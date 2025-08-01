The Ironmouse vs Vshojo Finale (So Far): Leaks and NDA Breaking Galore
Over a week after ironmouse announced she would be leaving VShojo and alleged that the company was withholding funds from herself and the Immune Deficiency Foundation charity, things have continued to boil over.
VTubers and other big names in the content creation space have all spoken up about VShojo for various reasons, leading to new stories about mismanagement behind the scenes and even a leaked pitchdeck for a potential sale of the company when money got tight. And all of this was spearheaded by more statements from ironmouse and other ex-VShojo talent.
Ironmouse, Former VShojo Talent Continue to Share Horror Stories
Since leaving VShojo, ironmouse confirmed she has been flooded with people asking her to join their talent or content agencies, or even offering to help her create her own. As of now, however, she reaffirmed she has no plans to do anything of the sort, as she wants a break from that side of the industry and would rather focus on being “indie.”
On the bright side of things, most of the newly ex-VShojo creators have returned to streaming. Ironmouse’s most recent fundraiser for the Immune Deficiency Foundation has also hit surpassed $1.3 million.
Nyanners, Silvervale, and Vei have all been very active in sharing parts of their VShojo experience now that the company is essentially gone and their previous NDAs from when they left the company in April 2023 aren’t likely to be acted upon. For vei, this included dropping a massive post about her experience with the agency and how the people involved mistreated her.
According to vei, she asked to leave after VShojo tried to bully her into signing one of the “most predatory contracts” she had ever seen and the then COO refused to answer specific questions while acting hostile toward her. That contract allegedly included VShojo asking for more than half of her sponsor revenue, including what deals negotiated through Mythic Talent, and 60 percent of merch sales.
Vei goes on to say that in order to leave, she had to sign an NDA that would prevent her from speaking poorly about the company or talking to other talent about why she was actually leaving under threat of legal action. This evolved into the company “pushing a narrative” around her and Silvervale departing at the same time, where she alleges the COO badmouthed both of them, calling them “troublemakers” and pushing a narrative that labeled them as “greedy bitches” leaving because of the money. This narrative is something that Lord Aethelstan also ranted about on stream, revealing more about the situation from Nyanner's side of things and his own point of view.
Vei found out after signing the NDA that she wasn’t going to be paid sponsor money during that timeframe and alleges that she had to pay VShojo $10,000 for anniversary assets that were delivered “half finished” months later.
In a list of “fun facts, vei notes that VShojo’s point of contact lawyer allegedly has an expired law license, that the company actively pitted talent against each other by comparing stats like view count, actively talked poorly about other VTuber agencies, and much more. She is also just one of several former VShojo members to share instances of former CTO Phillip “MowtenDoo” Fortunat “being creepy” toward talent or badmouthing specific individuals behind their backs.
In response to concern that breaking those NDAs would come back to hurt her, vei simply said “they’ll have to steal from another charity to sue me lol.”
Camilla also dropped a massive post, detailing how she applied for VShojo in 2022 and passed through to the final round of auditions, but was essentially ghosted, and later found out that most of the other VTubers who made it to that final round were allegedly "rejected at the last minute" so the company could hire someone they already had in mind. Some of the auditioning talent was also reportedly given "hush money" to not mention that publicly, which has since been backed by at least one other creator, Bri.
Camilla followed that post up by dropping a diss track dedicated to VShojo and CEO Gunrun.
Leaked VShojo Documents Show Failed Big Plans for Future Talent
Web developer Lleyton "Lea" Gray and Twitter user uwunetes were able to obtain what looks to be a VShojo pitch deck that was used at some point between late 2024 and early 2025 in what was likely meetings with potential investors or outright buyers. It includes a number of previously unknown details about the company’s future plans and financials.
According to the document, VShojo lost around $2.5 million in 2024, or was projected to reach that loss total when the pitch deck was produced. That is just under 1/4 of the total amount VShojo raised in its $11 million investment round back in 2020.
VShojo management projected that it would reach profitability by Q4 2025, though that was taking into account growth from sponsorships, merch, new IP licensing deals, and “higher take rates in updated talent contracts.” The specifics for most of these are still unknown, as we only see a slice of the financials here, though the “untapped” plans for IP licensing would have theoretically involved 80/20 revenue splits with the involved talent.
In the document, VShojo touted that it was a brand that appeals to “industry veterans and rising stars in the VTuber space,” openly bragging about talent leaving major industries to launch their own IP with VShojo. This also includes pushing the “talent first approach” that has since been called into question by hundreds of streamers, and sharing that over 10,000 creators applied for VShojo via auditions during its last wave.
According to this pitch deck, VShojo wanted to grow from its then lineup of 12 creators to somewhere between 30 and 40 talents, once again highlighting their ability to secure creators from other established agencies. This likely included the previous plan to introduce Maid Mint and several other creators as new talent in 2025 before the company collapsed.
There was also a page in the deck that outright showed IRL photos of some of the NOVA girls, which were covered by uwunetes before the slides were posted on social media, adding another layer to the topic of VShojo employees “doxxing” talent.
VShojo Fallout - Streaming and Esports Impact
The impact from this entire VShojo situation is going to be far reaching for years, with no real way to judge it beyond looking at the indie VTuber scene. Now that VShojo is gone as a pillar of VTuber corporations, it is unlikely another “talent first” group will rise in its place unless it is much smaller in scale and operated solely by talent working together.
VShojo and its management have done what will likely be irreparable damage to the image of VTuber agencies, at least in the eyes of smaller creators looking to get their start or established indie streamers potentially looking for more support or opportunities. The indie scene will be a more appealing route for most talent at this point, especially if they are coming from another corporate environment like Nijisanji or Hololive.
For the ex-VShojo talent specifically, the main impact might be in their immediate ability to put on events or attend them digitally unless another group is already helping them with setup and tech. It shouldn’t change how they participate in digital events or tournaments, however, and actually opens the door for more collaborations with other content creators.