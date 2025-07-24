VShojo Officially Shuts Down After Mass Talent Exit, Ironmouse Controversy
VShojo is officially shutting down, but the agency’s CEO provided little in terms of actual answers after three days of controversy surrounding the company in the wake of its talent walking out and sharing horror stories about withheld funds and management.
Nearly three days after ironmouse said she was leaving VShojo and shared that the company had allegedly withheld funds from herself and charitable organizations, VShojo CEO Justin “Gunrun” Ignacio finally released a public statement. In it, Gunrun claims that “VShojo has failed” and that he “mismanaged the company” to the point where almost every streamer left the agency and has negative stories to air out.
As of July 24, Gunrun says VShojo is shutting down and that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led [the company] to this point.” According to him, he has been actively fundraising in the background to try and “right the ship” but has only made the situation worse.
What Happened to the Money?
Gunrun goes on to say that VShojo received $11 million from various sources of investment over the years and used it ot pursue its “bold, talent-first approach” to VTubing and streaming talent. This is where the company’s slogan came from, as the goal was to prioritize creators and community over profit initially, though that fell apart because the company couldn’t generate the funds necessary to hold up that business model. In short, “we ran out of money.”
Unfortunately, while Gunrun does go on to acknowledge the concerns of the creators who were part of the company, he does not provide actual answers regarding specifics about any claims of funds being withheld from multiple streamers, in some cases for nearly a year, or the mismanagement of the talent themselves. It also doesn’t mention the artists and producers who did not receive payment for their work.
He does, however, admit that VShojo used money “raised in connection with talent activity… [that] was intended for a charitable initiative” instead of paying it out properly. This could refer to what happened to the more than $515,000 raised by ironmouse’s 2024 subathon for the Immune Deficiency Foundation to smooth out flailing company finances without telling anyone, even if he claims he only learned about this fact after it was already happening.
Streamers React to Vshojo Shut Down
Fans were quick to point out that the latter part of the statement feels fake, as Gunrun previously shared plenty of reactions and promotions to ironmouse's subathon, which broke records on Twitch in 2024. That includes sharing a Tweet from Ludwig congratulating her on breaking his all-time sub record at the time and a post from VShojo's official channels sharing a statement that openly state "half of the streaming revenue during the Subathon will be donated."
Gunrun says that his team thought that they would be able to get additional investment to cover the necessary costs and expenses that necessitated such actions, though that failed.
“I made the decision to pursue funding, and I own its consequences,” Gunrun said. “I am deeply sorry to all the talents, staff, friends, and community members who believed in our brand. You did not deserve this.”
As expected, the reaction to this statement and its specific wording have left fans and creators alike unsatisifed. As former VShojo talent Zentreya said, "I don't know what to say." Or, in the more direct words of VTuber FeFe: "*** off." Because at the end of the day, this still doesn't fully answer anything about where the personal funds missing from the talent and the charity money went, only that it was all mismanaged.
Even before Gunrun made this public statement, VShojo was likely already doomed, as all but one member of the agency’s VTuber lineup had left the company as of July 23. This means all of those streamers, at least as far as we know, will continue on as indie VTubers, with full access to their assets and IP to use in anything from normal streams and concerts, to esports tournaments and charity events.
Now, it is unlikely we will hear more about the situation from VShojo’s side nor the involved talents, as there is legal action already happening.