What is Caitlyn's Strike Team in Arcane Season 2?
The highly-anticipated release of Arcane Season 2 has fans at the edge of their seats as the three-year wait for new episodes is finally over.
In the first season, we got to watch the faltering relationship between two sisters, Jinx and Vi, collide as the battle between Piltover and Zaun reached its highest moments with a Jinx Hextech Rocket hitting the Piltover Tower. In Arcane Season 2 Act 1, fans were able to watch the aftermath of the rocket and how that affected both old and new characters in the show.
One of the new developments that came from all of this was the formation of Caitlyn’s Strike Team. Here is everything you need to know about Caitlyn’s Strike Team in Season 2 of Arcane, the new members, and their role in the fight between Piltover and Zaun.
- How did Caitlyn’s Strike Team Form?
- Who are all the members of Caitlyn’s Strike Team?
- When does Arcane Season 2 Act II come out?
Warning: There will be Arcane Season 2 Spoilers involving the cliffhanger at the end of Season One. So be sure to watch Season 2 before progressing in this article.
How did Caitlyn’s Strike Team Form?
The first episode of Arcane Season 2 revealed that half of the members of the Piltover Council perished after Jinx’s rocket hit the tower. One of the members who perished was Caitlyn’s mother, Cassandra Kiramman. That, alongside other key events in the first episode, led Caitlyn towards a deep desire to carry on the Kiramman legacy, culminating in creating “Caitlyn’s Strike Team” to round out Arcane’s Season 2 opener.
All Members of Caitlyn’s Strike Team in Arcane Season 2?
Caitlyn’s Strike Team consists of five total members. Three of the five members are completely new characters to the Arcane series and are led by Caitlyn and shockingly, Vi.
With one singular mission to lead a strike team into Zaun, here is every single member of Caitlyn’s Strike Team in the second season of Arcane
- Caitlyn
- Vi
- Maddie
- Loris
- Steb
Who are the New Characters in Arcane Season 2?
While Arcane fans are familiar with the likes of both Caitlyn and Vi, some may not be familiar seeing the names, Maddie, Loris, and Seb.
Let’s quickly run through the new Season 2 Arcane Characters and their role within Caitlyn’s Strike Team.
Who is Maddie in Arcane Season 2?
Maddie Nolen is a young junior officer with short orange hair who is introduced in the first episode of Arcane, approaching a distraught Vi. She is bright, cheerful, and optimistic during a dark period in the Arcane timeline, which has quickly made her a fan-favorite in Act One of Arcane Season 2.
Who is Steb in Arcane Season 2?
Steb is a combination of both man and fish who dons a turquoise skin tone and debuts alongside Maddie Nolen. While quiet, he quickly displays heroic traits in Arcane Season 2 when he saves Maddie from an attack. It will be interesting to see how his role develops in the coming acts of Arcane Season 2, but our first reactions of him are good.
Who is Loris in Arcane Season 2?
Unlike Steb and Maddie, Loris wasn’t an officer before the formation of Caitlyn’s Strike Team. Instead, he was first introduced to viewers when he offered Vi alcohol. He played a pivotal role in the memorial battle that really catapulted the formation of this strike team and was introduced into the team alongside Vi.
That’s everything you need to know about Caitlyn’s Strike team in Arcane Season 2, for now. Fans excited to watch Act Two of Arcane can do so on Novermber 16, 2024 on Saturday at 12am PT.
