. Valkyrae founded her own media company, Hihi Studios, in 2024. She serves as its co-owner and CEO. The brand is releasing its first comic venture titled Apollyon in early 2025. The series will focus on a young wizard navigating a magical dystopia and fighting to restore peace.
Valkyrae's Voice Acting Role
On December 17 2024, Valkyrae took to X.com with a special announcement. The streamer revealed she has voice-acted in an upcoming movie and shared its trailer with her fans. She noted that this opportunity is her "first time landing a main character role" and she "couldn't be happier!" The post has since received over 2,000 likes and many supportive comments.
Valkyrae also commented using her official account on the film's YouTube trailer, saying "I'm excited!!! :)"
Hofstetter is no stranger to acting. She previously starred in several music videos including TikTok star Bella Poarch's songs "Build A B----" and "Dolls", The Kid Laroi's "Girls" and Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse Husband's collaboration "DayWalker." In addition, Valkyrae has participated in several film productions, including a cameo in Mark Wahlberg's "The Family Plan" and voice-acted 'Squad Commander Red' in the Sonic Prime TV series.
The Lionsgate Studios film "Goldbeak" will put Hofstetter's skills to the test as it is her first main character role. In the movie, Valkyrae plays the title character Goldbeak's sister Ratchet. Ratchet is a small chicken with bright amber eyes, gold feathers and large circular black glasses. She also wears a sturdy flight outfit. The character is Goldbeak's biggest supporter and encourages him to take flight while he struggles with being outcasted from his community. She tells Goldbeak during the film's trailer, "You're an eagle with a chicken's heart." Together, they fight to protect their family and their hometown.
The 'Goldbeak' Movie
Goldbeak is a children's film, rated PG for "action, thematic elements and some language" and categorized under the 'Action', 'Adventure' and 'Family' genres. Goldbeak stars Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter as Ratchet and David Henrie as its main character Goldbeak. According to its IMDB page, the film was originally released in China. It is directed by Nigel W. Tierney and Dong Long, and written by Robert N. Skir, Jeff Sloniker and Vivian Yoon.
The film's IMDB page summarizes its plot as follows:
A young eagle raised by chickens leaves home to find his true identity. After discovering his relatives and new life purpose in the Bird Sanctuary's Feathered Patrol, he remains unaware of an emerging sinister plot in the nearby city.- Goldbeak Plot Summary
Goldbeak is an eagle who becomes seperated from his parents. After this occurs, a group of friendly chickens adopts him and raises him alongside their chicken children. Ratchet is one of Goldbeak's adopted siblings.
While most of the chickens can't fly, Goldbeak discovers he has a special talent for aviation. Ratchet supports him and helps him practice, but his misadventures cause concern among the chickens. One bird tells his mother, "You adopted an eagle! He's dangerous!"
After growing up, Goldbeak yearns to find his birth family and meet other eagles. Ratchet joins him on his quest, and the two journey across the land. They fly to Avian City, a bustling metropolis with all kinds of birds. The city's mayor welcomes Goldbeak and takes him under his wing (literally). Here, Goldbeak undergoes advanced training and becomes one of the strongest flyers. He then joins the city's prestigious Feathered Patrol police force.
However, something sinister is brewing: Avian City's eagle mayor wants to destroy Goldbeak and Ratchet's chicken hometown to harvest its red rocks. The character says, "Those peasants are destined to fall! Who cares about chickens?"
Goldbeak declares, "I won't let them take everything from us!" He and Ratchet team up with other birds to foil the mayor's evil plans and stop the Avian City invasion.
Goldbeak will arrive on January 28 2025. It will be released on digital and on-demand platforms.