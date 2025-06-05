Walmart Packed a Surprise into Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Shipments
It’s not unusual for food and beverage brands to team up with video game releases. Call of Duty, for example, frequently partners with names like Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Totino’s Pizza Rolls to promote its latest titles.
However, few have taken it as far as Walmart, which included the snacks free of charge with some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. Stranger still, Walmart appears to be the only retailer to do so, leaving GameStop and Best Buy customers without any complimentary fuel for their inevitable day-long gaming sessions.
Many Nintendo Switch 2 fans camped out on June 4 to gain early access to the console at locations worldwide. For those who couldn’t attend or didn’t pre-order through Best Buy or GameStop, deliveries started arriving on June 5, when the console officially launched worldwide.
Walmart Gives Pringles and Coke to Nintendo Switch 2 Customers
That’s when photos began popping up on social media platform X, showing Walmart delivery bags packed with a Switch 2 console, a bottle of Coke, and a can of Pringles.
“I ordered a Switch 2 from Walmart, and just now they brought it over. They also left me 17 bags of Pringles and Coke that I didn't order. I got out of bed after little sleep and thought I was hallucinating,” wrote one X user. The post caught the attention of the official Walmart X account, which responded with a simple, “games and Pringles for days.”
Soon, more users began sharing similar experiences on the platform. However, most reported receiving just one can of Pringles and a bottle of Coke with their order, making the 17-bag delivery seem even more absurd by comparison.
“YouTuber MightyKeef posted a video showing his own Nintendo Switch 2 delivery from Walmart and joked, ‘Walmart really hoe’d me bro.’ His order came with a can of Pizza-flavored Pringles, which added to the growing list of odd surprises.
It quickly became clear that not every customer received the same snacks. Some people were given Sour Cream and Onion Pringles along with a regular Coke, while others, like MightyKeef (a content creator known for his place in the Super Smash Bros. esports community), ended up with different flavor combinations entirely.
Gamers Praise Walmart for Free Snacks
One user shared, ‘Walmart delivery included a reusable bag and free Pringles and Coke. I have to say, they know their audience. Congrats to everyone who's received their console so far! I hope you have so much fun! Let the Switch 2 era begin!’ Another person added, ‘So the Walmart Switch 2 release day delivery came with (I shit you not) a Coke and Pringles. Unbeknownst to me, this was indeed intentional.’
Stories like these quickly began gaining traction across social media, and many were reposted by Walmart’s official account on X. It seemed the company was leaning into the confusion and fun of the unexpected giveaway. However, Walmart has not provided a formal explanation for including snacks with the Switch 2 release.
Related Article: Nintendo Switch 2 Transfer Guide: How to Move Save Data From Switch 1
There is also no confirmation on whether the promotion was available in all stores or just a limited number. Interestingly, Walmart’s gaming account associated with Canadian stores has remained quiet on the topic. This silence has led some fans to believe the snack bundles may have been a U.S.-only promotion.
Social Media has already been crazy on Switch 2 launch day between staples, parents compalining about split screen issues in Mario Kart, and insane bugs breaking Smash Bros. The next generation of Nintendo esports is starting off with a bang!