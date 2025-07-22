VShojo Talent Quits En Masse Following Ironmouse Allegations, More Neglected Payments
In under 24 hours, VShojo has nearly imploded following allegations made by ironmouse, saying that the agency owed her money and had failed to pay out over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. Now, a good portion of the agency’s talent have terminated their contracts, with some even speaking out openly, claiming that they also weren’t paid for varying periods of time.
Most VTubers with knowledge of what was going on behind the scenes have simply backed up the statements made by ironmouse in order to avoid potentially causing more issues as legal proceedings continue in the background. However, that has not stopped more VShojo talent from leaving or VTubers that auditioned for the agency from speaking out about their own experiences.
VShojo Collapse - What Creators Have Left The VTuber Agency?
Following ironmouse announcing her departure from VShojo, alleging that the company was withholding funds from her and failing to pay out over $500,000 she raise for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, nearly every member of VShojo made some kind of statement on social media. Many of them were vague, but several promised further action, which has now led to a majority of the agency’s talent terminating their contracts.
As of writing this article, VShojo has lost six more creators, with more likely to follow since ironmouse’s video. Kuro Kurenai, Kson, Projekt Melody, Mici Mochievee, AmaLee, and Hime Hajime have all officially left the agency and released statements about their departure.
The biggest splash came from Kson, who not only demanded a response from VShojo but actually got on stream and talked with the CEO of VShojo’s Japanese branch about everything going on. She also quit the agency live on stream, confirming she was going to leave at the end of July anyway.
According to translations from the stream, VShojo wasn’t paying Kson either, potentially darting back to September 2024—which would also lineup with ironmouse’s last subathon. She kept quiet about the situation because she was continuously told that she would be paid out, which never happened and she doesn’t think it ever will at this point.
"The reason why I waited so long was that if I reveal this information and say I'm going to quit, if I say that, I thought they were not going to pay me the amount they owe, and that was scary for me. So recently, I decided fuck it, I'm leaving,” Kson said, via DreamingNousagi on Twitter.
In the end, she not only grilled the CEO about where the money went, but also the inner workings of the company and miscommunication.
In regards to the $500,000 that was raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, the VShojo JP CEO says it might have been used for operational costs and that, while also saying that the JP side of the company was still doing well despite apparent issues with the parent company. He also essentially confirmed that, unless the English side recovers, Kson will likely not be paid what she is owed.
Kson has already quit, and it is likely Henya will follow suit on July 23. The VShojo JP CEO says they will work to try and support them as independents in some way, though the group VShojo NOVA group might be a different story since they are still viewed as “doing well financially” by the JP company. They are also among the only talent still with the company in any capacity.
While Kson was doing that, one of the final remaining OG members of VShojo, Projekt Melody, announced that she was leaving the company. That leaves just Apricot/Froot from the original VShojo debut group.
Voice actor and VTuber AmaLee, who is the most recent addition to VShojo having just joined in January, also confirmed she had terminated her contract and was going back to being an indie creator. Hime Hajime and Michi Mochievee followed shortly after with their own statements, with Michi also confirming VShojo owes her “a good amount” of unpaid funds.
For Kuro, he was already in talks to leave VShojo, having submitted his resignation on July 11. But instead of waiting for things to be finalized, he has now officially left and is now an indie streamer.
VShojo has removed all talent from its affiliated accounts tab on Twitter, thus removing the VShojo checkmark from their accounts. The official VShojo store on the company’s website has also been closed.
Other VTubers Call Out VShojo Contracts, Talent Cancel Plans to Join
In the aftermath of ironmouse’s departure, many other VTubers shared their own thoughts on VShojo, including established creators talking about the offers they received to join the agency and talent that made it through recent auditions that will no longer be going through with the process.
PiaPi was one such talent that passed a recent round of VShojo auditions. Now, saying that she has stopped plans to pursue any further deal with the agency, even without being with the company, has left her and the other girls who made it that far with issues as a result.
“After four years of blood, sweat, and slime, I really believed I’d made it. That all the late nights, overtime, sacrifice meant something more. I was excited to take a huge leap with the community I built as me, the weird little slime girl you know and (hopefully) love,” PiaPi said. “But after learning what happened with Mousey’s charity funds, I couldn’t in good conscience move forward with my contract and it all came crashing down. That was the final straw. We were promised support, stability, and financial compensation. I was so excited to join a company I believed in and that believed in me, but it became clear that many of those promises wouldn’t be kept. A lot of us are now left shouldering the costs of decisions we didn’t make.”
Shylily spoke about the fact VShojo tried to recruit her at one point, but the contract they gave her led to everything falling apart because it was “greedy” and “very exploitative” of her assets. Those red flags led her to refuse to sign, while others like Shoto who also had offers, didn’t end up going through with joining.
Momo, a long-time independent creator, notes that she signed a contract with VShojo, but the company backed out of the deal because they were “re-evaluating their business.” This, paired with more mid to large-sized VTubers saying they auditioned for the company and were ghosted at various points during the process, even after making it through a round or two of the process, doesn’t paint a good picture of even early internal management.
More Reactions to Ironmouse’s VShojo Allegations
More artists who were not paid for their work have also come out with statements against VShojo. Ironmouse has responded to those claims, asking that any artist who worked with her through VShojo who has not received payment reach out to her so they can be paid.
Zentreya also followed up on allegations made by creator Shibuya Kaho regarding someone within VShojo potentially sharing talents’ personal information without their consent, showing further concern for just how much might have gone on behind the scenes in both the English and Japanese parts of the company.
As for other reactions, bbno$ has spoken out in support of ironmouse. Valkyrae has also offered support mouse in her legal proceedings, along with potentially working to ensure any other amount that was withheld by VShojo gets paid out.
As of writing this, the Tiltify campaign ironmouse launched along with her announcement video has now reached over $575,000 raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.