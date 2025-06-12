Vitality's CS2 Winning Streak Snapped at Austin Major: What Happened?
One of the best Counter-Strike esports winning streaks has ended in the BLAST Austin Major, with Legacy scoring a shock upset over Team Vitality.
Vitality entered the BLAST Austin Major as the favorite to win the event. That was to be expected, as the team has been on fire throughout 2025. Starting with IEM Katowice 2025, the team won six straight LAN tournaments. Along the way, it has amassed a 30-match winning streak, during which the team hasn’t just won; it has only given away a handful of maps.
But best-of-ones make things dicey and Team Vitality experienced that firsthand against Legacy. Fans who tuned in for the major saw the Brazilian team score a shock upset win, snapping the winning streak and shattering fans’ pick’ems in the process.
What happened to Team Vitality?
Team Vitality’s best-of-one against Legacy took place on Inferno. Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut and company flexed their pistol round strength, but things immediately went awry as Legacy denied the conversion. This is an impressive feat as Vitality has one of the best second-round conversion rates in Counter-Strike esports, with a success rate of 83% despite playing exclusively in prominent tournaments.
That flop in round two after a full buy put Vitality in a serious economic hole, allowing Legacy to quickly break off multiple rounds. Once Legacy smelled blood, the team just never let up.
Bruno "latto" Rebelatto, Eduardo "dumau" Wolkmer, and Lucas "lux" Meneghini were a devastating trio throughout the match, with each player putting up major numbers. This let Legacy push its way to an 8-1 lead and while Vitality managed to get a round win on the board, a key latto clutch in round 11 let Legacy stifle any serious momentum shift heading into halftime.
The second half started with the score at 9-3 in Legacy’s favor. The Brazilians won the second round with a defuse and successfully converted. Two more round wins, and the streak was over via a 13-3 score.
Is Vitality’s streak really over?
Vitality’s loss was quickly met with questions over whether the team’s winning streak was truly over. Though the team took a definitive loss, it does come with a pair of asterisks attached.
Counter-Strike majors feature best-of-one matches in the group stage. Vitality fans and even the casters waved off the result to some degree due to this. Prominent Counter-Strike tournaments scarcely include best-of-one matches, with majors being almost the only events where this happens.
Vitality also entered the event cold. The Major features three group stages, and Vitality’s top-eight standing in Valve’s official CS esports rankings let the team start in the third group stage. Legacy was a late addition to the tournament and started in the first group stage, going 3-2 in the first group stage and 3-0 in the second.
Regardless of the situation, Legacy winning was an incredible upset and puts the team in a good position to advance to the playoffs.
Vitality wasn’t the only contender to eat an upset loss in the opening round of the group stage. Its main rival this year, MOUZ, also took a surprise upset loss in the opening round. Facing Virtus.pro, MOUZ rallied back from a 10-4 deficit with a seven-round winning streak. Virtus.pro composed itself and took the win 13-11.
This also continues a run of upsets throughout the major. Team Falcons, unanimously ranked among the four best teams in Counter-Strike today, suffered a shock elimination in the second group stage. The team went 1-3, with its final elimination coming at the hands of MIBR.
The only elite Counter-Strike team that has met their assigned expectations? Team Spirit, which started its BLAST Austin Major journey with a dominant 13-3 win over Pain Gaming.
Vitality still alive in BLAST Austin Major
Though Vitality’s winning streak was snapped, the team isn’t done in Austin quite yet. The major uses the standard “CS Swiss” group stage format, where teams need to win three out of five matches in order to advance to the next stage of the tournament.
The loss to Legacy puts Vitality in a 0-1 position, meaning it can endure another loss before it faces elimination matches. The team is guaranteed to play at least one more best-of-one match. If it wins that match, it will have to play one more. If Vitality loses, it will need to win three straight best-of-three elimination matches to advance to the playoffs.
Despite the early loss, Vitality still had a very good chance of living up to expectations and winning the major.
Legacy is in the same situation, albeit in a more favorable position. The team needs three wins in order to advance to the playoffs. Another best-of-one win would put the team into best-of-three promotion matches for a spot in the playoffs.
Both Vitality and Legacy are awaiting awaiting confirmation of who their opponents will be in round two of the group stage. Team Spirit, Aurora Gaming, Furia, and 3DMAX are among the possible opponents for Legacy. Meanwhile, Vitality could be facing MOUZ, G2 Esports, the new FaZe Clan, The MongolZ, or Pain Gaming.