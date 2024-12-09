What is Marvel Rival's Player Count?
Marvel Rivals is already taking the shooter world by storm, achieving over 10 million players within its first weekend.
After an initial run of beta tests, Marvel Rivals firmly placed itself on the radar for plenty of fans, whether they be Marvel lovers or players from communities like Overwatch 2. Just three days after its Dec. 6 launch, the game has delivered on its hype, with NetEase confirming the game has reached a massive milestone.
How Many Players Does Marvel Rivals Have?
Across all platforms, Marvel Rivals has surpassed 10 million players across all platforms three days after launching. That number will likely grow significantly over the next several months as more players give the free-to-play game a shot.
We don’t have access to player numbers on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but Marvel Rivals is clearly a massive success. On Steam, the game has reached new peak player counts every day, peaking at 480,990 concurrent players at one point on Dec. 8.
During its launch weekend, Marvel Rivals has consistently held over 400,000 players on Steam, beating out the likes of Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, PUBG, and the newly launched Path of Exile 2. The only game maintaining a lead on NetEase’s hit is Counter-Strike 2, which still shows daily peaks of over 1.5 million players.
On PlayStation in the United States, Marvel Rivals is also the fourth most downloaded game over games like EA FC 2025 and Madden 25.