VALORANT to Spectre Divide Sensitivity Guide
If you've been playing VALORANT, you probably are a bit curious about Spectre Divide. Here's how to change from VALORANT to Spectre Divide sensitivity.
Playing an FPS is all about accuracy and reaction time — that's why your keyboard settings and sensitivity are pretty important. The reticle color to the movement sensitivity for each direction can really make a difference.
Spectre Divide is often compared to VALORANT since it has very similar gameplay, maps, and focus on mechanical skills. If you're already playing VALORANT, you may be wondering what sensitivity changes you should make to ensure you feel comfortable and familiar playing Spectre Divide.
VALORANT to Spectre Divide Sensitivity Changes
The sensitivity changes you make are entirely up to what makes you feel comfortable and familiar. For a lot of players, that means not changing really anything between the two games.
During an AMA on Discord, Spectre Divide developers stated that the sensivity in their game is identical to VALORANT. Both titles can be set to the same settings, allowing the majority of gamers to just copy their settings easily.
Still, if you do want to check how you feel while playing Spectre Divide, you can easily make a quick comparison to see what needs to be changed. Start with VALORANT, moving your mouse horizontally and vertically in the Firing Range while focusing on a specific target. Close the game and then change your sensitivity in Spectre Divide. Then try it out in that game's practice range and see how it feels for you.