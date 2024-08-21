Esports illustrated

All VCT Locations for 2025

Trent Murray

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 18: Sentinels walk on stage at VALORANT Champions Seoul Playoffs Stage at the COEX Shinhan Card Artium on August 18, 2024 in Seoul, Korea.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 18: Sentinels walk on stage at VALORANT Champions Seoul Playoffs Stage at the COEX Shinhan Card Artium on August 18, 2024 in Seoul, Korea. / Photo by Christian Betancourt/Riot Games

The Valorant Champions Tour is close to wrapping up its 2024 season and Riot Games already has its sights set on next year. The company has just revealed all Masters locations for 2025 as well as the site for Champions.

Where is VCT Going in 2025?

  • Valorant Masters Bangkok
  • Valorant Masters Toronto
  • Valorant Champions Paris

The professional tour for Valorant will kick off the year in Bangkok before heading to its second Masters event in Toronto. The season will then conclude in France with Champions Paris. Notably, this will be the second year in a row Riot has held a championship event in Paris as the League of Legends World Championship will be held in the city later this year.

Related Article: VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Viewer Guide

This tour schedule provides an international event for each of the three major franchise league regions.

Published
Trent Murray

TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

Home/News