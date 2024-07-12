"I Don't Care": Call of Duty Pro Admits That He Cheated During World Series of Warzone Tourney
A Call of Duty pro has admitted to cheating in the World Series of Warzone.
The Call of Duty World Series of Warzone tournament is currently being streamed, with top Warzone players grinding it out in the Qualifiers to get into the next stage. Chaos ensued when one of the participants, Vexoh, admitted that he cheated.
On X, Vexoh nonchalantly confirmed the rumors that he'd been cheating. He explained that he did it because he "got greedy." While not an excuse, he said said that himself and other caught cheaters aren't the only ones doing it in the WSOW and beyond.
Vexoh went on to say in a second deleted tweet that if there wasn't a leak of his gameplay nobody would have been able to tell since his "legit" gameplay was equally cracked. Vexoh claimed that he was often accused of using aim hacks before he actually started using hacks.
As for why he started?
"The scene is chalked, I don't care enough," he concluded with a peace sign.
The blunt honestly wasn't met with kidness from the esports community. Vexoh ended up deactivating his X account due to the backlash, with the Call of Duty community calling him "scum" and a "loser."
Said pro player HusKerrs: "You scammed hard-working, legitimate people out of an opportunity of a lifetime. You need to disappear from the competitive gaming scene forever and work on becoming a better human."
Many agreed that the World Series of Warzone tournament had been ruined due to Vexoh and other cheaters. Some felt the integrity of the entire tournament had been tarnished, with others wondering how it could be made right at this point. Would other teams be given a chance since they were disqualified by hackers?
The Call of Duty Warzone community also questioned what can be done about the continued issue with cheaters, which has infiltrated not just ranked gameplay but esports tournaments. If there are so many pros cheating, as Vexoh claimed, should Activision crack down on the issue and start creating a solution?
For now, Activision and the World Series of Warzone have been silent on the issue.